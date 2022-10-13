ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Red Cross inactive on prisoners of war

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342uCQ_0iY8airq00

Oct 13 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday accused the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) of inaction in upholding the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war and urged it to undertake a mission to a camp in the Russian-occupied east of the country.

His chief of staff issued an ultimatum to the ICRC to launch a mission within three days or Kyiv authorities would do it themselves.

In his nightly video message, Zelenskiy said 20 Ukrainian prisoners had been freed, the latest result of constant attempts to bring home detainees.

But Zelenskiy, in the latest of a series of Ukrainian criticisms of the ICRC, said no one had yet visited Olenivka -- a notorious camp in eastern Ukraine where dozens of Ukrainian POWs died in an explosion and fire in July.

"I believe the International Committee of the Red Cross is not a club with privileges where one receives a salary and enjoys life," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

"The Red Cross has obligations, primarily of a moral nature. The mandate of the Red Cross must be fulfilled. It is necessary to immediately do what is entirely logical for the Red Cross.

"There is Olenivka, a concentration camp where our prisoners of war are kept. Access to them must be provided as it was agreed. The Red Cross can make it happen. But you have to try to make it happen. Ukraine is ready to facilitate this."

Zelenskiy suggested a Red Cross mission could be organised along the lines of the International Atomic Energy Agency, which has visited both Russia and Ukraine to uphold safety at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.

"But it requires leadership," the president said. "Conscientiousness is required. It is necessary to understand who and why an institution such as the Red Cross was created."

Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, told officials in a video on YouTube of experts of a meeting that included at least one ICRC official participating remotely, that Ukraine had lost patience.

"If there is no mission within three days, we, as a sovereign state, reserve the right to use all available mechanisms," Yermak told the meeting.

A group of experts, he said, would conduct a mission which "should be performed by you. We will not wait any longer."

There was no one available from the ICRC to comment.

More than 50 Ukrainian POWs were killed in the attack at the Olenivka camp in July -- many of them soldiers who had defended the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol before giving themselves up.

Ukraine accused Russia of blowing up a barracks to cover up what they said was torture and killing of prisoners. Russian authorities said a Ukrainian missile caused the explosion.

Reporting by Ronald Popeski and Elaine Monaghan; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 28

Cheryl Sereno
2d ago

My Mom never had a good word to say about the Red Cross following WWII. She did however have much praise for the Salvation Army. Maybe she knew what she was talking about.

Reply
17
Tim Crater
3d ago

that's because civilians are being murdered by Russian drunks including the press. the red cross is just another target .

Reply(1)
13
His Excellency.
2d ago

I'm sure they are probably doing the best they can with what they have. This guy was complaining about getting outside help to fight Russia as well Sorry Buddy .

Reply(1)
5
Related
NBC News

Chechen soldiers now fighting alongside Ukrainian forces

The Chechen leader recently spoke out in support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, however, some elite soldiers from the Chechen Republic are now fighting against Russia alongside Ukraine. NBC News’ Jay Gray has the details in addition to speaking with several of the war-hardened soldiers. Oct. 4, 2022.
MILITARY
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Russian Infighting Peaks With Calls for Suicide and Execution

Just over two weeks since Vladimir Putin’s latest hail mary in his war against Ukraine, things are going so well for the Russian leader that draftees are rioting, his top allies are at each other’s throats over a series of losses, and his defense minister has now been urged by his own team to blow his brains out.“Yes, really, many are saying that… a defense minister who allowed such circumstances to arise could, as an officer, just shoot himself. But, you know, for many the word ‘officer’ is not clear,” one of Russia’s puppet leaders in Kherson said Thursday in...
POLITICS
buckinghamshirelive.com

IKEA sacks 10,000 Russian workers in Ukraine war fallout

IKEA has fired 10,000 workers in Russia after a fallout over the Ukraine war. The Swedish furniture giant halted operations in Russia in March following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The chain already "had to say goodbye" to around 10,000 of its 12,000 employees in Russia, Jesper Brodin, the chief executive...
BUSINESS
nationalinterest.org

China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization

“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
CHINA
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
Fortune

The Russian economy will ‘die by winter’ because of the ‘catastrophic consequences’ of the military mobilization, a top Russian economist warns

Russian men sit on a bus at a mobilization center awaiting their departure to a military training center on Sept. 26, 2022, in Moscow. In the seven months since Russia invaded Ukraine, some have argued that the international sanctions levied against Russia weren’t strong enough as Russians continued to travel, shop, party—and generally lead a normal life.
POLITICS
Business Insider

A Russian soldier was recorded saying he was told to 'kill everyone we see' in Ukraine, including civilians, which is a war crime, according to audio obtained by The New York Times

More than 4,000 recordings of Russian soldiers making calls from Kyiv were obtained by The New York Times. One Russian soldier told his girlfriend that he received orders to "kill everyone we see." UN investigators previously accused Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine. One Russian soldier in Kyiv recounted...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russia Willing To End Conflict In Ukraine As Soon As Possible: Erdogan

At a time when the Russian invasion of Ukraine is expected to be at the top of the agenda as world leaders gather in New York for the U.N. General Assembly without much to end the war, the Turkish President has said that Moscow is willing to end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

See ya later...it's an Alligator! The mega sniper rifle Ukrainian forces are using against Putin's soldiers (which is bigger than some of the marksmen pulling the trigger!)

Ukrainian forces are deploying a devastating mega sniper rifle in their battle against Vladimir Putin's invading troops. At over six-feet in length, the Ukrainian-made Snipex Alligator is bigger than even some of the marksmen pulling the trigger of the 55-pound rifle. The huge weapon fires rounds that can penetrate armour...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

626K+
Followers
360K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy