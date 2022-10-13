Read full article on original website
Related
Early voting starts this week in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Midterm Election is fast approaching, which means voters are gearing up to participate, but in-person early voting beings this Thursday for North Carolinians. “Vote for the change you want to see in your community," Mecklenburg County voter, Marcus Wilson said. “Early voting is usually...
In CMS District 1 school board race, a longtime incumbent faces four challengers
When Rhonda Lennon Cheek was first elected to represent District 1 on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board in 2009, she was a parent activist with three children enrolled in CMS. Thirteen years later they’ve all graduated. And Cheek, who’s a nurse by profession, announced in May that she would not seek a fourth term.
Gaston County teachers plan rally over payroll system issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County teachers are expected to hold a rally outside of Monday's board of education meeting over a payroll system that they say still hasn't fixed issues from January. Numerous teachers and other school staff members received incorrect pay or weren't paid at all due...
Ted Budd on Raleigh mass shooting: 'It's just tragic'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. In light of the recent mass shooting in Raleigh, where a 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more, Thompson wanted to speak with Budd about what a common sense approach to stopping gun violence could be.
First-time voters aiming to register ahead of deadline
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is less than a month before the 2022 Midterm Elections take place and the deadline to register to vote is quickly approaching. Friday is the last day people in North Carolina will be able to register to vote in this election, and the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections is doing all it can to get people signed up to head to the polls on Nov. 8, including the youngest eligible citizens.
Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
North Carolina colleges waiving applications fees this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colleges across North Carolina are waiving application fees this week. Deadlines to apply to college for next year are quickly approaching. In addition to preparing essays, transcripts and letters of recommendation, a lot of times you also have to pay an application fee. You can stream...
Protest planned by group pushing to change South Point HS Red Raider mascot
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Native American leaders and other advocates are planning a rally outside Monday's Gaston County Board of Education meeting in an effort to change the Red Raider nickname at South Point High School. The group, known as the Retire the Red Raider coalition, has been pushing...
SC schools face 'real challenges' as state officials release report cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just over 20% of South Carolina schools received an overall rating of excellent as state education officials monitor the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students, report cards issued by the SC Department of Education said. Statewide, 20.6% percent of schools received an overall excellent...
Thousands to gather this weekend in Charlotte to end Alzheimer's
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands will gather in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 22 to walk to end Alzheimer's. The event, which is presented by Sharon Towers and The Home T, calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. The funds raised support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
WBTV
Election 2022 in Cabarrus - Important dates to know
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - November 8 is just a few weeks away, but there are plenty of other dates to be aware of leading up to Election Day 2022. Early (or One-Stop) voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 20, at three county locations:. Cabarrus County Board of Elections, 369 Church...
bpr.org
Republican incumbent Clampitt faces new Democratic challenger Platt in 119 district election
New district maps enacted this year have ended one of Western North Carolina’s longest-running electoral feuds. Republican Mike Clampitt currently represents District 119. For the past five elections, he’s traded that seat with Democrat Joe Sam Queen of Haywood County – making this one of the most competitive districts in the region.
jocoreport.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Traffic issues aren't simple to solve, but work is ongoing
I too get stuck in traffic, shake my head in disgust as I see another rezoning for apartment buildings and worry about where the money will come from to build all the new school buildings. Since starting my time in the Senate, I have explored every conceivable option available to help our area control growth and quickly build more roads. Absent a magic wand, the solutions take a long time. In fact, too much time for this impatient person.
Before his run for Senate, here’s what NC’s Ted Budd focused on in Congress
Rep. Ted Budd spent six years in the House talking about abortion, immigration, guns and finance. Now he wants to take his work to the Senate.
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
WXII 12
North Carolina District 27 Senate Race | Richard Sessoms, Michael Garrett share mostly similar stances
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In North Carolina's 27th district Senate race, an army veteran is making his political debut by challenging a two-term incumbent to represent Guilford County in the state senate. Challenger Republican Richard Sessoms and incumbent Democrat Michael Garrett face off in this 2022 race. This is one...
carolinajournal.com
Uphill battle for GOP supermajority in the N.C. General Assembly
What are the chances of the GOP winning a supermajority in North Carolina’s General Assembly in this November’s General Election? While the probability of that happening looked pretty good earlier in the year, many experts say the chances for that happening have now diminished. “Compared to earlier in...
Shooting in north Charlotte leaves 1 injured
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting in north Charlotte Sunday night seriously injured one person. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, its University City division responded to the Cheshire Chase Apartments on Connery Court at 7:40 p.m. The apartment complex is located north of W.T. Harris Boulevard and east of West Sugar Creek Road.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1