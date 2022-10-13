Read full article on original website
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Take any chance to sell stocks during a busy week of earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar. So, remember, if we have a big up day like yesterday, that is a chance to do some [selling] because there probably won't be any follow-through," he said.
These 7 Words From Mark Zuckerberg Will Make You Rethink an Investment in Meta Platforms Stock
Many shareholders won't have the requisite patience to see this through.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Continental Resources, Bank of America, Apple and others
(CLR) –Chairman and founder Harold Hamm and his family will acquire the shares of the energy producer that they don't already own for $74.28 per share. The deal is not contingent on any financing and is expected to close before the end of the year. Continental surged 8.6% in the premarket.
Motley Fool
Why Brookfield Renewable Stock's Fall This Week Is an Opportunity
Investors dumped Brookfield Renewable stock on fears of a looming recession. They may, however, want to pay greater attention to the red-hot industry that Brookfield Renewable is targeting. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
An Investor's Look at Semiconductors
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool senior analysts Jason...
The Great Resignation is ending, and the Great Firing may never begin. That's good news if you're worried about a recession.
Fewer job openings may sound bad, but in this moment it's a good sign for the economy. Companies desperate to hire have been raising wages, feeding fear of higher and higher inflation. The Fed could pull back on its aggressive strategies to cool the economy, reducing the pain for all.
A recession is looming, but for JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon all signs point toward business as usual when it comes to hiring and tech spend
Welcome back! It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Here's hoping you had a good weekend. We've got podcast and book recommendations from people who are probably more successful than you, a New York Times critic dunking on finance-bro fashion, and part 3,109 of the Elon-Twitter drama. But first, how...
Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel is in the process of acquiring Maltese citizenship, report says
The EU is trying to ban Malta's "golden passport" scheme, which grants foreigners citizenship in exchange for a substantial investment in the country.
CNBC
'The hell with it': Elon Musk tweets SpaceX will 'keep funding Ukraine govt for free' amid Starlink controversy
Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday that his company SpaceX would continue to fund Starlink satellite internet terminals for the Ukrainian government as it battles invading Russian forces. The tweets follow a statement from Musk on Friday in which he said that SpaceX cannot continue fund Starlink terminals in...
CNBC
Upcoming Russian nuclear exercises a challenge for the West
Russia typically holds major annual nuclear exercises around this time of year, and U.S. and Western officials expect them perhaps in just days. They will likely include the test launch of ballistic missiles, U.S. officials say. With Russia expected to soon carry out large-scale drills of its nuclear forces as...
CNBC
The U.S. defense industry faces surging demand and a supply chain crunch
The war in Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have caused demand for high-tech, American-made weapons to surge. And with the ongoing supply chain crunch and inflation continuing to rise, military industry watchers question whether the U.S. defense sector can keep up. "We can't rely on China to build components...
CNBC
Texas regulator investigates FTX, and Mastercard helps banks offer crypto trading: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jorn Lambert, chief digital officer at Mastercard, discusses the payment processor's pilot program to let banks offer crypto trading.
Motley Fool
Why Affirm Stock Plummeted on Friday
Consumer spending was flat in September, which was worse than analysts had anticipated. Affirm, down 82% year to date, reports earnings on Nov. 9. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC
China probably isn't eager to start something to reunify with Taiwan by force: Ex-Singapore diplomat
Bilahari Kausikan, former permanent secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, says "because if you start that, you must win. I don't think any Chinese leader can survive a bungled attempt on Taiwan as Mr Putin bungled Ukraine."
CNBC
Gold jumps 1% as U.S. dollar, yields pull back
Gold prices rose about 1% on Monday after declines in the previous two sessions, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields faltered, although risks from looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes persisted. Spot gold went up over 1% and was last up up 0.50% at $1,65610 per ounce, moving away...
Elon Musk announces plans for 'everything app' under Twitter banner
AUSTIN - Elon Musk apparently intends to morph Twitter into an "everything app" he calls X. For months, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has expressed interest in creating his own version of China's WeChat - a "super app" that does video chats, messaging, streaming and payments - for the rest of the world. At least, that is, once he's done buying Twitter after months of legal infighting over the $44 billion purchase agreement he signed in April.
Jamie Dimon's 'gut' tells him the Fed will have to hike rates over the expected range of 4% to 4.5% to cool inflation
Jamie Dimon said the Fed's benchmark rate will likely have to go beyond 4% to 4.5%, per Bloomberg. The Fed's benchmark rate is now in the 3% to 3.25% range, after five rate hikes this year so far. The CEO of JPMorgan said he thinks the US economy is unlikely...
The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why
Luckily for travelers, China has begun easing restrictions on international travel. Unluckily for them, though, plane tickets are coming at a pretty steep cost. Some tickets to China from the United States are selling for up to 10 times what they were only a few years ago, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. That means people are paying thousands of dollars to get to the country—even for flights with layovers. For example, a one-way economy-class seat on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Shanghai, with a layover in South Korea, is going for $4,000 or...
TechCrunch
With a $13B valuation, Celonis defies current startup economics
But Celonis — which has raised $2.4 billion, per Crunchbase, with $2 billion coming in the last year alone — has been able to defy the current thinking in startup circles by taking on huge chunks of capital. Consider that its valuation has grown an eye-popping 420% since...
CNBC
Bitcoin is higher to start the week but continues holding sideways pattern
Cryptocurrencies were higher on Monday after recovering from a sharp drop in the previous week. Prices have held steady since rebounding from a big drop that followed the release of the latest reading on the consumer price index, a key inflation gauge. Yuya Hasegawa, crypto market analyst at Japanese crypto exchange Bitbank, said the dip wasn't deep enough to induce panic, however.
