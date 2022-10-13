ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection

By Jacob Fischler
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41BseK_0iY8WI2O00

A protester sits in the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, saying the former president must be held accountable as the “central cause” of a violent attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The panel’s seven Democrats and two Republicans voted  to authorize a subpoena of Trump for documents and sworn testimony “in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.”

Committee Chairman Bennie G. Thompson said there is precedent for former presidents to be compelled to provide testimony to Congress — even if it is a “serious and extraordinary action.” During the McCarthy era of the 1950s, Congress tried and failed to make President Harry S. Truman, who was by then out of office, testify.

The committee in what is expected to be its last hearing also showed a chilling new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders throughout the afternoon of Jan. 6, intercut with images of rioters. “It’s just horrendous,” Pelosi said on a call with former Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, pleading for National Guard help in defending the Capitol. “And all at the instigation of the president of the United States.”

Primary force

The committee’s members were clear Thursday, as they have been throughout the other hearings they’ve held this year, that they viewed Trump as the primary force behind the attack on Jan. 6, as Congress met to officially certify electoral votes.

Despite knowing he lost the election to Joe Biden, Trump claimed victory, accused opponents of election fraud, and urged supporters to descend on Washington for what he termed a “wild” attempt to stop Congress from certifying the results. Militant right wing groups, including the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, brought armed groups to Washington in response.

“The vast weight of evidence presented so far has shown us the central cause of Jan. 6 was one man, Donald Trump, who many others follow,” committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Wyoming Republican, said.

While committee leaders believe they have shown Trump was responsible for the attack and attempt to overturn the election, they said they still needed to hear directly from the former president.

“We have left no doubt — none — that Donald Trump led an effort to upend American democracy that directly resulted in the violence of Jan. 6,” Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said in introducing the subpoena vote.

“He tried to take away the voice of the American people in choosing their president, and replace the will of the voters with his will to remain in power,” Thompson continued. “He is the one person at the center of the story of what happened on Jan. 6.”

Trump posted several messages on his social networking site, Truth Social, lashing out at the committee over the course of the two-and-a-half-hour hearing.

A few addressed the proceedings, attacking Pelosi, Cheney, and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson and again claimed “massive voter fraud.” Despite Trump’s longtime insistence that voter fraud was the cause of his election loss, there has been no evidence to support the claim.

“Why didn’t the Unselect Committee ask me to testify months ago?” one post said. “Why did they wait until the very end, the final moments of their last meeting? Because the Committee is a total ‘BUST’ that has only served to further divide our Country which, by the way, is doing very badly – A laughing stock all over the World?”

Citing the Fifth

Several witnesses the committee has interviewed declined to answer questions about their dealings with Trump, citing their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, Cheney said.

The panel played videos of Trump advisers Roger Stone, Michael Flynn, and John Eastman, and former acting Assistant Attorney General Jeff Clark, asserting their Fifth Amendment right in response to questions about Trump.

“At some point, the Department of Justice may well unearth facts that these and other witnesses are currently concealing,” Cheney said. “But our duty today is to our country and our children and our Constitution. We are obligated to seek answers directly from the man who set this all in motion. And every American is entitled to those answers, so we can act now to protect our republic.”

The committee needed to hear from Trump to complete its investigation, Thompson said. But Trump should also be made to answer in the interest of being accountable for his actions, he said.

Talking to reporters after Thursday’s commission meeting, Thompson didn’t answer directly when asked if he expected Trump to comply with the subpoena. Trump has resisted efforts under different circumstances to compel testimony and records.

The committee will not subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence, Thompson said.

The panel would consider criminal referrals for “multiple individuals” and would recommend a range of legislative proposals to guard against a similar attack in the future, Cheney said.

The committee is expected to produce a report of its findings before the end of the year.

The panel revealed new footage of Roger Stone Thursday, taken from a documentary recorded before the election. In the video, Stone tells supporters Trump should claim victory no matter what the actual results turned out to be and encouraged violence to keep him in power.

The footage bolstered the committee’s claim that Trump’s plans to challenge the results of the election — and to use violence if needed — preceded the voting itself.

“I suspect it’ll still be up in the air,” Stone said in one clip, referring to the likelihood a winner would not be declared on election night. “When that happens, the key thing to do is to claim victory. Possession is nine-tenths of the law.”

“F— the voting, let’s get right to the violence,” he says in another clip.

