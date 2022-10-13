ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Herald News

Ezra Miller pleads not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from neighbour’s home

Ezra Miller has pleaded not guilty to stealing three bottles of alcohol from their neighbour’s home. The troubled 30-year-old actor, who faces 26 years in prison if they are found guilty of the charges, as well as more than $2,000 in fines, appeared remotely at a hearing at Vermont Superior Court, and was told to stay away from neighbour Isaac Winokur. They allegedly took a bottle of gin, vodka and...
VERMONT STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

MCAO defends bringing flimsy case against driver charged with killing Phoenix police officer

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell backed her prosecutors after their case against the driver accused of killing a Phoenix police officer fell apart under the weight of faulty evidence. On Sept. 22, Maricopa Superior Court Judge Joseph Kreamer threw out the negligent homicide case against Nubia Rodriguez in the death of Officer Paul...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy