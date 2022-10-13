Read full article on original website
Husband of Maryland woman who died inside Jasper's Restaurant restroom speaks out: report
Craig Winn, the husband of Maryland woman Verna Winn, is speaking out after his wife reportedly died of a heart attack in the restroom of Jasper's Restaurant.
Yeezy, owned by Ye, aka Kanye West, cut ties to JPMorgan before 'White Lives Matter,' antisemitism controversy
JPMorgan Chase is severing ties with Yeezy Brands, owned by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The bank sent Ye a letter on Sept. 20, weeks before he mired himself in controversy after wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his Paris fashion show and writing antisemitic social media posts.
North Carolina woman wins $500,000 lottery buying ticket minutes before close: 'The spirit just told me to go'
A North Carolina woman purchased a lottery ticket just before it closed has won its $500,000 prize. The woman said she felt an urge to purchase the ticked and followed it.
Toys R Us launches 451-store revival in Macy's locations ahead of holiday season
Macy's and WHP Global, which owns Toys R Us, made the deal in 2021 but only started opening locations in summer 2022 and accelerated plans to capitalize on the holiday season.
Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers
There were two winners in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing worth $494 million with a cash option value of $248.7 million.
Fergie lists $4.2M luxury California estate that she built with her father; vineyard, mountain views included
A California estate built by the Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie and her father has been listed for more than $4.2 million. The home features a spa and a fire pit.
Larry Kudlow: Republicans must keep 'Biden inflation' as the number one issue on their campaign
Fox Business host Larry Kudlow slams Democrats for "record high inflation" and reacts to President Biden's warning that Republicans will worsen inflation on "Kudlow."
Wawa shuttering two Philadelphia stores amid city's retail crime surge
Wawa, which has a total of 40 stores in Philadelphia, did not disclose a timeline for the closures. Impacted employees will be offered continued employment with the Pennsylvania convenience store chain.
Here are Saturday's winning Powerball numbers
The jackpot for Monday's Powerball drawing is $480 million with a cash value of $242.2 million.
Biden admin keeps delaying oil and gas permitting due to math error
The Biden administration has yet to fix a math error it identified in the spring which is causing permitting for oil and gas drilling projects to be delayed.
Alaska crabbers rip conservation decision to cancel over $200M harvest: 'Unbelievable'
Alaska officials canceled the fall and winter snow crab season in the Bering Sea for the first time over population concerns, prompting strong reactions to the move.
Walmart, CVS, Walgreens start selling over-the-counter hearing aids: What to know
Retailers started selling over-the-counter hearing aids nationwide this week, giving Americans with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing impairments better access to products.
Best ETFs for defensive stocks
ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, are baskets of securities that trade like stocks on an exchange and promote diversification, which may contribute to lowering risk during downturns in the market. "A bear market is a prolonged period of stock market price declines, typically by 20 percent or more from its most...
Kanye West to buy Parler, vows to make conservative opinions 'uncancelable'
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to purchase Parler, a social media platform devoted to free speech and making its users "uncancelable." Ye and Parler announced the acquisition Monday, saying they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year. The announcement comes amid a firestorm of controversy for Ye, who has been accused of anti-Semitic comments in recent days.
Jamie Lee Curtis: How much has she made from the 'Halloween' films?
Jamie Lee Curtis has starred as Laurie Strode in the hit "Halloween" movies for over 40 years. Her first paycheck in 1978 was for only $8,000.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 delayed due to weather
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The start of the Yankees-Guardians playoff game Monday evening has been delayed due to weather. “Tonight’s ALDS Game 5 game will begin in a delay. The forecast will be reassessed at 7:00 p.m.(ET) and we will provide updates as available,” the New York Yankees posted on Twitter. The game at Yankee […]
Pollster: PA Senate Race could come down to candidates' economic stance
With just over three weeks to the midterm elections, some polls show the economy could be the deciding factor with voters worried about a recession. The Pennsylvania Senate race between celebrity surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and the state's Democratic Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is one that could determine whether Republicans or Democrats have control of the Senate in 2023.
Oil tycoon Harold Hamm to acquire Continental Resources for $74.28 per share
The energy billionaire's tender offer is for approximately 58 million shares of Continental's common stock, based on shares outstanding as of Oct. 12.
Elizabeth Holmes' chance for a new trial is slim despite hearing, expert says
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is unlikely to be granted a new trial despite a judge agreeing to a hearing on the prospect, according to an expert.
Biden admin releases initial student loan handout application weeks before midterms
President Biden's administration rolled out the official website of its student loan forgiveness initiative on Saturday, offering an application form for those eligable.
