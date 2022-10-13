ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

Ithaca man arrested for making terroristic threat

BATH, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man faces a charge in Steuben County. 45-year-old Matthew Renslow was arrested Friday in Bath, N.Y. He allegedly made threats to specific people working in the Steuben County Office Building. Authorities say his attempts to “coerce or intimidate” these people left them “in fear of substantial harm.” He was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class d felony.
Active shooter training at SUNY Cortland

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Civilian Response to Active Shooter Incidents, a Whole-Community Training. That’s what the program presented by the Office of Emergency Management is called. It will teach how to react and what to do in the event of an active shooter/mass shooting on school grounds. It happens Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Corey Union Function Room.
Snapchat of armed student causes concern in Trumansburg

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) — Concerns about a student with a gun in Trumansburg made the rounds on social media. Superintendent Kimberly Bell says a Snapchat was shared showing a student armed with what looked like a gun. Bell notes the student does not attend school in the Trumansburg district.
Owego firefighters put out blaze at garbage facility

OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fast action by firefighters in Owego. Crews responded to a blaze on Glenmary Drive around 6 AM on Sunday. Authorities say tons of trash caught fire at the Taylor Garbage building. It took crews about 90 minutes to put out the flames. No reports of...
New law aims to crack down on catalytic converter thefts

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) – A new law to cut down on rising catalytic converter thefts in New York. Governor Hochul signed legislation which amends an existing law to re-classify catalytic converters as major vehicle components. The new classification would require chop shops and scrap yards to maintain records complete with personal information for any converter that comes in. They must submit those records every 60 days. Failure to do so could result in a class A misdemeanor and fines. At the same time, new motor vehicle dealers and other qualified dealers are required to etch unique serial numbers on the part so it can be tracked if stolen.
TCAT announces service reductions for bus maintenance

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Service reductions at TCAT begins today. The transit agency says a shortage of mechanics has resulted in a backlog of bus maintenance. The following reductions have been announced for this week:. Route 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop):. Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing Seneca...
Congresswoman Tenney gets endorsement from police organization

UTICA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A New York lawmaker is backed by the blue. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has been endorsed by the Police Conference of New York. The organization represents over 50,000 officers. Tenney says she’s honored to have their support. The Republican currently serves the 22nd Congressional District....
