ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri woman injured when SUV crashes into 2 trees

WYACONDA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured over the weekend when her SUV crashed into a couple of trees. It happened at 3:50 a.m. Sunday on Clark County Route A in Wyaconda. State troopers said Nicole Baker, 28, of Kahoka, drove off the right side of the...
WYACONDA, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri man injured after crashing pickup into creek

MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday night after crashing his pickup truck into a creek. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Macon County Route J, five miles west of Atlanta. State troopers say a pickup driven by Tucker Waddle, 20, of Atlanta, traveled...
ATLANTA, MO
ktvo.com

Chariton River Bridge reconstruction expected to start in Spring 2023

NOVINGER, Mo. — The Chariton River Bridge just east of Novinger is set to be replaced within the next year. Contractors have from November 7, 2022 until December 1, 2023 to replace the bridge. Novinger Mayor Jeff Dodson tells KTVO that even though construction can start in November, it...
NOVINGER, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash

AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Edina's only pharmacy closing for good

EDINA, Mo. — A small northeast Missouri community's only pharmacy is closing for good. After 10 years in business in Edina, the last day for Knox County Pharmacy will be next Monday. The business is owned by James Johnston, of Clarence, Missouri. The Edina Sentinel reports he has sold...
EDINA, MO
muddyriversports.com

Flash and crash: Monroe City uses lightning-and-thunder backfield to overrun Macon in CCC battle

MONROE CITY, Mo. — Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell give the Monroe City football team two entirely different looks in the backfield. DeGrave, a junior, provides the flash, while Pennewell, a senior, counters as the Panthers’ punisher. Both proved to be hard to stop on Friday night at Lankford Field. DeGrave broke off two long TD runs, while Pennewell bullied his way through the Macon defense for three scores.
MONROE CITY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Shots fired on Broadway

QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
QUINCY, IL
ktvo.com

Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
MACON COUNTY, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
HANNIBAL, MO
nemonews.net

Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24

Edina, Missouri – Friday, October 14, 2022 – Customers and staff at the Knox County Pharmacy are reeling after learning the pharmacy is slated to be closed in just over one week. The news spread across social media and by word-of-mouth throughout the community earlier this week. The...
EDINA, MO
WOMI Owensboro

Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
MISSOURI STATE
ktvo.com

Adair County Health reports increase in new COVID-19 cases

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Health Department is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. The number of cases of during the previous two seven-day periods fell, then rose as temperatures outside started decreasing. For the period of September 27 through October 3,...
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
recordpatriot.com

Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12

• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
KOMU

Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor

MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy