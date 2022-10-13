Read full article on original website
Related
wemu.org
Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution
Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate. Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election...
Road near I-94 closing in Jackson County starting this week
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A Jackson County road near I-94 is closing for this week for construction. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing Blake Road near I-94 to install a storm sewer, starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19. The road is a main route to Jackson College’s Maher Campus, and traffic is being detoured through Dettman and Seymour roads.
WKHM
Mayor Mahoney Discusses Single Hauler Trash Service for The City of Jackson
The topic of “Single Hauler Trash Service” is a hot-button issue in Jackson and it has come up recently within the Jackson City Council. Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney was asked his thoughts on the issue recently on WKHM’s AM Jackson with Greg O’Connor. “I think we...
Union fee-for-service lawsuit could test limits of Michigan’s right-to-work law
Daniel Renner decided he no longer wanted to pay dues to the Technical, Professional and Officeworkers Association of Michigan five years ago. The following year, he was reprimanded for making a false complaint against a coworker in the Saginaw County Maintenance Department and told he could only file a grievance about the reprimand through the union.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Michigan election 2022: Voter guide for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne counties
Get ready for the November election. This page offers information on voting absentee, how to register to vote and a voter guide where you can hear directly from the candidates on your ballot. You can also check out your new political districts and you can read up on the Free Press Editorial Board's endorsements. The Free Press sent questionnaires to hundreds of candidates running for congressional statewide, judicial, county and school board races across Oakland, Macomb...
WWMTCw
Expect delays starting Monday, construction begins in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Starting Monday, construction crews are expected to rebuild and repave road surfaces in Calhoun County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The work is in preparation of a $160 million, three-year project that includes the rebuild and repair of 10 miles of I-94. Improvements...
A church was vandalized because of their stance on abortion
Police were still investigating and say the church's stance on abortion drew ire from the vandals who referenced Roe vs. Wade in the graffiti.
This Abandoned Michigan Farm Was The Site Of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Oct. 16
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. St. Francis Drive: The road beginning at East Stadium Boulevard running 200 feet south toward Medford Road will be completely occupied by construction crews that are completing a water main transfer. The project will start at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire Department responds to fire on Seymour Avenue
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 2 a.m. on Monday morning for a structure fire at a residence in the 700 block of Seymour Avenue. A 69-year-old female and a 40-year-old female were inside at the time of the fire, according to Jackson Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
WNEM
Former Thomas Appliance Company customer out thousands, wants money back
Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (WNEM) -Derek Dohrman is out $6400 dollars. He tells us it all started last December when he ordered products from Thomas Appliance Company in Grand Blanc Township. “To me, it seemed like they would be a good, trustworthy, family-owned place to go give my business to....
wcsx.com
Michigan Getting a New Chicken Finger Restaurant Next Week
Chicken fingers are good times. There’s obviously a big love for chicken throughout Michigan, and chicken fingers are part of that love affair. Now, a beloved national restaurant known for its chicken fingers is opening its first Michigan restaurant. The official opening date is Tuesday (Oct. 18). The much-anticipated...
East Lansing police recover stolen handguns
The East Lansing Police Department has arrested a man who had a stolen handgun in his possession.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim found dead along M-14 ramp to US-23 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The body of a hit-and-run victim may have been on the side of a freeway ramp in Washtenaw County for 3-5 days before it was found, Michigan State Police said. A driver on the eastbound M-14 ramp to US-23 found the body early Friday...
Take a Look Inside the Maltby Street ‘Poltergeist House': Jackson, Michigan
One of Jackson's most famous ghost stories still creeps me out…and the house in question is now gone forever. I first heard about this haunting when I was reading the newspaper in late 1961. It sounds like something that a reporter made up for the Halloween season, but no…this paranormal activity was for real.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
lansingcitypulse.com
Family-owned, Lansing-made
Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
Comments / 0