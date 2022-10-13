ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, KY

q95fm.net

Pike County Woman Arrested After Allegedly Selling Fake Meth

A woman out of Pike County was recently arrested, following accusations that she sold fake meth to an undercover officer. 39-year-old Summer Adkins, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation conducted by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. She allegedly sold an officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed to be meth, for $150 back in July. The substance turned out to not be meth.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

A Dozen People Arrested In Major Theft Case, Others Arrested On Warrants, One Wanted By U.S. Marshals Service

Saturday October 15th, 2022 Cumberland Police Department (with the assistance of John Teagle with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Department) conducted a round-up to arrest several suspects involved in a major theft case and to serve other individuals with outstanding warrants. Twelve (12) total individuals were arrested including one wanted...
CUMBERLAND, KY
wymt.com

Cumberland Police Dept. arrests one dozen people in large round-up

CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Cumberland Police Department made several arrests Saturday. A news release from the department stated 12 people were arrested in a “major theft case” and others were served warrants. Police said one person was wanted by the U.S. Marshals office. Police said a burglary...
CUMBERLAND, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Pike woman charged with selling fake meth

SHELBIANA, Ky. — A Pike County woman was arrested Wednesday, after being accused of selling fake meth to an undercover officer. Summer Adkins, 39, of Shelbiana, was the subject of an investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. Back in July, she allegedly sold an undercover officer 3.5 grams of a substance she claimed was meth for $150. But turned it turned out the substance was not meth.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE GRAND JURY HANDS DOWN 18 INDICTMENTS FOR OCTOBER

A Lawrence County grand jury met October 13th and issued multiple indictments including Calvin Workman being charged with 20 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying sexual performances by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Other indictments included:. Commonwealth...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Laurel Co. Public Schools police department sworn in

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Doug Bennett said the district began planning its police department when Kentucky House Bill 63, passed earlier this year, required school resource officers at each school campus. ”It was quite a task, this was not built into the budget,”...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Two Pike County Men Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

Two men out of Pike County were recently arrested after being indicted on drug trafficking charges. 50-year-old Brian Hurley, of Stopover, and 34-year-old George Compton, of Phelps, were arrested on Monday. The pair received an indictment last week and currently stand accused of trafficking 10 or more hydrocodone tablets in March of this year.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

More charges for prison guards, after third assault alleged

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Three prison guards already under indictment on charges related to the assault of inmates at U.S. Penitentiary Big Sandy and a resulting coverup now face new charges after a third victim was identified. Samuel Patrick, 41, of West Van Lear; Clinton Paul, 40, of Ironton, Ohio;...
IRONTON, OH
wklw.com

Martin County Judge-Executive Announces Resignation

Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday. In a statement, Kirk said he will do all he can to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Kirk has been Martin County’s Judge-Executive since January of this year, replacing interim Judge-Executive Victor Slone. Kirk’s last day under the...
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BUSTED: DRIVER ARRESTED, NARCOTICS, WEAPONS & CASH LOCATED/SEIZED DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON HIGHWAY 1232 IN KNOX COUNTY NEAR CORBIN, KENTUCKY

BARBOURVILLE, KY (October 14, 2022) - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for canceled tags on Highway 1232. Upon contact with the driver, 39-year-old Darrell Eversole of Knox County, the deputy...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

7C Ministries provides chuck wagon cooking to flood victims of Isom, KY

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few months, we have shared the stories of various ministries and even a cowboy who has traveled to the mountains to help people following the historic flood, but one Alabama-based group is a little bit of both of those things. 7C Ministries...
ISOM, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested On Multiple Felony Drug Warrants

A man who is said to have had multiple felony-drug warrants, was arrested following an investigation in the Crum area. 45-year-old Haskell Orsbon was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Service Cuffed Taskforce and Mingo County Sheriff’s Department:. Haskell is now facing charges of possession with the intent to...
CRUM, WV

