Madison, WI

theonlycolors.com

Film Room: Wisconsin vs. Michigan State

This wasn't the season I was expecting. Going into the year, I figured I would be writing this staring down the barrel of two truly toxic weeks on the internet, in preparation for a two-loss Michigan State team’s visit to a one-loss Michigan team to determine who would be in the driver’s seat for third in the Big Ten East.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State football at Michigan set for 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC

The kickoff time for Michigan State’s Week Nine matchup against Michigan has been officially set. ABC will air the game, which is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The No. 4/3 Michigan Wolverines welcome the Michigan State Spartans to Ann Arbor for the third time in the past four seasons.
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State defeats Wisconsin 34-28 in double overtime, ends four-game losing streak

Michigan State hosted Wisconsin for the program’s 106th Homecoming game, and the Spartans defeated the Badgers in double overtime by a final score of 34-28. Michigan State ended its four-game losing streak with the victory, and also picked up its first Big Ten win of the 2022 season. MSU moves to 3-4 on the season, and 1-3 in conference play, while Wisconsin falls to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the Big Ten.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State men’s basketball opens 2022-2023 season unranked in AP Poll

The Michigan State men’s basketball team opens exhibition play against Grand Valley State University in just about two weeks (Nov. 1). With the season so close to starting, the Associated Press officially released the 2022-2023 preseason poll results on Monday. For the second-straight season, MSU will begin the season unranked.
EAST LANSING, MI
CBS 58

Badgers WR Markus Allen enters the transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Badgers have lost another player to the transfer portal. Wide receiver Markus Allen announced he was entering the transfer portal tonight via Twitter. This comes after the Badgers lost to Michigan State yesterday in double overtime. This is now the third player the Badgers...
MADISON, WI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Football: Takeaways from the win over Wisconsin

Michigan State got back in the win column on Saturday after a thrilling 34-28 double overtime win over Wisconsin, making the Spartans’ homecoming weekend that much sweeter. The victory snapped MSU’s four-game losing streak and got the Spartans their first conference win of the season — something the team desperately needed.
EAST LANSING, MI
Daily Cardinal

Three key Badgers for the upcoming basketball season

With the Wisconsin Badgers’ season nearing its opener, there are still plenty of unanswered questions for Greg Gard and his staff. A major question is who is going to step up and fill the holes left by key players like guards Johnny Davis and Brad Davidson. Luckily for Wisconsin,...
MADISON, WI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State men’s ice hockey takes split with No. 16 UMass-Lowell

Michigan State men’s ice hockey took a split this week against No. 16 UMass-Lowell. The River Hawks dropped a spot in the rankings last week after splitting a series with unranked Miami (OH). Meanwhile, the Spartans opened the season without any votes in the USCHO.com Top-20 poll. Thursday: 4-3...
EAST LANSING, MI
friars.com

Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Teams Compete At The Nuttycombe Invitational

MADISON, WIS. – The Providence College men's and the No.16 women's cross-country teams competed at the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday, Oct.14 in Madison, Wis. The No. 16 Friar women finished 15th (511 points) out of 36 teams. The men finished 25th (628 points) out of 33 teams. The meet consisted of 24 of the top 30 nationally ranked teams.
PROVIDENCE, RI
99.1 WFMK

Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
LANSING, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39/90 South back open south of Buckeye Road after camper rolled over

MADISON, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-39/90 are back open between Buckeye Road and the Beltline following a crash Saturday. The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Dane County dispatchers said an SUV pulling a camper rolled over. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash, with Dane County Sheriff’s deputies assisting. Madison Fire Department crews were also sent...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ontario man flown to hospital after rollover crash, cited for 12th OWI

Shullsburg, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries in Madison after a rollover crash in Shullsburg Township Sunday morning. 49-year-old Peter J. Fagan of Ontario, Wi. was driving on State Highway 11 when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and rolled multiple times coming to rest in the ditch.
MADISON, WI

