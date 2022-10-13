ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Business

Best ETFs for defensive stocks

ETFs, or exchange-traded funds, are baskets of securities that trade like stocks on an exchange and promote diversification, which may contribute to lowering risk during downturns in the market. "A bear market is a prolonged period of stock market price declines, typically by 20 percent or more from its most...
Fox Business

Kanye West to buy Parler, vows to make conservative opinions 'uncancelable'

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, plans to purchase Parler, a social media platform devoted to free speech and making its users "uncancelable." Ye and Parler announced the acquisition Monday, saying they expect to finalize the acquisition by the end of the year. The announcement comes amid a firestorm of controversy for Ye, who has been accused of anti-Semitic comments in recent days.
PIX11

Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 delayed due to weather

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The start of the Yankees-Guardians playoff game Monday evening has been delayed due to weather. “Tonight’s ALDS Game 5 game will begin in a delay. The forecast will be reassessed at 7:00 p.m.(ET) and we will provide updates as available,” the New York Yankees posted on Twitter. The game at Yankee […]
