Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
Lansing Board of Water and Light celebrates 38th Silver Bells in the City
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Silver Bells in the City is set to kick off on Friday, Nov. 18. This event is presented by the Lansing Board of Water and Light and the City of Lansing. This year’s official State Christmas tree will be a 63-foot, spruce selected by the Michigan...
12-foot skeletons make this Lansing home a Halloween hot spot
Twelve-foot skeletons, werewolves, an undead carriage, and a miniature putt-putt golf course are sure to make one Lansing home really stand out
Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week
FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
After 3-year break, Saginaw’s Dia de los Muertos returns for 13th year
SAGINAW, MI— After a three-year pause in the celebration, Saginaw’s Dia de Los Muertos event will be returning to la Unión Cívica Mexicana. According to Cívica Director Larry Rodarte, this year’s celebration will be the 13th year and the first since a pandemic-related pause for 2020-21.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Pizza and wings are stars at The Chase in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Randy LeMaster wanted to bring a big-city feel to downtown Jackson when he opened The Chase Sports Bar in July 2013. When he started, the vibe downtown wasn’t what it is today, he said. Officials have previously described it as ‘largely dead.’. Along with...
Table Talk: On the road with the Greater Lansing Ghostbusters
Table Talk hits the road this week to talk to the Greater Lansing Ghostbusters about their group and where you can see them coming up!
Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week
Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community. A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson...
Lansing group seeks reparations for African American community in Lansing
Prince Solace with the Justice League of Greater Lansing said African Americans in the city deserve opportunity, and he's taking a unique road to find it.
Local balloon artist helps create huge display for charity
ORLANDO, Fl. — Shanta Abraham owns Balloonafied in Grand Rapids, and while a lot of the time she's doing those typical arches, she's proving she can do a lot more than that. She helped create the Balloon Wonderland in Orlando, Florida, with some of the best balloon professionals from all over the world. They filled a giant room with all kinds of themed exhibits - from trains, to rainbows, even taking visitors under the sea. This was all part of an installation for Give Kids the World. The Florida-based organization provides free, week-long vacations to families with critically ill children. This exhibit was nearly 30,000 square feet, with some displays towering as much as 24 feet into the air. No doubt those simple balloons provided plenty of joy to the families that got to experience that.
Nellie Olson, the beautiful senior cat
Nellie Olson is 10 years old but definitely isn't ready to retire just yet.
Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back
FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan
Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Michigan man thought $100,000 lottery prize was a prank
A Michigan man said he was convinced that his friends were playing a prank on him when he got an email saying he had won a $100,000 prize.
Family-owned, Lansing-made
Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
Two Michigan cats shot, will have legs amputated
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun. The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said. In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both […]
Michigan program helps inmates, dogs find new purpose
It's a story of second chances both for man.
