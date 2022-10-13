Read full article on original website
Election 2022: Teacher challenges longtime incumbent for District 22 A seat
An educator in her 30s is challenging a longtime legislator in his 70s for the District 22 House Seat A. Democrat Natalie Maclachlan, 32, is a theater teacher who lives and works in southwest Ada County and is a first-time candidate for public office. Republican John Vander Woude, 73, lives near Nampa and is in his sixth term in the House. He also served a term in 2006 to 2008, lost his bid for reelection, and then returned to the Legislature two years later.
Abortion top issue for Idaho voters ahead of midterms
BOISE, ID — Looking toward November, it’s clear that voters know abortion is on the ballot this year, and they’re ready to vote to protect their right to bodily autonomy, according to Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. Additionally the said A poll conducted in late September by the...
Two face off to be Idaho's next state schools chief
BOISE – Idaho will have a new state superintendent of schools next year, either Republican Debbie Critchfield or Democrat Terry Gilbert. The two come from differing backgrounds and have varying priorities, but both want to make Idaho’s education system a national leader and point of pride. “We’re capable...
No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides
COEUR D'ALENE - No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said...
Election 2022: Rep. Simpson faces challenge from Idaho teacher for 2nd Congressional District
Editor’s note: This is the next in a periodic series on contested statewide and congressional races and measures on Idaho’s November general election ballot. Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson has represented the state’s 2nd Congressional District in Congress since 1998, using his two dozen years of seniority to secure millions in funding for Idaho projects and to push legislation on wolves, sage grouse, environmental regulation, recreation and more.
Is Idaho One of the Most Hated States in America?
If you were to select an Idahoan at random and ask them, “do you love Idaho or hate Idaho?” What do you think they’ll say? I’m thinking they'll tell you they love Idaho!. Most people are very proud to live in Idaho, and thankfully, I don’t...
The movement to expand Idaho’s border into Oregon
In a state dominated by progressive politics, some residents in rural Oregon east of the Cascade Mountains want to move the border so that their counties become part of Idaho, a more conservative state that more closely aligns with their values. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with advocates of the Greater Idaho movement about why they believe this idea may not be so far-fetched.
How are Idaho absentee ballots authenticated?
BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of Idahoans are expected to vote through the mail, via absentee voting, for the November 2022 election. That process comes with practical questions about voter security and authentication, but as Phil asked the 208, if an absentee ballot is rejected for a ‘bad’ signature, is that voter ever told?
Landmark trial begins over Arkansas' ban on trans youth care
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The nation's first trial over a state's ban on gender-confirming care for children begins in Arkansas this week, the latest fight over restrictions on transgender youth championed by Republican leaders and widely condemned by medical experts. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody will hear testimony...
Governor Little declares October 15th to be Idaho Move-Over Law Day
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Governor Brad Little has declared Saturday, October 15th as Idaho Move Over Law Day, highlighting the Gem State’s law regarding how to pass emergency vehicles. The law applies to motorists who are passing an emergency vehicle. Drivers must move into the lane furthest...
Boise man sentenced for illegal voting in Ada County during 2020 election
BOISE, Idaho — A 70-year-old Idaho man was sentenced for illegally voting and illegal registration by a voter in the 2020 Presidential Election. Charles A. Skiles of Boise was on felony probation, prohibiting him from voting or registering to vote, according to Idaho law. During the Nov. 3, 2020...
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think
When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
Readers respond: Kotek choice clear
Thank you for your article in Sunday’s paper regarding Christine Drazan, (“Christine Drazan: Republican candidate for governor brings experience as budget hawk, desire to push back on Democratic initiatives,” Oct. 9) The information made it crystal clear to me that I will vote for Tina Kotek because Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson would make Oregonians less safe by weakening gun purchase red flag laws; I believe in a woman’s right to choose; and Drazan and Johnson have partnered with industries that want to dial back on environmental regulations. They’ve also admitted as much in debates. Do your homework, Oregon, and research these candidates before voting. Claudia Miller, Portland.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Idaho judge on no cameras in courtroom for Vallow-Daybell case
Fremont County District Court Judge Steven Boyce issued an order prohibiting video and photographic coverage in September. Audio recording will still be allowed.
Saint Alphonsus and Albertsons offering mobile and drive-through clinics
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Saint Alphonsus Health System is teaming up with Albertsons pharmacies throughout southwestern Idaho and eastern Oregon to offer flu shot clinics. Albertsons will also conduct mobile clinics at Saint Alphonsus facilities in Nampa, Boise, Fruitland, Baker City and Ontario. Patients in Meridian can visit a...
Idaho has 55 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
Boise Reacts to Proposed Mega-Grocery Merger
It's not often that a company that was born in Idaho is linked to a mega-merger worth over twenty billion dollars. But the Albertsons grocery store chain is not your average acquisition. The Boise-based chain that began when Joe Albertson opened his first store has grown to the second-largest grocery chain in the country.
Idaho’s Most Beautiful Spot is One of the Most Stunning Places in America
Picking “the most beautiful spot in Idaho” seems like it would be an impossible task — because how do you pick?! There are way too many beautiful locations in Idaho to decide from, but apparently Cosmopolitan was able to accomplish this, and not just for Idaho, but for the whole country...
‘Monster’ hybrid trout breaks catch-and-release record in Idaho
ISLAND PARK, Idaho — Hailey Thomas was fishing with her husband Shane and two children on Henrys Lake on Oct. 4 when she hooked her “monster” catch. According to the Idaho Fish and Game Department, the pair had been struggling to catch fish and had just changed fishing spots when a 36-inch long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid grabbed her line.
