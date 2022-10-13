ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

FOX Carolina

Deputies: Upstate student arrested after gun, marijuana found in car

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTV

Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.

HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Piedmont Interstate Fair releases statement after 1 hurt in shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair on Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic

COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, NC
WSPA 7News

2 charged in shooting near NC elementary school: Sheriff

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing […]
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Saturday night crash in Spartanburg leaves 1 injured, 14-year-old dead

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a 14-year-old died following a crash on Saturday evening. Spartanburg City officers said the crash happened at the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street at around 11:00 p.m. Witnesses told officers that the driver was trying...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?

[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
ASHEVILLE, NC

