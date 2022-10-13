Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets
A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto News Today: Big Eyes Coin Continues Presale Dominance As Ethereum and BNB Battle It Out For The Best NFT Blockchain
NFTs have gained immense popularity since the introduction of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) collection by Yuga Labs. Since then, NFT adoption has grown, with different blockchains offering an NFT marketplace from which you can purchase your beloved NFTs. Ethereum (ETH) and BNB (BNB) host recognised NFT marketplaces that...
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
bitcoinist.com
Chronocatz, Mutant Ape or Tamadoge – which NFT collection is investors’ choice today?
NFT collections are all the rage these days, with new collections launching regularly. But which one should you invest in? In this blog post, we will explore three of the most popular NFT collections on the market today: Chronocatz, Mutant Ape, and Tamadoge. >>Mint NFT Now<<. Mutant Ape Sales Hit...
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Welcomes Over 100,000 Holders This Year As SHIB Tries To Ward Off The Bears
Shiba Inu once carried so much promise that the crypto space actually believed it will flip and overtake the “OG” (slang: original gangster) dog-themed crypto, Dogecoin. But SHIB failed to live up to the hype, falling victim to the volatility that has been plaguing the cryptocurrency market this year.
Today in B2B Payments: Solutions Target B2B Trade, AP Automation, Logistics
Today in B2B payments, Bryzos CEO Shep Hickey and ChemDirect President Dave Haase say firms in smokestack industries are moving to modernize B2B trade, OpenEnvoy CEO Matthew Tillman explains how automated payables solutions can save $400 per invoice and Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber notes that firms in the freight ecosystem will be missing out if they lack digital connection. Plus, papmall allows businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers.
zycrypto.com
Massive Adoption: Mastercard To Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading Services In Partnership With Paxos
Payment giant Mastercard is joining hands with New York-headquartered blockchain tech firm Paxos to launch a program that will make it easier for traditional financial institutions to offer cryptocurrency trading by providing regulatory compliance and security. Mastercard’s New Crypto Program For Banks. Mastercard is bringing crypto trading functionalities to...
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Could Be The Next Big Coin To Follow The Success Of Cardano And Chainlink
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to further meme coins’ utility in the crypto market. This article explores how Big Eyes (BIG) could become a favourite in the cryptocurrency market, just like Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK). Cardano: For Research-based Smart Contracts. Cardano (ADA) is a...
bitcoinist.com
As Uniglo.io Price Keeps Trending Upwards, Interest Comes From Avalanche And Binance Smart Chain Community
It’s been a wild ride for Uniglo (GLO) over the past few weeks. The decentralized crypto project saw its price skyrocket by over 45% in a few days, brought on by a flurry of hype and excitement around the project. The recent price increase has coincided with increased interest from the Avalanche (AVAX) and Binance Smart Chain (BNB) communities.
How Blockchain Technology Affects Ownership in the Gaming Industry
Being a TikTok influencer requires you to check the engagement rate of each content. According to experts and social media users, you need a good engagement rate to be on the For Your Page (FYP) screen. The highest engagement rate on Instagram, for instance, was less than 5%. Other channels may even be around 2%. However, TikTok is somehow a different kind of show. So, according to evidence, observation, and research, the number on this platform sits between 4.5% and 18%.
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Volatility Index won’t get any lower soon: is investing in presales a good strategy?
The crypto market has always been a volatile one and 2022 has been a particularly eventful year in that regard. Recently, bitcoin and the market dipped yet again, dropping below $19,000 which caused some concern among investors who believed that bitcoin found support above that mark. But it’s clear that...
bitcoinist.com
More Monero (XMR) and Fantom (FTM) Investors Jumping on Flasko (FLSK)
Monero (XMR) and Fantom (FTM) are two of the over 18,000 digital assets whose uniqueness has wooed many investors. While Monero (XMR) offered investors much-needed privacy in transactions, Fantom (FTM) thrived in its ability to provide more versatile and swift operations at lower costs. However, news making the rounds indicate that their investors are cuddling up to Flasko, the new presale sensation, and for good reasons.
bitcoinist.com
Investors Consider Flasko (FLSK) Over Stellar (XLM) and Filecoin (FIL) for 2023 Investment
2022 is coming to an end, and with the market crash this year, you would need to get a coin with massive potential if you want to invest in cryptocurrency. Stellar (XLM) and Filecoin (FIL) might seem like excellent options to some, but investors aren’t keen on them. Instead, cryptocurrencies that institutions haven’t overinflated might be the better option.
bitcoinist.com
Mastercard Will Launch Program For Financial Institutions To Offer Crypto Products
Payment giant Mastercard is taking another step to further its involvement in the crypto space, with the objective of growing its core business model. The company will launch a program that will help banks and financial institutions to offer crypto-based products, according to a report from CNBC. The initiative is...
bitcoinist.com
Mango Markets Exploiter Returns Funds, Issues Statement On Twitter
In the recent news, Mango Markets, a decentralized crypto platform based on Solana, experienced an exploit. According to a source, the attack led to a loss of $114 million worth of crypto tokens. Exploits in the crypto industry are increasingly becoming more rampant on different platforms. The attackers are using...
bitcoinist.com
SocialGood (SG) is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 13, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SocialGood (SG) on October 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To commemorate this listing, all LBank users will be able...
bitcoinist.com
Blockwiz Aims to Uplift New Projects with its Cost-effective Crypto Influencer Campaigns
Blockwiz is a name that comes to mind when we think about sincere, data-driven digital marketing solutions. Creating a bridge between exceptional projects and appreciative customers is Blockwiz’s goal. The USP of Blockwiz is that it utilizes its trustworthy network of KOLs and crypto influencers to market cryptocurrency and Web3 projects for a reasonable price.
Comments / 0