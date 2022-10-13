Read full article on original website
Dothan intersection closed for drainage structure work
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An intersection in Dothan will be closed beginning Monday as major construction continues as part of the Ross Clark Circle Phase 3 project. According to an early morning release from the city by way of Public Works Director Tommy Wright, the closure will affect the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue, which sits just outside of the northwest portion of the circle near Olive Garden.
ROAD CLOSED: Meadowbrook Dr. at Cornell Ave.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Midsouth Construction will temporarily close the intersection of Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue. On Monday, October 17th, Meadowbrook Drive and Cornell Avenue intersection will be closed until Thursday, October 20th. This closure will limit the ability of drivers to travel between Ross Clark Circle and...
Enterprise street remains closed after fire
Spark Theater Company actors, Jai LePrince and Weezie Brand, talk about taking on challenging lead roles and passionate storytelling in 'I and You' running this weekend in Dothan!
Downtown Enterprise roads closed after destructive fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— A portion of College Street in Downtown Enterprise will remain closed following a multi-building fire on Sunday. West College Street, from Main Street to Railroad Street, will be closed indefinitely. The left turn lane on Main street into West College Street is also blocked off. Enterprise...
Dothan police investigating shots fired call near Robbins Street
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating a report of shots fired near Robbins Street and 6th Avenue. It happened around 7 p.m. Officers found several shell casings along with a home and vehicle that had been shot into. People were in the home and told police they didn’t know who was responsible.
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal will be in Enterprise Monday to work to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. “We do not believe, or have any reason to believe, that this was intentional,” said Enterprise Fire...
Major fire in downtown Enterprise engulfs small businesses
A fire that broke out Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise is affecting small businesses, according to firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Images on social media show a large plume of smoke rising from buildings located near the historic Boll Weevil Monument downtown. According to a post from the Battens Volunteer Fire Department, the fire affected All About Art, a paint-your-own pottery studio.
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 17, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s.
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
Fall is in full swing and the city of progress is celebrating. Jakia Pearson is the new Miss National Peanut Festival. Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Updated: 22 hours ago. Patrons in the mall say they witnessed an argument in the food court, which...
Enterprise addresses devastating early morning fire, investigation underway
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)– Enterprise city officials and first responders are trying to find the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and one residential building in downtown Enterprise. At 5:38 a.m. Sunday morning, 9-1-1 received a call reporting smoke rising from the corner of College and...
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
NEW: Drone video shows damage from early morning fire in downtown Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - New video from the News4 drone shows damage caused by Sunday morning’s fire in downtown Enterprise. All About Art, She Shed, and Coffee Corner all received significant damage from the blaze that was reported just before 6 a.m. Fire crews have remained on the scene...
Level Plains clean-up days
Level Plains is holding its annual fall clean-up through tomorrow. It is a time for Dale County city to provide its residents a chance to spruce up around their homes “free” of charge. Large dumpsters have been located behind the Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department. The town’s mayor,...
Scarecrows on display at Dothan Botanical Gardens
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is having its 18th-year “Scarecrows in the Gardens” which has become a Fall tradition in the Wiregrass. From October 1st – 31st, visitors will get to see a variety of homemade scarecrows scattered throughout the gardens. It is an event that all ages can enjoy.
Dothan police respond to shots fired call at Wiregrass Commons Mall
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating reports of shots fired at Wiregrass Commons Mall. No one was reportedly injured. An investigator on the scene says approximately 5 shell casings have been found so far. A heavy police presence can be seen along Highway 231 between Wiregrass Commons Mall...
Big time cooldown ahead after today’s front
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s. Our most substantial...
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Sunflower Festival coming to Washington County
VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Black Barn Blossoms will hold a sunflower festival on Saturday, October 22. The festival will take place at 3535 Dickinson Lane in Vernon from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. The $10 ticket includes entry into the festival where there will be live music and a maze. There will be some add-ons […]
Miss Slocomb crowned 2022 Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Miss Slocomb is your new Miss National Peanut Festival winner. Jakia Pearson took home the crown after the finals Saturday evening. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Masks required for Southeast Health facilities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Beginning on Friday, October 14, masks will be required for all patients, visitors, and staff at Southeast Health. The community transmission level has risen back into the high category for Houston County. In accordance with the policy and guidance from the CDC, face masks will...
