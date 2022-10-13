Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara sued for 10 million dollars over alleged assaultJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Lawsuit filed against Saints RB Alvin KamaraTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
For the New Orleans Saints, it is time for a gut check.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints have placed WR Deonte Harty on Injured ReserveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
atozsports.com
Former Saints’ star calls out two players after loss to Bengals
The New Orleans Saints once again failed to finish today. They struggled in every phase in the fourth quarter. A former star for the Saints noticed. Lance Moore, a wideout for New Orleans during some of their best offensive seasons, had some harsh criticism for QB Jameis Winston and punter Blake Gillikin.
Easterby out: Texans part ways with controversial front office executive
The Texans bye week was quiet, but on this Monday, Jack Easterby, who was executive vice president of football operations, is out of a job, a front office shakeup.
atozsports.com
The Saints made one decision that costed them the game vs. Bengals
The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
What they're saying nationally about the Saints' loss to the Bengals
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost 30-26 the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Joe Burrow's return to the Superdome after winning the national championship there for LSU in 2020. Here's what the NFL media is saying about Sunday's game. Saints lose to the Bengals after leaving the window open...
profootballnetwork.com
Final NFL Week 6 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Sizing Up Kenneth Walker III, Eno Benjamin, and Others
Hello, everybody. Here’s our final look at our NFL Week 6 predictions and picks for the remaining 13 games. The following NFL betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 6 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL...
NFL・
No. 2 St. Edward stops Cincinnati Moeller, 6-0, in potential state championship preview
CINCINNATI, Ohio — St. Edward’s defense never broke, despite multiple second-half drives deep into its own territory against Archbishop Moeller. The defending OHSAA Division I state champions blocked a field goal in the third quarter and recovered a Jordan Marshall fumble near the goal line in the fourth to preserve a 6-0 win at Norwood Shea Stadium in Cincinnati.
Yardbarker
Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start
Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
NFL Odds: Bengals vs. Saints prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup in the Superdome. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Bengals-Saints prediction and pick, laid out below. The Bengals are off...
Marshon Lattimore Won't Play Sunday vs. Bengals
Marshon Lattimore won’t play Sunday for the New Orleans Saints, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans-Times-Picayune reports. Lattimore has an abdomen issue he suffered during last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. This will be a massive loss as the Saints will be without their best cornerback as they try and stop the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals might have the best trio of wide receivers in all of football. Bryce Thompson and Bradley Roby will try and keep Ja’Marr Chase (32 receptions, 343 yards, 2 TDs), Tee Higgins (questionable with an ankle injury), who is second on the team with 315 receiving yards, and Tyler Boyd (15 receptions, 234 yards, 2 TDs) from running rampant through the secondary.
Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories
A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
Comments / 0