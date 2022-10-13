ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Southbound I-25 lanes are open an accident at S. Circle Drive

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38N0Za_0iY8VipN00

According to Colorado Springs Traffic, there is a crash on Southbound I-25 that left all lanes close at S Circle Drive Thursday afternoon.

COSTraffic is reporting that all lanes are closed as of 4:48 pm and is asking residents to please use an alternate route if you can.

As of 5:08 pm, the right lane is now open however Colorado Springs Traffic is still asking residents to seek alternative routes.

COSTraffic is now reporting that all lanes are back open.

At this time there is no word as to what caused the accident or if anyone involved was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information comes in.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Person hit and killed by CSFD brush truck responding to fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say a person is now dead after they were hit by a fire truck responding to a fire in a tree stump. "It's going to be a while before we come to a full determination of exactly what did happen,” said CSPD Lieutenant Shannon Snuggs. "The The post Person hit and killed by CSFD brush truck responding to fire appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Death under investigation after woman is hit by brush truck near downtown Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say they’re investigating after a brush truck reportedly hit a woman in a park downtown. Police say firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department were responding to reports of a tree stump on fire near Dorchester Park off Nevada and I-25. As the vehicle entered the park, police say it came in contact with a person. CSPD says members of the fire department got out to check on the person and the person was dead.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Crash causes delays on southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash was causing delays along southbound I-25 in Colorado Springs on Thursday. Colorado Springs Police are reporting they received a call for a crash at about 4:35 p.m. near Lake Avenue. Last time this article was updated, there were no life-threatening injuries reported. When this article was updated at 5:10 p.m., at least one lane was open.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A child was struck by a car Saturday evening on the east side of town and was taken to the hospital, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. It happened just after 5 p.m. when police said a juvenile crossed the street without using a crosswalk and was weaving through The post Child hit by car while running through traffic in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Two-car crash on Austin Bluffs and Beverly

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say one person was taken to the hospital after a two-car crash on Austin Bluffs near North Academy early Saturday morning. Authorities say teens and an adult were out on a “joyride” when their vehicle did a donut and collided with another...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Stranded climber rescued in Cheyenne Canon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A rock climber was safely brought down after he became trapped while trying to scale the side of a canyon Saturday. The Colorado Springs Fire Department says it was alerted around 4:30 Saturday afternoon that a rock climber was stuck high above the Lower Columbine Trail at North Cheyenne Canon Park.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) say officers were dispatched on a report of multiple shots fired across the street from The Classical Academy Central Campus in the 1600 block of Springcrest Road. Police say they received reports of a woman hiding while a man was shooting The post Man fires gun near adult league soccer game, bystanders hold shooter down until police arrive appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Search and Rescue activity in Waldo Canyon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Search and Rescue teams are trying to locate a person in the Waldo Canyon area at approximately 2:00pm on Saturday. Authorities told 11 News at 4:00pm that a mountain biker became trapped in the canon...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a serious crash Wednesday evening. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were dispatched to the intersection of E. Boulder St. and Prairie Rd. at 6:50 p.m. on reports of an accident. At the scene, officers found a crash involving a vehicle and The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock

A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for two suspects in a break-in at a commercial business in Colorado Springs. On Sept. 30, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the 3800 block of N. Academy Blvd. on reports of a break-in at 7 a.m. According to police, two men male suspects The post Police search for two suspects seen breaking into Colorado Springs business appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over on a rural El Paso County road early Thursday morning. Trooper Josh Lewis with Colorado State Patrol says the Chevy was traveling in the area of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road when the driver crashed and rolled the vehicle. Lewis did not have information on what caused the crash or whether intoxication and/or speeding were factors. The rollover was reported at 3:46 a.m.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy