Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Upstate student arrested after gun, marijuana found in car
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Spartanburg County said a student was arrested after an incident on a school campus Monday morning. District officials said a female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center (DMTC) smelling of marijuana. Her car was searched by DMTC’s director and assistant director, who...
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
WBTV
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
my40.tv
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
FOX Carolina
Piedmont Interstate Fair releases statement after 1 hurt in shooting
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said they are investigating after one person was hurt in a shooting at the Piedmont Interstate Fair on Saturday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 8:50 p.m. The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center for their...
WYFF4.com
2 troopers injured in hit-and-run in Greenville County, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers were injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. The Sheriff's Office said the troopers were hit by a car during a...
WLOS.com
Two SC Highway Patrolmen struck during hit-and-run, one critically injured
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Upstate South Carolina after two Highway Patrolmen were struck during a hit-and-run, one being critically injured. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 16, on Cedar Lane Road at Alamo Street...
14-year-old dies in crash in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 14-year-old died in a crash Saturday night in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, the crash occurred around 11 p.m. near the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street. Police were told by witnesses that a vehicle with four occupants was attempting to avoid another car when […]
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
Wanted man arrested on slew of charges in Asheville
A wanted man was arrested on a slew of charges Thursday afternoon in Asheville.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic
COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
WLOS.com
'We have increased our capacity': More shelters, beds with arrival of first Code Purple
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — NOTE: Code Purple shelter information has been updated in this story to reflect the latest changes, as of Oct. 17, 2022. As freezing temperatures head into the mountain counties to start the third week in October, the Asheville Homeless Coalition has planned to open more shelters for the week.
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
FOX Carolina
Middle schooler arrested after bringing gun to school in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a student was taken into custody after they brought a gun to school. Deputies say the Erwin Middle School student is facing criminal charges at this time, and the gun was taken away without incident. The Sheriff’s...
my40.tv
Late night hit-and-run in Asheville leaves one in critical condition, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One person is in critical condition following a hit-and-run incident in Asheville. A spokesperson for the Asheville Police Department (APD) says officers responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle around the 300 block of New Leicester Highway just before midnight Saturday night, Oct. 15.
2 charged in shooting near NC elementary school: Sheriff
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cleveland County elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday after gunfire erupted during a dispute near school property, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident began around 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Deputies said a Washington Elementary School staff member triggered the panic alarm after hearing […]
FOX Carolina
Saturday night crash in Spartanburg leaves 1 injured, 14-year-old dead
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a 14-year-old died following a crash on Saturday evening. Spartanburg City officers said the crash happened at the intersection of W.O. Ezell Boulevard and Chester Street at around 11:00 p.m. Witnesses told officers that the driver was trying...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
WYFF4.com
Middle school student arrested after bringing gun to Asheville school, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A student was arrested Friday afternoon after police said he had a gun at school. Aaron Sarver, with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office, said officers confiscated the gun from a student at Clyde A. Erwin Middle School, at 20 Erwin Hills Road, in Asheville. Sarver said...
Comments / 0