Startling new video

The new footage of Pelosi and other leaders gave a startling picture of the potential danger members of Congress faced.

“We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out,” one rioter said on camera, presumably referring to Pelosi.

The video showed Pelosi and then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer phoning federal and state officials, including Northam, to ask for National Guard deployments. Schumer also urged acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen to convince Trump to tell the mob to leave.

Pelosi was resolute on the video that Congress finish its work and certify the election results, and was clear that she held Trump responsible.

“We have got … to finish the proceedings,” she said in one clip. “Or else they will have a complete victory.”

Pelosi’s Republican counterpart, Kevin McCarthy of California, was not seen on the video, but seemed to share the view that Trump was responsible, saying in a floor speech days later that Trump “bears responsibility for his words and actions.”

McCarthy has since played down the importance of the attack and criticized Democrats’ continued focus on it.

In the video shown Thursday, Pelosi and Schumer communicated the fears of their members in a speakerphone call with Rosen as the attack unfolded.

“They’re breaking windows and going in, obviously ransacking our offices and all of that,” Pelosi said. “The concern we have about personal harm” — Schumer then interjected with “Safety!” before Pelosi continued — “personal safety just transcends everything.”

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, was seen in the background of several shots in the video.

Apparently the only non-leadership member in the room, Omar said on Twitter that Capitol Police kept her in secure locations with leadership because of several death threats in the months leading up to the 2020 election.

Trump failed to stop violence

In perhaps the committee’s final meeting, its members summarized their case that Trump sought to remain in power even after losing the election, and that the Jan. 6 attack was the culmination of that effort.

“Trump did nothing to stop the deadly violence for obvious reasons,” Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin said. “He thought it was all justified. He incited it and he supported it.”

A former White House employee with national security responsibilities told the committee in a taped interview that White House staffers sensed a shift on the day of the attack.

“We all knew what that indicated and what that meant — that this was no longer a rally, that this was going to move to something else if he physically walked to the Capitol,” the employee said.

“I don’t know if you want to use the word insurrection, coup, whatever. We all knew that this would move from a normal, democratic public event into something else.”

The committee did not identify the employee and used a voice modulator when broadcasting their testimony.

Secret Service messages

New evidence from Secret Service agents that the committee obtained after a July subpoena to the agency further clarified the potential violence of the day.

The messages included an email sent to intelligence officials with attachments of communications among rally goers that explicitly called for violence in Trump’s name.

“Trump has given us marching orders,” one message read.

“ADVANCE ON THE CAPITOL,” said another.

“Don’t f— around,” another said, before adding a list of gear and ammunition the mob could use for equipment.

Trump was aware of the danger and should have stopped both his morning speech on the White House Ellipse and the march to the Capitol, California Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar said.

Instead of reeling in his supporters, Trump urged them on, objecting only to the manometers to screen for guns.

Gun-carrying rally goers were “not here to hurt me,” Trump said, according to Hutchinson, the former White House aide. The president requested the magnetometers be removed.

“On the morning of Jan. 6, President Trump knew that the crowd was angry,” Aguilar said. “He knew they were armed and dangerous and he knew they were going to the Capitol. It’s important to understand the lengths the president was willing to go to physically be at the Capitol because it was part of his strategy to disrupt Congress and to stay in power.”

The post Trump to be subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel as the ‘central cause’ of Capitol insurrection appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms

Quality Journalism for Critical Times PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs during a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
OREGON STATE
Florida Phoenix

The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime, and Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime, and Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON —  U.S. Senate Democrats said Tuesday that they remained hopeful Congress could create a legal pathway to citizenship before the end of the year for the more than 600,000 undocumented people enrolled in a program that is at risk of being deemed illegal by a lower court. Immigration rights advocates held a press call […] The post Immigration advocates call again for DACA renewal in Congress, as possible end looms appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’

Quality Journalism for Critical Times President Joe Biden traveled to Fort Myers Wednesday afternoon, promising to use all of the power of the federal government to rebuild the Southwest region of Florida following the devastating effects of Hurricane Ian. The Category 4 storm made landfall six days ago, resulting in at least 72 deaths and a swath of destruction. “I […] The post President Biden on Ian: Rebuilding Southwest Florida is ‘going to take a hell of a long time.’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Four things to watch for at the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. House committee investigating a pro-Trump mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is back. It will hold its first hearing in nearly three months at 1 p.m. Thursday — and potentially its last. In a break from most of the panel’s previous eight hearings in June and July, Thursday’s meeting will […] The post Four things to watch for at the upcoming Jan. 6 hearing appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

