NBC News

“MEET THE PRESS” UNVEILS SLATE FOR MEET THE PRESS FILM FESTIVAL AT DOC NYC

SIXTH ANNUAL FESTIVAL TO FEATURE TWO WORLD PREMIERES & SHOWCASE THE YEAR’S BEST IN SHORT DOCUMENTARY FILMS ON NOV. 15 AT DOC NYC. October 17, 2022 — The Meet the Press Film Festival at DOC NYC unveiled its 2022 programming slate today, as Meet the Press gears up for its sixth year bridging the gap between political journalism and film through a leading showcase of the year’s best issue-based short documentaries.
whereverfamily.com

NYC Winter Lantern Festival Returns, Expands to Four New York Locations

The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to New York this year and adds new locations — perfect for family travelers visiting the region for the holidays! The new locations include Queens County Farm Museum, SIUH Community Park in Staten Island, Nassau County Museum of Art in Roslyn, and Smithtown Historical Society in Suffolk County.
travelnoire.com

NY Lawmakers Proposing Drivers Pay $50 Fee To Enter Manhattan

Two New York lawmakers are proposing drivers pay a $50 fee to enter Manhattan. It’s not all drivers entering The Big Apple. The lawmakers are targeting drivers from New Jersey. So, if you plan to visit NYC but aim for cheaper accommodation by staying in the Garden State, know it could cost you.
wabcradio.com

Two Vicious Day Time Beatings In The City

NEW YORK (77WABC) — Cops are looking for the men behind two vicious day time attacks in Queens and Brooklyn. The first took place on Thursday in Middle Village, Queens around 1:30 p.m. A 66-year-old man was jumped from behind and then dragged along the sidewalk on on 71st Street near Juniper Valley Road.
bronx.com

Cortez Hinton, 33, Murdered

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at approximately 0809 hours, police responded to a 911 call of an aided in front of 970 Kelly Street, within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 33-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive,with a gunshot wound to the torso,...
Daily News

Gunman opens fire outside Queens nightclub, killing DJ’s brother and wounding another man, after argument inside

A gunman opened fire outside a Queens nightclub early Monday after an argument inside involving the deejay, killing the DJ’s brother and wounding another man, police said. The disagreement began around closing time when the DJ and his brother were breaking down the set at Blend Lounge on Atlantic Ave. near 129th St. in Richmond Hill, cops said. The quarrel spilled outside, where the killer ...
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times in Manhattan, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a dispute on the Lower East Side overnight, police said on Saturday. The 40-year-old victim was having an argument with a man near the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect stabbed the victim in the right leg and the left […]
NBC News

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

