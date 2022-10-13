ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

wnky.com

Bowling Green’s Harvest Festival returns, draws in thousands

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The fourth annual Harvest Festival was a smashing success with pumpkin drops, games and more!. The festival was free to everyone, allowing local community partners to give back – including Warren County Parks and Recreation, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation, Public Works, Warren County Public Library and several other businesses.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Bourbon and Brewfest throws largest festival to date

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – If you were at Bowling Green Ballpark this past weekend, Bowling Green’s annual Bourbon and Brewfest was hard to miss!. At this year’s event, you could shop and sample local products, such as craft beer and bourbon. Hot Rods assistant general manager Kyle...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Scoops of Joy hosts soft opening at Bowling Green Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scoops of Joy unveiled a mission with their soft opening on Saturday. The ice cream shop is partnering with the Buddy House to help teach independence. Employees learn to make ice cream themselves, which is a skill they can take home. Stephanie Morton, executive director...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
KISS 106

Free Pop-up Drive-In Theater with Classic Halloween Movies Coming to Western KY

Two cult classic Halloween movies will be a part of a free pop-up drive-in movie theater in western Kentucky this October. Drive-in movie theaters are almost a forgotten gem. That used to be THE place to see movies back in the day. Granted, here in Southern Indiana, we still have a massive drive-in movie theater called the Holiday Drive-In, that folks from all over come to visit to watch movies under the stars. However, there aren't too many drive-in theater options in the area anymore.
GREENVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Special Olympics bowlers return to Southern Lanes for tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – More than 150 Special Olympics bowlers visited Southern Lanes in Bowling Green over the weekend. On Saturday, the Special Olympics Kentucky Area 5 Bowling Tournament brought athletes from Barren, Butler, Christian, Metcalfe, Simpson and Warren Counties together to test out their skills. Casey Freeman of...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

PET OF THE DAY – Daisy

Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, Is Daisy! She is a sassy girl, who loves to talk, loves to snuggle and is looking for a loving home. Be sure to adopt her from the BG/Warren County Humane Society.
MORGANTOWN, KY
wnky.com

Bowling Green couple wins $234,176 on instant play game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Since being diagnosed with cancer, life as Frank Long knew it had changed. Instead of going to work every day, he was going to doctor’s appointments and receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments. To fill the time, he began playing Kentucky Lottery games online. That...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Bowling Green residents share their concerns with trash changes

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Keeping our city clean is very important to Bowling Green residents and that begins with trash pick up. Lately, residents have voiced their concerns about the new rules and regulations for trash, and the Bowling Green community is still adjusting. After the new rules went...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
mainstreetclarksville.com

Main Street Clarksville contributor Steve Norris dies

We are sad to report the recent passing of one of our contributing writers – Meteorologist Steve Norris. He was 63 years old. Norris, of Crossville, Tenn. joined the Main Street Media team more than two years ago, writing weekly weather columns.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wcluradio.com

Noah Thomas Ford

Noah Thomas Ford, 24 of Glasgow, passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in Glasgow. Noah is the son of Kenneth Ray Ford and Mitzy Carol Spencer Ford. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Louie F. Ford & Maymie Katherine England Ford, and James Clifton Spencer, Jr. & Betty Carol Carey Spencer.
GLASGOW, KY
wcluradio.com

Hwy. 1297 closed due to morning crash

BECKTON — Several agencies are on scene of a buggy and vehicle crash in western Barren County. Officials were responding to the incident shortly after 8:15 a.m. Two helicopters were being requested. One is flying an individual from the scene near 8104 Old Bowling Green Road. The other has been requested to transport a person from T.J. Samson Hospital.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
OHIO COUNTY, KY

