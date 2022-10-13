Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
KELOLAND TV
‘Store My Gun’ program offers safe, secure gun storage
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We hear it time and time again, police warning people to store their guns in a safe and secure place. A military organization in Sioux Falls is now willing to help with its ‘Store My Gun’ program. At the South Dakota Military...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to structure fire in Tea Monday
TEA, S.D. (KELO) — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Tea Monday morning. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. The fire was reported on Thomas Ave in Tea, just west of I-29 at the Tea exit. The fire sent heavy smoke billowing into the sky...
brookingsradio.com
Teens injured in accident northwest of Hendricks in Brookings County
Two teens are injured in a Sunday afternoon, single-vehicle accident northwest of Hendricks in Brookings County. It happened at about 3:40 p.m. Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says a car driven by 17-year-old Donavan Skorbinski of Hendricks was eastbound on 197th Street and was unable to negotiate a curve near 486th Avenue and went into the ditch.
dakotanewsnow.com
Men’s group gathers every week to pray for community and country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Patriotic Rosary is a booklet leading a variety of prayers, hymnals, and historical passages. Each Tuesday night, these men gather to pray for different causes and people. Larry Tentinger comes to pray every week in front of the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts and says...
KELOLAND TV
Eye On KELOLAND: Jobs for America’s Graduates at Roosevelt
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — What the future holds after high school is a big unknown for many students. A national program in its second year in the Sioux Falls School District aims to help kids figure that out. Roosevelt sophomore Tayhana First In Trouble joined JAG, or Jobs...
dakotanewsnow.com
Free trick or treating event at Lake Lorraine
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Halloween at Lake Lorraine in Sioux Falls takes place Saturday from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The Lake Lorraine Community Director, Amy Smolik, joined Dakota News Now to explain more about the fun behind the event.
KELOLAND TV
Muscadine Bloodline concert announced in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music duo Muscadine Bloodline will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this winter. The duo will be playing at The District on Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m., according to a press release from Pepper Entertainment. Tickets go on sale Friday, October...
brookingsradio.com
South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Police locate missing 17-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a missing 17-year-old has been found. Just before 5 p.m., they posted that update on social media. Police say the teenager is safe. They thanked the public for keeping an eye out for the boy.
KELOLAND TV
Children’s Home Society historical marker revealed Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A historical marker tells some of the history of the Children’s Home Society. On Friday, people gathered as the marker was unveiled and dedicated at the site of an orphanage that operated from the early 1900s to the mid-1960s. “We really just want...
KELOLAND TV
Injured hiker rescued; Escaped inmate caught in 10 minutes; Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 17. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman had to be rescued after hurting her hip on a Custer County trail. Authorities say an inmate who tried...
KELOLAND TV
Wholestone Farms says construction is done
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Construction has finished on the butcher shop built by Wholestone Farms near Interstate 229 and Benson Road, according to Luke Minion. Minion is the CEO of Pipestone Holdings and Chairman of the board for Wholestone Farms. He told KELOLAND News Friday he believes the butcher shop has all the proper permits in place and there’s been no judge order or court ruling telling Wholestone Farms to stop moving forward with opening the “custom slaughterhouse.”
KELOLAND TV
Local farm turns haunted for the spooky season
WORTHING, S.D. (KELO) — It’s spooky season in KELOLAND and one local farm is your destination for a good scare. From haunted trails to seeing horror movies come to life in the hayloft, you can experience all the scream-inducing attractions at a haunted farm just a few miles south of Sioux Falls.
gowatertown.net
SDHP: Woman killed in rollover crash in Hanson County
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria in Hanson County. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on...
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 15
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Hunters flock to South Dakota amid the opener for pheasant season. Rapid City police ask for help to find the driver...
KELOLAND TV
Siblings raise $7,000 in pumpkin fundraiser for Make-A-Wish
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update to the story of the young Sioux Falls pumpkin sales staff raising money for charity. The three Koch children, Leo, Faye and Ivy, raised $5,585 in sales that they donated to Make A Wish in memory of their late uncle.
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
