New Orleans, LA

atozsports.com

Former Saints’ star calls out two players after loss to Bengals

The New Orleans Saints once again failed to finish today. They struggled in every phase in the fourth quarter. A former star for the Saints noticed. Lance Moore, a wideout for New Orleans during some of their best offensive seasons, had some harsh criticism for QB Jameis Winston and punter Blake Gillikin.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
atozsports.com

The Saints made one decision that costed them the game vs. Bengals

The New Orleans Saints had their best offensive first half of the season today against the Bengals. Unfortunately, that was not enough for a win. A head-scratching decision by the Saints in the final quarter costed them. The Saints did not use Taysom Hill nearly enough during the most important...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cleveland.com

No. 2 St. Edward stops Cincinnati Moeller, 6-0, in potential state championship preview

CINCINNATI, Ohio — St. Edward’s defense never broke, despite multiple second-half drives deep into its own territory against Archbishop Moeller. The defending OHSAA Division I state champions blocked a field goal in the third quarter and recovered a Jordan Marshall fumble near the goal line in the fourth to preserve a 6-0 win at Norwood Shea Stadium in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Heat is on Saints HC Dennis Allen after 2-4 start

Dennis Allen's second stint as an NFL head coach is starting to feel a lot like his first. Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals dropped the New Orleans Saints to 2-4. Not even halfway through their season, the Saints are in a precarious place; continue at their current rate and they will be playing meaningless football in November and December. Even though they are currently just a game out of first in the NFC South, they have to expect a team like Tampa Bay with Tom Brady will eventually get it together.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NESN

Marshon Lattimore Won't Play Sunday vs. Bengals

Marshon Lattimore won’t play Sunday for the New Orleans Saints, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans-Times-Picayune reports. Lattimore has an abdomen issue he suffered during last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. This will be a massive loss as the Saints will be without their best cornerback as they try and stop the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals might have the best trio of wide receivers in all of football. Bryce Thompson and Bradley Roby will try and keep Ja’Marr Chase (32 receptions, 343 yards, 2 TDs), Tee Higgins (questionable with an ankle injury), who is second on the team with 315 receiving yards, and Tyler Boyd (15 receptions, 234 yards, 2 TDs) from running rampant through the secondary.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Former Saints Super Bowl WR calls out local media for praising moral victories

A wide receiver who won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints finds the moral victories the team is racking up to be pitiful. The New Orleans Saints fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6 with a final score of 30-26. Falling to 2-4 puts the Saints even further out of contention in the NFC South, though the overall low level of play in the division and conference helps keep some playoff hope alive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

