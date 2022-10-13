ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Brookfield Renewable Stock's Fall This Week Is an Opportunity

Investors dumped Brookfield Renewable stock on fears of a looming recession. They may, however, want to pay greater attention to the red-hot industry that Brookfield Renewable is targeting. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

An Investor's Look at Semiconductors

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Jason...
MARKETS
CNBC

Upcoming Russian nuclear exercises a challenge for the West

Russia typically holds major annual nuclear exercises around this time of year, and U.S. and Western officials expect them perhaps in just days. They will likely include the test launch of ballistic missiles, U.S. officials say. With Russia expected to soon carry out large-scale drills of its nuclear forces as...
MILITARY
CNBC

The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch

The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Texas regulator investigates FTX, and Mastercard helps banks offer crypto trading: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer at Mastercard, discusses the payment processor's pilot program to let banks offer crypto trading.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

Why Affirm Stock Plummeted on Friday

Consumer spending was flat in September, which was worse than analysts had anticipated. Affirm, down 82% year to date, reports earnings on Nov. 9. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
CNBC

Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back

Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
BUSINESS
CBS San Francisco

Elon Musk announces plans for 'everything app' under Twitter banner

AUSTIN - Elon Musk apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China's WeChat - a "super app" that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments - for the rest of the world. At least, that is, once he's done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April.
CELL PHONES
Robb Report

The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why

Luckily for travelers, China has begun easing restrictions on international travel. Unluckily for them, though, plane tickets are coming at a pretty steep cost. Some tickets to China from the United States are selling for up to 10 times what they were only a few years ago, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. That means people are paying thousands of dollars to get to the country—even for flights with layovers. For example, a one-way economy-class seat on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Shanghai, with a layover in South Korea, is going for $4,000 or...
TRAVEL
TechCrunch

With a $13B valuation, Celonis defies current startup economics

But Celonis — which has raised $2.4 billion, per Crunchbase, with $2 billion coming in the last year alone — has been able to defy the current thinking in startup circles by taking on huge chunks of capital. Consider that its valuation has grown an eye-popping 420% since...
MARKETS
CNBC

Bitcoin is higher to start the week but continues holding sideways pattern

Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on the consumer price index, a key inflation gauge. Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank, said the dip wasn't deep enough to induce panic, however.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy