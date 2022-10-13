Read full article on original website
The Best FPS Games On PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. PlayStation Plus underwent a major revision in 2022, changing from simply offering free games and online multiplayer access into a service with a back catalog of games in its more expensive tiers. For PlayStation Plus Extra subscribers, you can play a whole bunch of games from the PS4, while Premium subscribers also gain access to an even bigger catalog with many PS3 games as well as some classics from even older PlayStation consoles. Lots of these games are first-person shooters, but which are worth your time?
Review Roundup for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope -- Does The Sequel Impress?
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the sequel to the surprise crossover tactics game Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Sparks of Hope brings more Rabbid versions of Mario characters, a galactic setting, and more tactical possibilities to the fray. Its predecessor was a critical hit, what are critics saying about the sequel?
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions Gameplay Trailer
Any Legend can enter the ring-but only a Champion will leave it. Learn what you're made of in Apex Legends Mobile: Champions! Welcome Ash to the Legends and see what's coming to the Games on October 18!
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 Gameplay Trailer Gives A Closer Look At Fade's Free Signature Weapon
Apex Legends Mobile Season 3: Champions is just under 24 hours away from launch, and the new season will be bringing quite a few new features to the game. Today, players got to see those features in action after Respawn uploaded a Season 3's gameplay trailer. The trailer is relatively...
LOTR: Gollum Dev Hopeful To Make Another LOTR Game That Would Explore "Something Else"
Daedalic, the developer of the upcoming The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, has reiterated its desire to make another Lord of the Rings game someday. Head of publishing Jonas Husges said in a new interview that the hope is for LOTR: Gollum to show the world what it's capable of in Middle-earth before coming back for another story. That will seemingly depend, however, on the how the game performs, which suggests there is not already a firm deal in place.
Apex Legends Season 15 Start Date, Catalyst, Divided Moon Map, And Everything We Know
Apex Legends Season 15 is fast approaching as the final month of Season 14 begins to come to a close. Season 15 is the final season of Apex Legends Year 4, and developer Respawn is holding to tradition and adding a new battle royale map alongside a new playable legend (Catalyst), battle pass, and story-driven Quest.
Good News For Modern Warfare 2 Players On Console | GameSpot News
Activision has clarified the SMS requirement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, confirming that a phone number is required for PC players but not on console. This confirmation comes not long after another Activision Blizzard game, Overwatch 2, made headlines for its own controversial SMS policy. In a blog...
Overwatch 2 - Widowmaker Hero Guide
Widowmaker in Overwatch 2 isn’t your typical DPS, and she requires a level of precision significantly higher than most heroes. With the right training right and knowledge of each map’s layout, you can make Widowmaker into the ultimate one-shot hero, capable of decimating an enemy team before they even know what’s happening. The trouble is it takes quite a bit of effort to reach that point. Here's how to play the snipe-happy Widowmaker.
Gotham Knights Will Not Offer Performance Mode On Console, Runs Only At 30 FPS
After announcing a four-player co-op mode will be coming to Gotham Knights next month, Warner Bros. Montreal has shared another piece of less exciting news: The game will run at 30 frames per second on console with no performance mode option. The announcement was made via the official Gotham Knights...
Digital Foundry Calls Overwatch 2 More Of A Revamp Than A Sequel
Digital Foundry has a verdict on Overwatch 2, and its conclusions are clear: It's a beautiful game that runs great on both console and PC. However, the site says though the changes offered are a net positive for the game, it's not quite as ambitious as you might expect. Writer...
Here's PT Running On An Unmodified PS5
Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills experiment PT has largely been unavailable on current-gen consoles for a few years now, but video game modder Lance McDonald has managed to get the spooky survival-horror game running on a regular PS5. The catch here is that to get PT running on an unmodified PS5, McDonald needed a second PS5 that had been through the jailbreaking process.
Halo Infinite's Forge Maps Will Be Double The Size Of Halo 5's
Halo Infinite's Forge mode will launch with six canvas maps, and they'll be almost double the size of the canvas maps found in Halo 5. The news comes as part of the fourth and final "Forge Fundamentals" video put together by developer 343 Industries, which gives players an in-depth look at the long-awaited latest version of the beloved map creation suite. Forge is set to arrive in November in a beta state alongside Halo Infinite's winter update.
A Plague Tale: Requiem Review - Picturesque Terror
There's a sequence in A Plague Tale: Requiem's fourth chapter where you're forced to flee a literal tsunami of rats. As you jump from one stone rooftop to another, the swarm of plague-infested vermin sweeps through the town below like raging flood waters, toppling over buildings at their foundations and consuming anyone caught in its destructive path. It's a moment of Hollywood spectacle that showcases the remarkable advancements in technology since A Plague Tale: Innocence was released in 2019. Whereas the first game could handle 5,000 rats at any one time, its sequel can populate the screen with a staggering 300,000. This vast multiplication enhances the terrifying and oppressive nature of the series' signature rodents, but moments like this are an outlier; for the most part, Requiem feels very familiar to its predecessor.
Meet The Modders Building The Super Mario 64 You Saw In The Ads
For players of a certain age, the Nintendo 64 is a sacred monument to nostalgia. However, the system's low-poly aesthetics and obvious technical limitations can make revisiting beloved games like Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, and Banjo-Kazooie a shock. This inspired one group of modders from trying to create an improved version of Super Mario 64 that isn't based on modern standards of graphical fidelity. Instead, they're recreating the colorful, ultra-saturated art renders from the game's promotional materials.
Apex Legends Stories from the Outlands: Last Hope
The shattered moon of Boreas needs help. But when Tressa and her friend disagree about the best way to save Cleo, the consequences will change lives forever. Apex Legends is a free-to-play hero shooter game where legendary characters battle for glory, fame, and fortune on the fringes of the Frontier. Play for free now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Origin and Steam.
Warhammer 40k Darktide Closed Beta Is This Weekend And You Can Still Sign Up
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide opened a beta today, which will run through the weekend and end on October 16. The three-day beta is technically closed, however anyone can sign up via Steam for a chance to get access. Developer Fatshark will let in more players over the weekend, so it's worth signing up if you are interested. Relevant streamers have also been given access to the beta and may give away keys as part of their livestreams.
Splinter Cell Remake Director Loses Director
Fans rejoiced in late 2021 when Ubisoft revealed that it's working on a Splinter Cell remake. However, that project's director has apparently left the company, and it's not clear what impact his departure will have. As first spotted by VGC, director David Grivel announced the change on LinkedIn, saying that...
Halo Infinite "Feedler" Will Shoot Gummy Worms In Real Life
Halo Infinite is approaching its first anniversary, and Microsoft isn't done promoting the game with bizarre and outlandish collaborations. The latest of these is a partnership with candy company Trolli to create a real "Feedler" weapon that will shoot gummy worms. The "Feedler" is a riff on Halo's famous Needler weapon, and it shoots gummy worms instead of shard projectiles.
God of War Ragnarök: The Mythology Behind Loki
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Ragnarök is soon upon us, specifically God of War Ragnarök, so we’re taking a look at the central figures of the game and looking at their actual story in Norse myth, how it is similar or different to what we’ve already seen in God of War, and what it might mean for Kratos’s ultimate fate. And today, we’re starting with a crowd favorite; Loki.
