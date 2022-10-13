Read full article on original website
Meme’s Oatmeal Cake is a buttery, autumnal treat for even the most beginner baker
In "Bibi's Gulf Coast Kitchen," columnist Bibi Hutchings takes you on a culinary journey across the coastal south. Come for the great food writing, stay for the delicious recipes. This is my family's favorite autumn cake! The warming spices of cinnamon and nutmeg, the hearty moistness of oatmeal, the simple...
Homemade Apple Pie Moonshine Recipe
Good things come to those who wait, right? Well, sometimes. At other times, it's best to get out there and go after it. However, patience pays off with this recipe for apple pie moonshine from recipe developer Michelle McGlinn. Or at least as much patience you can muster because this sweet, potent, perfect-for-fall libation is at its best after it has aged and the flavor has developed over the course of at least 2 weeks, or ideally 4 weeks.
What's The Best Type Of Apple For Caramel Apples?
Another year, and another Halloween season is upon us. For some people, it's the best holiday of all. A YouGov survey found that for 23% of people, Halloween is their favorite holiday. And in 2021, Americans spent a collective $10.14 billion on Halloween-related items, such as candy, costumes, and ghoulish decorations (per Investopedia). But there's one Halloween tradition that won't cost you a fortune because it's related to one inexpensive type of fruit: the beloved apple.
Easy At-Home Peking Duck Recipe
In the mood for duck? If so, look no further than this tasty Peking duck that you can fix up in the comfort if your own home. Recipe developer Ting Dalton came up with this fantastic recipe that you will want to make over and over again. "Peking duck is a real culinary highlight in our family. And one of my favorite dishes from my childhood is duck rice — pieces of Peking duck with plain boiled rice and some soy sauce. My dad would make it all the time," Dalton says. She also explains why she loves cooking with duck so much. "Duck is so versatile because why you can eat it with rice, I also love to shred the meat and eat it with pancakes — my children's favorite way to eat this." And, she does acknowledge that you could simply order crispy duck from takeout, but "it can be greasy and an expensive treat."
thesouthernladycooks.com
BEST CLASSIC MEATLOAF
This Classic Meatloaf has been a staple in our family for many many years! My Nannie made it all the time, it was always requested for her to bring it to every family reunion. She would use 5lbs of hamburger and make enough for everyone to enjoy! If you are looking for a great meatloaf, this one is delicious.
Stir-Fried Udon Noodles Recipe
Who doesn't love a big bowl of stir-fry? When it comes to making this tasty dish, there are plenty of different ways to fix it up but in our opinion, noodles are always a must. And guess what? Udon noodles and stir-fry go hand in hand. These wheat noodles are thicker than average, making them incredibly filling. Add some veggies to the mix and you have an easy, delicious, and satisfying meal.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving Over Its Sage Derby Cheddar Cheese
Trader Joe's loves giving its shoppers new products to try out. It's part of their charm as a grocery store that takes pride in their products, made for their fans. Everyone loves a new Trader Joe's item and more importantly, everyone also loves a new cheese on the shelf to pair with your favorite cracker, wine, or add to your best soup recipe.
How Long You Should Be Cooking Lobster, According To Martha Stewart
Domestic goddess, television host, cookbook author, and businesswoman Martha Stewart is a force to be reckoned with. Over the past several decades, she has graced the world with her presence, sharing delicious recipes, approachable home and lifestyle advice, and plenty of laughs. After all, one of her best friends is the rapper Snoop Dogg, with whom she co-hosts "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," a comedic cooking competition show.
A cute and funny video of a small boy eating Pringles.
The Screenshot is taken from the video posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden. Who doesn't like eating? Maybe everyone likes it, but for me, eating is a very important part of my life. It's fun, and I like to eat a lot. In particular, reading about delicious meals or foods makes me want to eat that food even more instead of making me less hungry.
How NYC Customers Can Score Free Wingstop Chicken Sandwiches For An Entire Year
Food inflation is the worst it's been in over 40 years, and that means that a lot of people are focused on their food budget more than ever before. The average shopper might be shocked to see how expensive chicken has gotten with inflation, and the price hikes can be seen not just at the grocery store, but also at restaurants. According to The Washington Post, the cost of chicken wings has doubled over the past year, and Bloomberg has predicted that because of the surging price of flour, chicken, fats, and oils, fried chicken sandwiches won't be getting cheaper any time soon either.
