ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new law to cut down on rising catalytic converter thefts in New York. Governor Hochul signed legislation which amends an existing law to re-classify catalytic converters as major vehicle components. The new classification would require chop shops and scrap yards to maintain records complete with personal information for any converter that comes in. They must submit those records every 60 days. Failure to do so could result in a class A misdemeanor and fines. At the same time, new motor vehicle dealers and other qualified dealers are required to etch unique serial numbers on the part so it can be tracked if stolen.

8 HOURS AGO