q95fm.net
Pike County Woman Arrested After Allegedly Selling Fake Meth
A woman out of Pike County was recently arrested, following accusations that she sold fake meth to an undercover officer. 39-year-old Summer Adkins, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation conducted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. She allegedly sold an officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed to be meth, for $150 back in July. The substance turned out to not be meth.
q95fm.net
A Dozen People Arrested In Major Theft Case, Others Arrested On Warrants, One Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service
Saturday October 15th, 2022 Cumberland Police Department (with the assistance of John Teagle with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a round-up to arrest several suspects involved in a major theft case and to serve other individuals with outstanding warrants. Twelve (12) total individuals were arrested including one wanted...
Perry County coal company leaders caught in money laundering scheme
The owner and chief financial officer of a former business in Perry County were both convicted Thursday by a federal jury in Lexington.
wymt.com
wymt.com
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
mountain-topmedia.com
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER
A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
wymt.com
Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
clayconews.com
Shelbiana, Kentucky Man convicted in Pike County in Connection with a Victim's Fentanyl Overdose Death
PIKEVILLE, KY – The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Kentucky is reporting that Justin Bryant, 38, of Shelbiana, Ky., was convicted on Friday by a federal jury in Pikeville of distributing Fentanyl and Para-Fluorofentanyl that caused the death a victim. Justin Bryant was also convicted by the...
q95fm.net
Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges
Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
mountain-topmedia.com
More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
wklw.com
Martin County Judge-Executive Announces Resignation
Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday. In a statement, Kirk said he will do all he can to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Kirk has been Martin County’s Judge-Executive since January of this year, replacing interim Judge-Executive Victor Slone. Kirk’s last day under the...
wymt.com
New distillery opens in Floyd County, gives back to families affected by Allen shooting
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 1620 Distilling Company held its grand opening in Prestonsburg on Saturday. The business welcomed folks in to taste locally-made bourbons, whiskey, and wines. A family-owned and operated business, the Turners said the “1620″ in the company’s name has a rich history. “My...
wymt.com
Traffic stop leads to several trafficking charges for Knox County man
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department announced a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Tuesday, October 11. In a news release, they said 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County was pulled over by Deputy Jesse Smith because of canceled tags on Highway 1232.
Death toll in Eastern Kentucky flooding goes to 43, two more dead; one still missing
Two more people were reported to have died related to the eastern Kentucky flooding back in July according to an update from Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the death toll to 43, with one person still missing. “The deaths were caused by health conditions directly arising from the flooding. “These losses...
clayconews.com
wymt.com
7C Ministries provides chuck wagon cooking to flood victims of Isom, KY
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few months, we have shared the stories of various ministries and even a cowboy who has traveled to the mountains to help people following the historic flood, but one Alabama-based group is a little bit of both of those things. 7C Ministries...
wymt.com
Flood survivor at Perry County Park ‘fighting tooth and nail’ for help with trailer issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A chilly breeze sweeps through Perry County Park as the daily temperatures continue to drop. Almost three months since the flood, survivors are still adjusting to new circumstances. “It’s just not home, you know, it’s temporary,” flood survivor Michelle Reed said. “It’s living somewhere that’s meant...
Kentucky man convicted in fatal overdose case
A Pike County man has been convicted on drug charges in connection to a fatal overdose.
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Warrants
A man who is said to have had multiple felony-drug warrants, was arrested following an investigation in the Crum area. 45-year-old Haskell Orsbon was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Service Cuffed Taskforce and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department:. Haskell is now facing charges of possession with the intent to...
