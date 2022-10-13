ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mastercard Executive Says Payments Giant Working To Unlock Full Potential of Crypto and Digital Assets

A top executive at credit card giant Mastercard says that the firm is working on unlocking the full potential of crypto assets. In a new company blog post, Mastercard’s head of crypto and blockchain Raj Dhamodharan says that the company plans to make good on the much-anticipated expectation of crypto assets being viable methods of payment.
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)

Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
Today in B2B Payments: Solutions Target B2B Trade, AP Automation, Logistics

Today in B2B payments, Bryzos CEO Shep Hickey and ChemDirect President Dave Haase say firms in smokestack industries are moving to modernize B2B trade, OpenEnvoy CEO Matthew Tillman explains how automated payables solutions can save $400 per invoice and Freightos CEO Zvi Schreiber notes that firms in the freight ecosystem will be missing out if they lack digital connection. Plus, papmall allows businesses to send cross-border payments to freelancers.
Massive Adoption: Mastercard To Help Banks Offer Crypto Trading Services In Partnership With Paxos

Payment giant Mastercard is joining hands with New York-headquartered blockchain tech firm Paxos to launch a program that will make it easier for traditional financial institutions to offer cryptocurrency trading by providing regulatory compliance and security. Mastercard’s New Crypto Program For Banks. Mastercard is bringing crypto trading functionalities to...
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Reveals ‘Next Level’ Plans for ADA and Other Crypto Assets

Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson is laying out a far-reaching vision of the future for crypto assets. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that crypto projects like ADA could one day become the world’s system of finance, but notes that the US government needs to adopt favorable crypto regulations for this to ever become a reality.
Big Eyes Could Be The Next Big Coin To Follow The Success Of Cardano And Chainlink

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a new cryptocurrency aiming to further meme coins’ utility in the crypto market. This article explores how Big Eyes (BIG) could become a favourite in the cryptocurrency market, just like Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK). Cardano: For Research-based Smart Contracts. Cardano (ADA) is a...
How Blockchain Technology Affects Ownership in the Gaming Industry

Being a TikTok influencer requires you to check the engagement rate of each content. According to experts and social media users, you need a good engagement rate to be on the For Your Page (FYP) screen. The highest engagement rate on Instagram, for instance, was less than 5%. Other channels may even be around 2%. However, TikTok is somehow a different kind of show. So, according to evidence, observation, and research, the number on this platform sits between 4.5% and 18%.
More Monero (XMR) and Fantom (FTM) Investors Jumping on Flasko (FLSK)

Monero (XMR) and Fantom (FTM) are two of the over 18,000 digital assets whose uniqueness has wooed many investors. While Monero (XMR) offered investors much-needed privacy in transactions, Fantom (FTM) thrived in its ability to provide more versatile and swift operations at lower costs. However, news making the rounds indicate that their investors are cuddling up to Flasko, the new presale sensation, and for good reasons.
Investors Consider Flasko (FLSK) Over Stellar (XLM) and Filecoin (FIL) for 2023 Investment

2022 is coming to an end, and with the market crash this year, you would need to get a coin with massive potential if you want to invest in cryptocurrency. Stellar (XLM) and Filecoin (FIL) might seem like excellent options to some, but investors aren’t keen on them. Instead, cryptocurrencies that institutions haven’t overinflated might be the better option.
Mango Markets Exploiter Returns Funds, Issues Statement On Twitter

In the recent news, Mango Markets, a decentralized crypto platform based on Solana, experienced an exploit. According to a source, the attack led to a loss of $114 million worth of crypto tokens. Exploits in the crypto industry are increasingly becoming more rampant on different platforms. The attackers are using...
SocialGood (SG) is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 13, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SocialGood (SG) on October 13, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SG/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To commemorate this listing, all LBank users will be able...
Blockwiz Aims to Uplift New Projects with its Cost-effective Crypto Influencer Campaigns

Blockwiz is a name that comes to mind when we think about sincere, data-driven digital marketing solutions. Creating a bridge between exceptional projects and appreciative customers is Blockwiz’s goal. The USP of Blockwiz is that it utilizes its trustworthy network of KOLs and crypto influencers to market cryptocurrency and Web3 projects for a reasonable price.
