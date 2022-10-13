Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North Carolina
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-Carolinas
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in Texas
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewers
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Gas prices no longer going up: How much did your gallon decline in the Triad?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Well, those rising fuel prices? That trend ended after a week, as you may have noticed. GasBuddy reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline dropped 3.3 cents in the past week in Greensboro, hitting $3.45 per gallon. The national average fell even more, by 5.4 […]
Hadley family influence still seen
The Hadley House is located on West Pine Street in Mount Airy and is one of the finest Queen Anne style houses in Surry County. It is believed to be the first local home which used local granite for much of its construction. Mount Airy Museum of Regional History. Hadley,...
Dog dead, 7 people displaced after apartment fire in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire on June Avenue in Winston-Salem Sunday has left seven people displaced and a pet dead. Social media video shows the fire at an apartment complex. A spokesperson with Winston-Salem Fire said no one was injured, but a dog died. Officials said two-and-a-half units were...
This Triad area is home to the #1 cheapest place to buy movie tickets in the United States
(WGHP) — The Piedmont Triad is apparently home to the area averaging the cheapest movie tickets in the nation, according to the Cost of Living Index. As shocking as that may sound, the data shows that the Thomasville-Lexington area has the most affordable tickets in the country and it’s not particularly close. According to the […]
New grocery market set to open Thursday morning in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A new co-op company will open its doors in Winston-Salem to tackle food insecurity in the city and provide economic growth. Share, the nonprofit organization and cooperative, will open the Harvest Market at the West Salem Shopping Center. Reverend Willard Bass, the co-founder of the Share...
United House of Prayer for All People unveils new apartment complex in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The United House of Prayer for All People held a ribbon cutting Saturday for the unveiling of its 172-unit luxury apartment complex – Bailey Village. The apartment complex includes 42 one-bedroom units, 124 two-bedroom units, and 6 three-bedroom units. Each unit has its own washer...
Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
‘It does feel like a miracle’: Greensboro teen begins remembering 5 years after accident caused amnesia
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two dozen or so college-aged women are lined up to start a 5K race. That isn’t remarkable, but the fact that Caitlin Little is one of them is remarkable. Caitlin’s high school coach knew she’d be a star then came that day five years ago: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017. Caitlin was at practice […]
Hooking up his own gas line almost cost a Greensboro man $1,800
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gary Bisher likes the grind and enjoys work. He had a glass shop in Greensboro for several years before retiring in 2018. Bisher worked out of that same building he purchased in the 1990s. Even after retiring, Bisher was not one to stay home and relax...
Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, injured on Urban Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting on Urban Street left one person injured Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to a home on Urban Street near Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 8...
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed against Garner Foods over its North Carolina-made "Texas Pete" hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
Yadkin County crash on I-77 leaves one injured
YADKIN, N.C. — Part of Interstate 77 in Yadkin County was closed today after a woman drove under a tractor-trailer. Watch more headlines in the video above. North of exit 65, Union Grove Fire reported that a driver did not see the car in front of her had stopped. That's when she drove under the large vehicle, and a crash ensued.
Triad church to hold grocery giveaway to help families struggling with inflation
GREENSBORO, N.C. — People across the country are feeling a pain in their wallets due to high prices. "For almost anyone what they've noticed over the last year is that their income is not buying as much stuff as they have perhaps grown accustomed to thought that they would be able to and that's frustrating," Wake Forest Economics Professor Todd McFall said.
Lane closures in Greensboro to take effect Oct. 17
GREENSBORO, N.C. — City officials said two lane closures in Greensboro will cause slight traffic delays starting Monday, Oct. 17. One lane of North Elm Street will be closed between Tankersley Drive and Sunset Drive as they will be working on a water main replacement. Crews will be on...
North Carolina pickup truck driver taken to hospital after crashing into Walmart
The driver of the truck was trapped after the crash, which caused major damage to the inside the Walmart and the pickup truck.
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
Farmers prepare for first freeze watch of the season
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Farmers are bracing for colder temperatures, as a freeze watch remains in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. Portions of Central North Carolina could see temperatures dip as low as 29 degrees. Farmers are doing what they can to prepare ahead of the...
TIMELINE: High Point native ‘wasn’t the same’ after move to Chicago; police called 5 times before landlord found dismembered
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman from High Point who is accused in the murder of her Chicago landlord had endured abuse as a child and had changed after her move to Chicago. Sandra Kolalou, 36, is accused of killing her landlord Frances Walker, 69. Kolalou is originally from High Point, North Carolina. Police believe […]
These are North Carolina’s least safe and most safe cities
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