Costa Coffee Teams Up With Toblerone For 2022's Holiday Menu
While we may be amid pumpkin spice latte season, we are soon approaching the wonder of winter. With the new season comes new holiday-inspired drink flavors. From eggnog to peppermint, many holiday classics will surely make a comeback. However, Costa Coffee is set to make its mark on the season with a surprising new collaboration that is sure to become a fan favorite.
wpgxfox28.com
Chicken, Broccoli & Rice Casserole
Originally Posted On: https://www.goodcook.com/recipes/chicken-broccoli-and-rice-casserole. There are some flavor combinations that are absolutely irresistible. And chicken, broccoli and rice are a comfort food favorite. We’ve taken all of these favorite ingredients, and stirred them together into a wildly simple casserole that is so quick and so easy to make, you’ll want...
Cardi B Hyped This Avocado Jalapeño Dip So Hard That It Went Viral, So I Had To Try It — I Was Not Prepared For My Reaction
I needed to find out if the hyped-up dip was okay, or okurrrrrt.
Martha Stewart's Homemade Apple Cider Just Wowed Instagram
If there is anyone who is an expert on holiday dining and hosting, it's Martha Stewart. Stewart has spent her life publishing cookbooks (146 according to Paperback Swap), producing and starring in television shows, and showing countless people how to entertain. She's a woman of many talents, that are not solely limited to food. She's an animal lover, owning "hundreds and hundreds of pets" according to her blog. Martha Steward created her own line of dog food inspired by her four canine companions. She is also known for her famous friends — take Stewart's friendship with Snoop Dogg. The duo has collaborated on BIC lighters and even co-hosted a cooking show, per IMDb. He's even made several appearances on her widely followed Instagram account. Most recently, Snoop showed up to support his "best friend" at her Vegas restaurant grand opening (via Vegas Magazine).
TikTok Went Feral Over Whole Foods' Stylish Limited Edition Bottles
If you shop at Whole Foods, you might care a little bit more about your food and overall health than the average person. The upscale supermarket is known as "America's Healthiest Grocery Store" for a reason due to its commitment to natural and organic food products. Because of its "healthier"...
The Native Alaskan Frozen Dessert That Pairs Sweet And Savory Flavors
Did you know Alaska is the largest state in the United States (per Travel Alaska)? If you've ever visited Alaska, you might've experienced the state's grand national parks, massive glaciers, diverse wildlife, historic cities, and beautiful mountains. Interestingly enough, it's one of the best places to see those magical Northern Lights in the night sky. But that's not all — Alaska is also well-known for its indigenous culture and hand-carved totem pole art (per Celebrity Cruises). And if you thought that the state doesn't have a signature cuisine, think again.
Simple Homemade Seasoned Salt Recipe
Why sprinkle plain salt on your favorite foods when you could use seasoned salt instead? As the name suggests, seasoned salt features good ol' salt, though there are some other seasonings added to the blend to enhance the flavor considerably. Salt is great on its own, but it doesn't have any other flavor profile besides, well, salty. In this seasoned salt blend, courtesy of recipe developer Jaime Shelbert, there are more complex flavors going on, including garlic, onion, and even a hint of spicy cayenne pepper.
Duff Goldman's #1 Tip For Avoiding Frosting Failure
There's no denying that Duff Goldman has some serious expertise when it comes to baked goods, with an impressive amount of knowledge about cakes in particular. After all, "Ace of Cakes" didn't emerge randomly; he snagged the show because of his prowess with the frosting-covered favorite. Before he was acting as a judge on Food Network baking competition shows, sharing his knowledge with rising bakers, Goldman was the owner of the successful cake business Charm City Cakes.
Instagram Can't Get Over The Häagen-Dazs Holiday Ice Cream Bars At Costco
We're a few days shy of hitting the one-month mark of fall in the United States. However, considering that seasonal flavors such as apple, cinnamon, and the fan-favorite pumpkin spice began infiltrating restaurants and grocery stores as early as the first week of August this year (we're looking at you, Krispy Kreme), we can't blame any of our foodie friends for already being ready to ditch the apple cider donuts and pumpkin spice lattes for all the yummy goodies that winter brings.
The Cake Boss Is Behind A Pizza ATM With $10 Slices
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. The Cake Boss, aka Buddy Valastro, is known for his eponymous reality TV show, his large Italian family, and, of course, his stunning desserts. The Cake Boss earned his title by working 18-hour days, scrubbing the floors, and leading his employees with his work ethic. Valastro has built an empire, with 12 Carlo's Bakery locations in the United States and one international location in Brazil, according to the company website. The bakery focuses on desserts, including the infamous lobster tail pastry and rainbow cake, Italian butter cookies, and custom cakes.
