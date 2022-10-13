Read full article on original website
Former J. Crew chief Jenna Lyons to join 'Real Housewives of New York City' cast
Jenna Lyons, the New York City fashion designer who was famously outed by the New York Post over a decade ago, will join the cast of “The Real Housewives of New York City” next year for the show’s 14th season. With a notable LGBTQ fan base, the...
PIX on Politics: NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan calls for people to get COVID booster
NEW YORK (PIX11) — With the holiday season and winter coming, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan called on people to get boosted. Since early September, more than 375,000 New Yorkers have gotten the omicorn-specific booster shot for COVID. It’s now available for children as young as five and Vasan encouraged parents and children alike […]
“MEET THE PRESS” UNVEILS SLATE FOR MEET THE PRESS FILM FESTIVAL AT DOC NYC
SIXTH ANNUAL FESTIVAL TO FEATURE TWO WORLD PREMIERES & SHOWCASE THE YEAR’S BEST IN SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILMS ON NOV. 15 AT DOC NYC. October 17, 2022 — The Meet the Press Film Festival at DOC NYC unveiled its 2022 programming slate today, as Meet the Press gears up for its sixth year bridging the gap between political journalism and film through a leading showcase of the year’s best issue-based short documentaries.
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
Neighborhoods pledge to take back the streets from gun violence
On Sunday afternoon people joined city and state leaders to take back the streets.
NYC smash-and-grab thieves knock off Park Avenue jewelry store, take hundreds of thousands worth in gems
Smash-and-grab robberies involving a group of people in masks and using sledgehammers to break display cases have been reported in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.
Surveillance video shows $500K jewelry heist, NYPD searching for 3 suspects
Cellini Jewelers on Park Ave. was robbed of nearly $500,000 in merchandise in a smash-and-grab heist. The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for any help in identifying the three suspects.Oct. 17, 2022.
New York Man Tried To Kill Hudson Valley Cop Near Kids; Sentencing
The New York City man will likely spend the rest of his life in jail. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced that Desean Owens, 31, of the Bronx, was sentenced to a total of 58.5 years to life in state prison in connection with the shooting of City of Middletown Police Officer Evan Barone, on August 29, 2020.
whereverfamily.com
NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
News 12
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
Did you know that MetroCard offers Westchester residents taking Bee-Line buses the convenience, and same discounts that are being enjoyed by millions of people in the New York metropolitan area?. To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week...
travelnoire.com
NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan
Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
wabcradio.com
Two Vicious Day Time Beatings In The City
NEW YORK (77WABC) — Cops are looking for the men behind two vicious day time attacks in Queens and Brooklyn. The first took place on Thursday in Middle Village, Queens around 1:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man was jumped from behind and then dragged along the sidewalk on on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road.
New York State Police Try To Stop Elderly Hudson Valley Man’s Suicide
New York State Police confirmed a tragic incident in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal shooting inside a home in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Responded To Home in the Town of Mount Hope For a Report of Shots Fired. On...
VIDEO: Man with expandable baton enters women's sidewalk melee in Queens
Chaotic video released Friday shows a man attacking a woman with an expandable baton as she fights with another woman on a Queens sidewalk.
bronx.com
Cortez Hinton, 33, Murdered
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 0809 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided in front of 970 Kelly Street, within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive,with a gunshot wound to the torso,...
Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside
A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
Inventor of Rubik's cube makes public appearance in Manhattan
Erno Rubik, the inventor of the Rubik's cube made a public appearance in Manhattan on Saturday.
Breaching whale shocks father and son fishing off Jersey Shore as it nearly comes aboard boat
A father and son were fishing for striped bass and tuna off the Jersey Shore near Belmar on Wednesday when they hooked a prize memory: A massive humpback whale breached the sea inches from them. The son, Zach Piller, 23, of the Philadephia area, captured the moment on video. The...
Man stabbed multiple times in Manhattan, police say
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a dispute on the Lower East Side overnight, police said on Saturday. The 40-year-old victim was having an argument with a man near the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect stabbed the victim in the right leg and the left […]
New Windsor man charged in oxycodone scheme that made millions for crew
A New Windsor man was one of eight people accused Wednesday of conspiring to illegally distribute more than 1.2 million oxycodone pills through an operation based in a doctor's office in Brooklyn. The eight were charged under an indictment that was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. Prosecutors...
