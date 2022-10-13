Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
South Side Mission to build new thrift shop in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A new thrift store will be coming to the River City. A groundbreaking ceremony was held at the South Side Mission’s former Benevolence center. Illustrations were also presented, to show the public what they can expect to see what the project is complete. South...
wcbu.org
Ameren Illinois pays fine, makes emergency response ‘adjustments’ after fatal 2016 Canton explosion
Ameren Illinois is updating its incident response practices as part of a penalty settlement related to a fatal 2016 gas line explosion in Canton. Under terms of the February agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission, Ameren paid a $418,000 civil fine and said it would take additional “corrective actions.” Ameren has not admitted any liability in the explosion that killed one man and injured three others.
Central Illinois Proud
Expected decline in gas prices after refinery issues: What’s next?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers may want to take advantage of this week’s price drop as the average gas price in Peoria fell 3.7 cents this week to average $4.28 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of 148 stations in Peoria, gas prices are 51.8 cents...
1470 WMBD
City Councilman takes on new Peoria County role
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria City Council member now has a new job. District Four Council Member Andre Allen has been announced as Peoria County’s new Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, as of Monday. “This is a dream opportunity for myself and my family,” said Allen, in...
25newsnow.com
Average gas prices fall slightly around Peoria, nationwide
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gas around Peoria has fallen 3.7 cents per gallon in the last week - averaging 4.28 per gallon Monday. According to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey, prices around the river city are 51.8 cents per gallon higher than last month and stand 88.1 cents per gallon higher than this time last year.
25newsnow.com
Normal Council to decide whether to favor Rivian for government vehicle purchases
NORMAL (25 News Now) - The Normal Town Council is being asked to forgo formal bidding procedures and buy two electric vehicles made at the local Rivian Automotive plant. Businesses typically submit bids to sell their products and services to local governments in a process enabling taxpayers to get the lowest possible price.
25newsnow.com
Man identified after single-vehicle Peoria County crash Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The victim of a single-vehicle crash in Peoria County early Saturday morning has been identified. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the victim is Nathan W. Fall, 38, of South Third Avenue in Canton. Harwood says Fall was apparently traveling west on U.S. 24 when,...
Central Illinois Proud
Traffic alert: Roads to close for ISU Homecoming
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As Redbird alums flock back to Illinois State University this weekend, residents of Normal should be aware of road closures due to homecoming events. ISU’s Homecoming Town and Gown 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk (in-person and virtual) and Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 8 a.m. Runners will start at the Student Fitness Center and end at the Quad, traveling through major thoroughfares such as College Avenue, University Street, North Street and School Street along the way.
25newsnow.com
Peoria City Councilman named county’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - Peoria County has its first Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. Andre Allen, who currently serves District 4 on the Peoria City Council, was named to the position Monday. A release from county communications coordinator Nick Ruybalid says Allen will be responsible for furthering...
1470 WMBD
Arson appears to be the cause of a fire overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home went up in flames just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of N. Bestor Street and W. Armstrong Avenue. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall said flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of the home upon arrival.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria house a ‘total loss’ after early morning arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Fire and Rescue deemed an unoccupied house a “total loss” after an morning fire Saturday caused an estimated $60,000 in damage. According to a press release, firefighters and paramedics responded to a structure fire at 1409 N Bestor just after 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The two-story house was showing fire from both floors, and it took fire crews approximately 30 minutes to control the fire.
25newsnow.com
Over $3 million in drugs found in massive McLean County bust
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police conducted what officials are saying “could be one of the largest cocaine busts ever in McLean County” last week. According to Illinois State Police from a probable cause statement read in McLean County Court, officers conducted a patrol traffic stop on Interstate 55 Friday. An out-of-state RV traveling northbound was stopped for an equipment violation for not having mud flaps, along with a suspended registration. The driver was identified as Cesar Perez of California.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
wcbu.org
Request to delay construction of Peoria’s next landfill is withdrawn
The company under contract to build Peoria's third landfill has officially withdrawn a request to delay construction. Green For Life Environmental Inc. (GFL), a Toronto-based waste management firm, purchased Peoria Disposal Company last year. In doing so, it assumed responsibility for developing Peoria City/County Landfill No. 3. Earlier this year,...
wcbu.org
What's next for the Peoria Housing Authority's Riverwest and Harrison Homes sites?
The new Providence Pointe development replacing the Taft Homes is getting a lot of attention. But the Peoria Housing Authority also has an eye on its other properties around the city. The Peoria Housing Authority is working to fully acquire the Riverwest development from a limited partner as part of...
1 sent to hospital after Galesburg fire
The Galesburg Fire Department was called to a structure fire at about 11:30 p.m. on October 13th. Fire crews found a detached garage with heavy flames and smoke coming from the structure. Three stations and 12 personnel quickly extinguished the fire using multiple hose lines. The siding was melted on the vacant house due to the extreme heat. A woman was […]
1470 WMBD
Peoria native Warfield’s new foundation holds fundraising show in Peoria Monday
PEORIA, Ill. – A musician with Peoria roots and who had big sucess working for years with Prince is starting a foundation to help more youth and adults alike get interested and involved in the arts. LiV Warfield has launched the LenaBlu Foundation — named after her aunt.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Fire investigating vehicle arson
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department is investigating a vehicle arson that occurred at approximately 5:27 p.m. Thursday. According to a Peoria fire press release, when fire crews arrived on the scene at 2301 W. Garden St. they located a vehicle on fire, with the fire extending to a building it was parked next to.
1470 WMBD
Peoria car fire caused by arson
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to the area of W. Garden Street and S. Westmoreland Avenue on reports of a car on fire early Thursday evening. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun said crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m., finding a vehicle in flames, with the fire extending to outside a structure nearby.
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
