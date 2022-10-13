ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘1923’: Timothy Dalton Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
Timothy Dalton ( License to Kill , Doom Patrol ) has joined the cast of the Paramount + series 1923 . He will portray Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.

The Yellowstone prequel is in production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December.

RELATED: 2022 Paramount+ Pilots & Series Orders

The new installment of the Taylor Sheridan franchise will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family before the events of Yellowstone and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West and the Duttons who call it home.

The cast, led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, also includes James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roché, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Julia Schlaepfer.

The Dutton family’s saga began with Yellowstone , which stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, returning with its fifth season on November 13 . The series follows the drama involving the family and local residents of their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston and Cole Hauser also star.

RELATED: Fall TV Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Dalton is most known for being the fourth actor to portray James Bond, starring in 1987’s The Living Daylights and 1989’s Licence to Kill . Most recently, he portrayed Niles Caulder/Chief in HBO Max’s Doom Patrol and was the voice of Lord Demanitus on the Disney Channel’s Tangled: The Series . He also famously voices Mr. Pricklepants in the Toy Story franchise.

Other notable credits include Hot Fuzz , The Rocketeer , Flash Gordon and 1970’s Wuthering Heights on the big screen, as well as TV’s Doctor Who , Chuck and Penny Dreadful .

Dalton is repped by CAA and ICM.

