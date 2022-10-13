Read full article on original website
SueZque
3d ago
I pray they find them soon and they are safe, but boy, I fear something sinister has happened to these fellas. All these "cute" remarks made on here... better pray it's not you one day! Things have a funny way of falling back in your own lap! Praying for these boys and their families. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻 My heart goes out to you.
Reply
45
Citizen Z
3d ago
Very odd. Bikes weren't found. 4 men missing together, no leads, no nothing. Very odd. Didn't anyone know exactly where they were biking that day? The route. I hope they are found safe. 🙏
Reply(3)
30
Vickie Andrus
3d ago
Prayers for these men to be found safe 🙏🙏 Prayers as the families wait for any information on their family member. 🙏🙏
Reply
23
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oklahoma police find 'multiple' sets of human remains amid search for 4 missing cyclists
Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said "multiple" sets of human remains had been found amid a search for four missing Oklahoma men who vanished from a bike ride.
Colorado teen Chloe Campbell found after 'nightmare' disappearance with 'many unknowns': parents
The parents of a Colorado teen whom Boulder police found after she went missing say there are "many unknowns" about the case, which is "far from over."
Georgia police arrest three people after finding man dead and 'bound with duct tape'
Georgia police arrested three people after a man was found dead in a home and was "bound with duct tape" for several days.
Chilling update in mystery of 4 missing Okmulgee men as ‘multiple human remains’ found after they vanished on bike ride
MULTIPLE human remains have been found by police in the search for four Oklahoma men who went missing earlier this week. Mark Chastain, 32, Billy Chastain, 30, Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were all reported missing on Monday by their family members one day after they went on a bike ride around 8pm on Sunday.
4 bodies pulled from an Oklahoma river amid search for missing bike riders
The bodies of four males were found Friday in a river outside an Oklahoma city where authorities have been searching for four missing men -- though it wasn't clear if the remains are those of the missing, police said.
Mystery as four men vanish after heading off on evening bike ride in Oklahoma
A search is underway for four friends who vanished after setting off on an evening bike ride in northeast Oklahoma.Okmulgee police say Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32; and Alex Stevens, 29, were reported missing by family on Monday night.All four had left Mark Chastain’s home on the west side of Okmulgee on Sunday at around 8pm, the police department said, and did not return home.Mark Chastain’s wife and Mr Stevens’ mother reported the group missing to police, the department said in a news release on Facebook. A search then ensued on Tuesday morning.It was not...
Texas middle school teacher, 48, has been missing for nearly a week after telling her husband she was going out to get something to eat - and her car is found 500 miles away in New Orleans with her belongings still inside
The search for a missing Texas middle school teacher continues after her car was found in New Orleans, more than 350 miles from her home in Brazoria County, Texas. Michelle Reynolds, 48, was first reported missing on September 22 after she told her husband that she was going out to get food and never returned.
Missing toddler was reportedly wrapped in blanket and tinfoil, placed upside-down in trash can
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- New testimony from a medical examiner is shedding light on the brutal death of a missing 15-month-old girl who was found inside a trash can in a playhouse. Megan Boswell is heading to trial soon for allegedly killing her daughter, Evelyn. Megan was charged in...
Tragedy as boy, 12, dies after turning up at a house with horrific injuries near the scene of mysterious crash where smashed car was found empty
A 12-year-old boy has died from severe injuries he is believed to have suffered in a horror car crash. Police are investigating the boy's death after responding to a car accident in Wollongong, south of Sydney, on Tuesday. A Holden Barina was reportedly travelling north on Memorial Drive at about...
Cops Have ‘Evidence’ Missing Savannah Toddler Quinton Simon Is Dead
A Savannah, Georgia, toddler who disappeared more than a week ago is presumed dead “based on multiple search warrants and interviews,” authorities announced Thursday, saying they aren’t sure precisely where the child’s remains or their prime suspect—the boy’s mom—are located.Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon went missing on Oct. 5, and has not been seen since. His 22-year-old mother, Leilani Simon, is the primary suspect in the case, Chief Jeffrey Hadley of the Chatham County Police Department said at an afternoon press conference.Investigators don’t know “where she is currently,” according to Hadley. However, he added, “We don’t believe she’s a flight risk at...
Missing Georgia mom Debbie Collier found dead after sending daughter money, chilling text
Missing Athens, Georgia, mom Debbie Collier has been found dead after she digitally sent her daughter money and a chilling text message, the New York Post reports. "They are not going to let me go, love you," the message reportedly read after her daughter received $2,385 from her mother via Venmo.
Mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon pictured for first time since boy’s disappearance
Leilani Simon, the mother of a missing Georgia 1-year-old, was photographed outside her home Wednesday, one week after she reported Quinton Simon missing.
Ohio softball coach pleads guilty after sleeping with student, begged him not to tell
A former teacher's assistant in Ohio has pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct after sleeping with a student and begging him not tell anyone.
Arizona hiker found dead days after texting husband she had ‘gotten off route’
Search and rescuers recovered the body of 60-year-old hiker Kathleen Patterson three days after she went missing on the Spur Cross Trail in Cave Creek, Arizona.
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
Missing teenager Chloe Campbell found alive in Colorado, police say
Missing teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive in Colorado after disappearing 10 days ago, police say.The 14-year-old was discovered at a home 26 miles away from her home, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.Her family had warned that she was a “high...
Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon: Mom now 'main focus' of investigation, police search for child's remains
Georgia toddler Quinton Simon's mother, 22-year-old Leilani Simon, is now the "main focus" of the investigation into the boy's disappearance and death, police said.
Missing Paris girl, 12, found dead in suitcase; numbers 'placed' on body with 'device': report
Investigators in Paris have taken multiple people into custody after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found stuffed inside a suitcase on Friday, according to a local report.
Pictured: Holidaymaker, 24, who died after falling 30ft from hotel balcony in Ibiza resort of San Antonio - as 'heartbroken' family pay tribute saying 'there are no words' for their grief
Family tributes have poured in for a 24-year-old holidaymaker who died after falling 30ft from a hotel balcony in Ibiza resort San Antonio. Robyn-Eve Maines from Wallsey, Liverpool was described as 'beautiful inside and out' by close relatives. Mother Claire Maines told Liverpool Echo: 'Our beautiful 24-year-old daughter sadly passed...
Teens are pouring milk out in grocery stores in new trend to raise awareness about dairy production emissions
Some environmentalists are going into grocery stores, grabbing milk cartons, and pouring their contents out onto the floor to raise awareness for meat and dairy production emissions.
Fox News
839K+
Followers
5K+
Post
669M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 102