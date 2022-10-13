ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man jumped, stabbed multiple times in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Sioux Falls police, a man believes he was set up when he agreed to meet in a parking lot and was then jumped and stabbed multiple times. Authorities say the injuries are non-life threatening. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said a man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

South Dakota inmate’s escape try foiled within 10 minutes

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a South Dakota inmate who tried to escape from a hospital where he was receiving treatment was caught within 10 minutes. The 26-year-old man who was housed at the Yankton County Jail had been taken to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital for a medical issue Thursday evening when he ran away from a correctional officer. The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was apprehended less than two blocks away.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Police locate missing 17-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a missing 17-year-old has been found. Just before 5 p.m., they posted that update on social media. Police say the teenager is safe. They thanked the public for keeping an eye out for the boy.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Hunters flock to South Dakota amid the opener for pheasant season. Rapid City police ask for help to find the driver...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Men’s group gathers every week to pray for community and country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Patriotic Rosary is a booklet leading a variety of prayers, hymnals, and historical passages. Each Tuesday night, these men gather to pray for different causes and people. Larry Tentinger comes to pray every week in front of the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts and says...
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
kiwaradio.com

Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
HOSPERS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Muscadine Bloodline concert announced in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Country music duo Muscadine Bloodline will be making a stop in Sioux Falls this winter. The duo will be playing at The District on Thursday, February 2 at 8 p.m., according to a press release from Pepper Entertainment. Tickets go on sale Friday, October...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A portion of the 5th annual Shoe Drive for Kids takes place Sunday from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Severance Brewing. Rudy Navarrete will be providing his signature Tex-Mex cooking as people donate new brand-name shoes to the boys and girls club. All food proceeds also go towards the cause.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge

YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

SDHP: Woman killed in rollover crash in Hanson County

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. – One person died Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash three miles southwest of Alexandria in Hanson County. The name of the only person involved has not yet been released, pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler was westbound on...
HANSON COUNTY, SD

