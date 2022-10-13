Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
Choctaw County Deputies search for Weir Apartments gunman
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Choctaw County Deputies are looking for the gunman in a shooting last night. The sheriff says it happened at the Weir Apartments on 133 Front Street around 9 p.m. A victim arrived at Choctaw Medical Center and was shot once in the back. They...
wcbi.com
Itawamba County killer sues the state, wants to delay execution date
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Itawamba County killer believes his execution should wait while he sues the state. The attorney for Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. says an execution date should not be set because the inmate is part of a lawsuit that challenges the state’s execution method.
Commercial Dispatch
J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures
Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
wcbi.com
Choctaw Co. deputies receive new information as investigation continues
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – New information tonight about a shooting in Choctaw County, as deputies continue to search for a suspect. Investigators want to talk to Tyler McDowell of Starkville. They believe he shot the 26-year-old victim at Weir Apartments on Front Street on Sunday night. The man...
wcbi.com
City of Columbus’ forensic lab gets funding from Lowndes County
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus’ forensic lab gets some financial help from Lowndes County. At today’s meeting, Supervisors voted to use a share of the County’s ARPA money to buy a new gas mass spectrometer for the Forensics Lab. The device is used...
wcbi.com
Lamar County teen dies in an ATV accident, another teen sent to hospital
LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An ATV accident in Lamar County, Alabama claims the life of a teen. 15-year-old Anna Marie Sorrells died after the Sunday evening crash on Dempsey Road, just west of Sulligent. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says Sorrells was driving the ATV when she was...
wtva.com
Doss receives life in prison for Houston murder
The jury met again on Thursday, Oct. 13 and could not agree on a sentence, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said. So, the judge sentenced Doss. He received life with possiblity of parole for murder, 50 years for armed robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for conspiracy to commit murder.
wcbi.com
Weekend shooting in Columbus leaves one man injured
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is injured in a weekend shooting in Columbus. The gunfire happened at about 9:40 on Saturday night in the area of Waterworks Road and Byrnes Circle. WCBI learned the man was shot in the leg. Columbus police have not released any information about...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
wtva.com
Person of interest named in Verona shooting
Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection with Thursday's shooting at a home that sent a father and his stepson to the hospital. Police in Verona are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest in connection...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
15-year-old killed in Lamar County ATV crash
A teenager died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday night in Lamar County. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Highway Patrol Division said the incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday on Dempsey Road, about five miles west of Sulligent. A Polaris Ranger ATV operated by a 15-year-old overturned. The teen,...
wcbi.com
Tupelo man arrested for breaking into, vandalizing commercial building
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo man is accused of being inside a closed business and damaging the building. 27-year-old Zachary Ballard is charged with burglary of a commercial building. Officers got a report of someone inside Hometown Healthcare on South Gloster while the business was closed. The inside...
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
wtva.com
Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing
A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide. A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
wcbi.com
Hospital takes matters into their own hands after employee shortage
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Since the pandemic, the number of healthcare workers has dropped and many hospitals in the US are in dire need of team members. Today, OCH medical center held a job fair to look for their next employees. It has been two and a half years...
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
KPLC TV
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch begins charging in Starkville
The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
