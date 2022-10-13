Read full article on original website
WATCH - Pulaski victims gofundme
They’ll occasionally gust around 40 mph, and could reach 50 mph in Door County. While a coating of slushy snow may occur across our part of Wisconsin, heavier amounts are more likely across northern Vilas & Forest Counties and in the U.P. of Michigan. Updated: 11 hours ago. The...
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
How to support victims of bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Letters are welcome for victims of a bonfire explosion in Shawano County. A family member of one of the victims says people can write messages of support and send them to:. Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Regional Burn Center. 2301 N Lake Drive 5th Floor. Milwaukee...
In Kiel, Wisconsin, attack on ‘critical race theory’ ignores bullying of Black student
The Wempner family felt like prisoners as they sat in their house in early June — surrounded by woods on their 6-acre lot outside of Kiel. Their usually sleepy northeastern Wisconsin town had transformed into a culture war battlefront, stoking fears of violence. Parents of three middle school boys, along with a conservative law firm, pushed a one-sided story that went viral across conservative media: That the Kiel school district was investigating the boys for allegedly using the wrong pronouns to address a transgender student.
Appleton History Museum displays Holocaust dress exhibit
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The History Museum at the Castle showcases the designs of Hedy Strnad, a woman who died in the Holocaust. “Stitching History from the Holocaust” is an exhibit that started at the Jewish Museum in Milwaukee in 2018 and was brought to Appleton just last week.
Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
Where to Eat in Door County, Wisconsin: 18+ Food and Drink Picks You’ll Love
Never have I ever… had a bad morsel or drink in Door County, Wisconsin. Wisconsin is known for its cheese and dairy products, but there’s a lot more to it than that. Door County, being in the northern reaches of the state and sitting on Lake Michigan has the perfect climate for a variety of agricultural products, thus making the places and things to eat very local and special. If you need to know where to eat in Door County, look no further.
Northeast Wisconsin Sees Early Snowfall on Friday
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — There was some snow that fell last night in the local area. Some minor snowfall was reported in Outagamie County. Brown County saw a bit of a rain/snow mix to the west. It’s the first snowfall since April.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Medical interpreters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday, Oct. 15, is the end of Hispanic Heritage Month. Action 2 News has been bringing you the stories of Latinos in our communities. Today we meet a Mexican immigrant who made a successful career in the health care field in Wisconsin. It can be...
Man convicted in Neenah bar shooting files appeal, asks to withdraw pleas
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man convicted of shooting and killing a bar patron in Neenah has filed an appeal. Casey J. Cameron, 39, filed a motion for postconviction relief on Sept. 1. He’s looking for an order to withdraw his “no contest” pleas and to vacate the judgement of conviction. Cameron claims his conviction was the result of “prosecutorial vindictiveness.” The defense states Cameron’s rights to due process under the 14th Amendment were violated.
People go out to enjoy fall colors before they peak
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s like walking into a painting. Autumn leaves are bursting with color this time of year, and thousands of people are taking the opportunity to visit hiking trails and parks to enjoy the sights before the leaves reach their peak. Mid-October is the peak season...
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
Operation Football: Week 9
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The regular season is in the books. Conference titles are decided and playoff spots are locked up in this week’s Operation Football. That includes a battle of unbeatens between Bay Port and West De Pere in our Game of the Week. Look below for...
Multiple law enforcement agencies at Green Bay home, road closures
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Numerous law enforcement agencies have blocked off roads outside of a Green Bay home on Sunday evening. Authorities have blocked off Candle Way and Candle Court in Green Bay for an unknown incident. A Local 5 journalist at the scene reports that the Green...
WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run
The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
Bonfire explosion in Wisconsin sends several to hospital with serious burns
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – A bonfire that ‘exploded’ in the Town of Maple Grove, Wisconsin sent multiple people to local hospitals with serious burn injuries. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, it was made aware of the incident during the early morning hours of October 15 when several people showed up at Green […]
Victim critically hurt in Green Bay hit-and-run
The trees are bursting with colors, and people want to enjoy them before they're past their peak. The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills.
Reedsville FFA opens first corn maze
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - Students in Reedsville’s Future Farmers of America program are offering up a treat for the community two weekends in a row. The group’s first-ever corn maze will be a treat when it opens Saturday, Oct. 15, but a trick by some vandals led to more work to get the maze open.
Police investigating hit-and-run on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a hit-and-run on the city’s east side. On Sunday, Oct. 16, police were alled to the area of Eastman Avenue at N. Irwin Avenue. A 43-year-old man said he had been hit while walking on Eastman. It happened about...
