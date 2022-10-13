Read full article on original website
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman injured when SUV crashes into 2 trees
WYACONDA, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured over the weekend when her SUV crashed into a couple of trees. It happened at 3:50 a.m. Sunday on Clark County Route A in Wyaconda. State troopers said Nicole Baker, 28, of Kahoka, drove off the right side of the...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured after crashing pickup into creek
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday night after crashing his pickup truck into a creek. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Macon County Route J, five miles west of Atlanta. State troopers say a pickup driven by Tucker Waddle, 20, of Atlanta, traveled...
ktvo.com
Chariton River Bridge reconstruction expected to start in Spring 2023
NOVINGER, Mo. — The Chariton River Bridge just east of Novinger is set to be replaced within the next year. Contractors have from November 7, 2022 until December 1, 2023 to replace the bridge. Novinger Mayor Jeff Dodson tells KTVO that even though construction can start in November, it...
Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Edina's only pharmacy closing for good
EDINA, Mo. — A small northeast Missouri community's only pharmacy is closing for good. After 10 years in business in Edina, the last day for Knox County Pharmacy will be next Monday. The business is owned by James Johnston, of Clarence, Missouri. The Edina Sentinel reports he has sold...
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
muddyriversports.com
Flash and crash: Monroe City uses lightning-and-thunder backfield to overrun Macon in CCC battle
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell give the Monroe City football team two entirely different looks in the backfield. DeGrave, a junior, provides the flash, while Pennewell, a senior, counters as the Panthers’ punisher. Both proved to be hard to stop on Friday night at Lankford Field. DeGrave broke off two long TD runs, while Pennewell bullied his way through the Macon defense for three scores.
muddyrivernews.com
Shots fired on Broadway
QUINCY— The westbound lanes of Broadway were closed Sunday evening following a report of shots being fired from a car in traffic. Quincy Police report that just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, someone shot at a vehicle from another vehicle near 33rd and Broadway. Police also report gunfire hit a vehicle near its gas tank and fuel leaked from it. That vehicle was towed from the scene.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man arrested for trafficking narcotics, now in Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for trafficking narcotics. Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took Gary M. George, 52, into custody shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13. The squad had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks.
ktvo.com
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
nemonews.net
Knox County Pharmacy Closing the Doors on October 24
Edina, Missouri – Friday, October 14, 2022 – Customers and staff at the Knox County Pharmacy are reeling after learning the pharmacy is slated to be closed in just over one week. The news spread across social media and by word-of-mouth throughout the community earlier this week. The...
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
ktvo.com
Adair County Health reports increase in new COVID-19 cases
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County Health Department is reporting an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. The number of cases of during the previous two seven-day periods fell, then rose as temperatures outside started decreasing. For the period of September 27 through October 3,...
Hannibal Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault Death
There is yet another murder charge that's been filed in connection with the October 9, 2022 assault that resulted in death in the 100 block of North Main in Hannibal. A Hannibal woman has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The Hannibal Police Department in a press release...
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
recordpatriot.com
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
KOMU
Callaway County sheriff could face DWI misdemeanor
MOBERLY - Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism could face a misdemeanor charge after he was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated last week. Chism was arrested Thursday night after crashing his personal vehicle into a barrier at an Arby's in Moberly, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Chism...
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
