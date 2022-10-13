ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

wemu.org

Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution

Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate. Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties

Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 16

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. St. Francis Drive: The road beginning at East Stadium Boulevard running 200 feet south toward Medford Road will be completely occupied by construction crews that are completing a water main transfer. The project will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Fire Department responds to fire on Seymour Avenue

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday morning for a structure fire at a residence in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue. A 69-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were inside at the time of the fire, according to Jackson Police...
JACKSON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week

Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
EAST LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Family-owned, Lansing-made

Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
LANSING, MI

