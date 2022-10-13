Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Bowling Green’s Harvest Festival returns, draws in thousands
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The fourth annual Harvest Festival was a smashing success with pumpkin drops, games and more!. The festival was free to everyone, allowing local community partners to give back – including Warren County Parks and Recreation, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Warren County Public Library and several other businesses.
wnky.com
Bourbon and Brewfest throws largest festival to date
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you were at Bowling Green Ballpark this past weekend, Bowling Green’s annual Bourbon and Brewfest was hard to miss!. At this year’s event, you could shop and sample local products, such as craft beer and bourbon. Hot Rods assistant general manager Kyle...
wnky.com
Scoops of Joy hosts soft opening at Bowling Green Ballpark
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scoops of Joy unveiled a mission with their soft opening on Saturday. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Buddy House to help teach independence. Employees learn to make ice cream themselves, which is a skill they can take home. Stephanie Morton, executive director...
WBKO
Rockin' Trick or Treat Event taking place at the Bowling Green Ballpark, Oct. 27th
Meet Douglas Tait this Saturday at Skeleton's Lair Scream Park. The man behind different horror mask will be dressing in the Jason Voorhees costume at the Skeleton's Lair Scream Park this Saturday, Oct. 15th. Far Off Broadway Players presents 'Ghost Stories' at the Historic Plaza Theatre. Updated: 9 hours ago.
Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY
Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
wnky.com
Special Olympics bowlers return to Southern Lanes for tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – More than 150 Special Olympics bowlers visited Southern Lanes in Bowling Green over the weekend. On Saturday, the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 5 Bowling Tournament brought athletes from Barren, Butler, Christian, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren Counties together to test out their skills. Casey Freeman of...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – Daisy
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, Is Daisy! She is a sassy girl, who loves to talk, loves to snuggle and is looking for a loving home. Be sure to adopt her from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
wnky.com
Bowling Green couple wins $234,176 on instant play game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Since being diagnosed with cancer, life as Frank Long knew it had changed. Instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. To fill the time, he began playing Kentucky Lottery games online. That...
WBKO
Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
No empty kennels leaves local animal shelter seeking help
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — A Tri-State animal shelter is looking for help after they say their kennels are completely full. The Muhlenberg County Humane Society posted on social media Friday night saying now is a good time to get a dog if you’ve been thinking about doing so. “Urgent our shelter is completely FULL we […]
wnky.com
Justice and Jordan Dingle make impact from Bowling Green to Lexington
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green High School’s Justice and Jordan Dingle won state championships as Purples in 2016 and 2020. Now the brothers are doing big things in Lexington for the Kentucky Wildcats. Check out the story attached as WNKY Sports spoke with the parents of this...
WBKO
View from the Hill: Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, will have a pre-game concert at WKU
The Grand Opening of Marty Eubanks' World Champion Karate Academy is coming up!. Marty Eubanks talks with Allie about the grand opening happening tomorrow, October 15th, at 11 A.M. Poppy's Field Trip: Foundation Christian Academy!. Updated: 4 hours ago. Matt Stephenson, Flora Templeton Stuart, and Poppy are at Foundation Christian...
wnky.com
Barren River so low 20 cattle go MIA after wading through water
RICHARDSVILLE, Ky. – Property owners along the Barren River in Warren County have watched the river shrink to hardly a creak over the summer and fall. David Eadens’s farm along the river has been a family-owned property for 100 years. And now, he’s lost his farm’s natural barrier.
wnky.com
Local Vietnam Veteran on honor flight, 54th anniversary of departure for war
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Today is the 54th anniversary of a local Vietnam Veteran going to war…and this past weekend he was celebrated on an honor flight. Johnny Montgomery attended the honor flight with 77 other Veterans…all Vietnam Veterans except one Korean Veteran. The day trip starts early in the...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies
We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
wcluradio.com
Noah Thomas Ford
Noah Thomas Ford, 24 of Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Glasgow. Noah is the son of Kenneth Ray Ford and Mitzy Carol Spencer Ford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louie F. Ford & Maymie Katherine England Ford, and James Clifton Spencer, Jr. & Betty Carol Carey Spencer.
Middle Tennessee Severe Weather Coverage: Oct. 12, 2022
Strong storms are pushing through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Wednesday afternoon.
wcluradio.com
Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash
BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
14news.com
Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
k105.com
Music, chorus teacher who recently began career in LaRue Co. killed in motorcycle accident
A music teacher who began his career in August in LaRue County has died in a motorcycle crash. Kelly M. Durham, 24, of Campbellsville, was killed in Green County last Friday morning. According to WVLC.colm, Durham was riding a motorcycle at approximately 10:30 a.m. when he collided with a vehicle...