Key U.S. Senate panel advances bill aimed at preventing another Jan. 6

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Rules and Administration Committee on Tuesday passed legislation that would update an 1887 elections law and clarify how electoral votes are certified, with the hopes of averting another attempt to overturn a presidential election. Sens. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and Roy Blunt, a Missouri Republican, put forth the bill, S. 4573, known […] The post Key U.S. Senate panel advances bill aimed at preventing another Jan. 6 appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections. Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

‘Abortion absolutely is healthcare’: U.S. House panel told as GOP pursues nationwide ban

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A nationwide abortion ban would widen disparities in healthcare and drive up the maternal mortality rate, particularly among Black women, physicians and advocates told a U.S. House panel on Thursday. “Women’s progress has always been inextricably linked with the ability to control our own bodies,” Jocelyn Frye, the president of the National Partnership for Women […] The post ‘Abortion absolutely is healthcare’: U.S. House panel told as GOP pursues nationwide ban appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Val Demings pans Marco Rubio’s ad campaign against her as “ridiculous”

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The one and only debate in the race for the U.S. Senate in Florida takes place next Tuesday night, and Democrat Val Demings says she’s looking forward to discussing the issues that divide her and Republican incumbent Senator Marco Rubio. In her mind, they don’t include the “ridiculous message” she says Rubio’s trying to send […] The post Val Demings pans Marco Rubio’s ad campaign against her as “ridiculous” appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court has upheld a prior ruling that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful, sending the case back to a lower court that will decide the legality of a program that includes more than 600,000 undocumented people. The ruling means the program remains for now and those […] The post DACA ruled unlawful by federal appeals court, but program continues for now appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate advanced a catchall spending package Tuesday that would provide billions to aid Ukraine’s war effort, help communities throughout the country recover from natural disasters and keep the federal government funded through mid-December. Democrats and Republicans voted 72-23 to move the measure toward a final vote later this week—a success that […] The post Stopgap spending bill advances in U.S. Senate after Manchin pulls his energy plan appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
Florida Phoenix

Hours ahead of shutdown deadline, U.S. House sends Biden stopgap spending bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Note: This story has been updated to report that President Biden has signed the legislation. WASHINGTON — U.S. House members, mostly along party lines, cleared a spending package Friday that would bolster funding for natural disaster response, though with Hurricane Ian still battering the Southeast, lawmakers will likely need to approve another aid bill later […] The post Hours ahead of shutdown deadline, U.S. House sends Biden stopgap spending bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Florida Dems criticize Marco Rubio for being absent on vote that included disaster relief funds

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A day after Hurricane Ian devastated portions of Southwest Florida, Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio visited Lee County, the center of the destruction caused by the storm. It was the same day that the U.S. Senate voted on legislation that would allow FEMA to access funding for disaster relief in the wake of the storm — […] The post Florida Dems criticize Marco Rubio for being absent on vote that included disaster relief funds appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When the U.S. Supreme Court opens its fall term on Monday, a few things will be different. A Black woman, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, will hear oral arguments for the first time ever. And the public will be allowed into the room for the first time since early 2020. The content of the term’s first […] The post A new justice at the U.S. Supreme Court, and an Idaho wetlands case up first appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IDAHO STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
POTUS
Florida Phoenix

Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker faced the toughest challenge of his candidacy so far Tuesday as twin scandals rocked his bid to unseat freshman Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Late Monday night, the Daily Beast published a report alleging that Walker encouraged a former girlfriend to get an abortion and wrote a check to pay for the procedure. […] The post Republican allies want to change subject after Herschel Walker abortion story bombshell appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Billions for natural disasters, home energy included in stopgap spending bill in Congress

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Congress is on track to approve billions in funding this week to help offset rising home heating and cooling costs as well as boost aid for communities recovering from natural disasters. The package would provide $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that scorched much of New Mexico earlier this […] The post Billions for natural disasters, home energy included in stopgap spending bill in Congress appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON —  A nearly 50-year-old federal law backed by Republicans allows the use of federal dollars for abortions in cases of rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. That so-called Hyde Amendment, which is folded into spending bills, is less stringent than new or planned abortion bans in some GOP-led states, where governors […] The post Republicans in Congress say they’d keep federal abortion funding in cases of rape, incest appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy