Idaho State

Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat

An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
Abortion top issue for Idaho voters ahead of midterms

BOISE, ID — Looking toward November, it’s clear that voters know abortion is on the ballot this year, and they’re ready to vote to protect their right to bodily autonomy, according to Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. Additionally the said A poll conducted in late September by the...
Two face off to be Idaho's next state schools chief

BOISE – Idaho will have a new state superintendent of schools next year, either Republican Debbie Critchfield or Democrat Terry Gilbert. The two come from differing backgrounds and have varying priorities, but both want to make Idaho’s education system a national leader and point of pride. “We’re capable...
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District

Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon

In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
How are Idaho absentee ballots authenticated?

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of Idahoans are expected to vote through the mail, via absentee voting, for the November 2022 election. That process comes with practical questions about voter security and authentication, but as Phil asked the 208, if an absentee ballot is rejected for a ‘bad’ signature, is that voter ever told?
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony...
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Readers respond: Kotek choice clear

Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
Saint Alphonsus and Albertsons offering mobile and drive-through clinics

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus Health System is teaming up with Albertsons pharmacies throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon to offer flu shot clinics. Albertsons will also conduct mobile clinics at Saint Alphonsus facilities in Nampa, Boise, Fruitland, Baker City and Ontario. Patients in Meridian can visit a...
Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger

It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
