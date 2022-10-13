ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

MLive

Free winter clothing distribution taking place in Flint this week

FLINT, MI -- An annual free winter clothing distribution that will give out more than 20,000 pounds of clothing will take place later this month at a local church. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 21 for those with vouchers and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 1225 Robert T Longway Blvd. in Flint.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
wcsx.com

Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week

Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
EAST LANSING, MI
WNEM

Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community. A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson...
FLINT, MI
Fox17

Local balloon artist helps create huge display for charity

ORLANDO, Fl. — Shanta Abraham owns Balloonafied in Grand Rapids, and while a lot of the time she's doing those typical arches, she's proving she can do a lot more than that. She helped create the Balloon Wonderland in Orlando, Florida, with some of the best balloon professionals from all over the world. They filled a giant room with all kinds of themed exhibits - from trains, to rainbows, even taking visitors under the sea. This was all part of an installation for Give Kids the World. The Florida-based organization provides free, week-long vacations to families with critically ill children. This exhibit was nearly 30,000 square feet, with some displays towering as much as 24 feet into the air. No doubt those simple balloons provided plenty of joy to the families that got to experience that.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Flint entrepreneur Ebonie Gipson has done it all; now she is giving back

FLINT, MI - Ebonie Gipson’s family and friends sometimes joke that she has done it all. That’s because she kind of has. Known for her strategic development, merchandising, digital design, and social media promotion, Gipson was named to the Flint & Genesee Group’s “40 under 40″ program that recognizes the many outstanding young professionals in Flint and Genesee County who are excelling in the workplace.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Potter Park Zoo to celebrate a Monster’s birthday this weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a birthday party for a monster - a gila monster to be exact. The Potter Park Zoo is celebrating the 30th birthday of a Gila monster named Old Man. Old Man is pretty long-lived for his species. The record is 36-years in captivity. Gila...
LANSING, MI
US105

The Weeping Grave of Oak Hill Cemetery in Southern Michigan

Locals say they've seen her tears. Others claim they've felt her tears. Legend has it this eerie statue sheds tears every Sunday, full moon, and Halloween-- but only at night. But is there any truth to this southwest Michigan urban legend?. Oak Hill Cemetery. Located just outside of downtown Battle...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Family-owned, Lansing-made

Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Two Michigan cats shot, will have legs amputated

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Two cats at the Jackson County Animal Shelter were wounded after they were hit in the legs by a shotgun. The animals are staying at the vet overnight and will both have a leg amputated Friday morning, officials said. In the mean time, they are getting pain medication, and are both […]
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

