Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
Score no more: Lakewood St. Edward's defense breaks down Cincinnati Moeller
If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Lakewood St. Edward proved that in blanking Cincinnati Moeller 6-0 in Ohio high school football action on October 15. Lakewood St. Edward drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Cincinnati Moeller after the first quarter.
West Holmes sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming New Philadelphia
West Holmes rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 60-7 win over New Philadelphia in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over New Philadelphia after the first quarter.
Point of emphasis: Mansfield posts stop sign on Mt. Vernon's offense
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Mansfield followed in snuffing Mt. Vernon's offense 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Senior power: February meeting leads to October success for Clear Fork vs. Shelby
BELLVILLE -- The seeds of Clear Fork's 61-19 win over Shelby on a cool Friday night in the valley were planted during a winter meeting of the team's seniors nearly eight months ago. Clear Fork coach Dave Carroll met in February with the 14 seniors to discuss the team's goals...
Newark Catholic defeats Heath in lopsided affair
Newark Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Heath during a 35-7 blowout on October 14 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Newark Catholic a 14-0 lead over Heath.
Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair
Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
Fredericktown cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln
Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
Razor thin: Bascom Hopewell-Loudon earns tough verdict over Tiffin Calvert
With little to no wiggle room, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon nosed past Tiffin Calvert 21-18 on October 14 in Ohio football. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon jumped in front of Tiffin Calvert 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
Thornville Sheridan grinds out close victory over Dresden Tri-Valley
Thornville Sheridan finally found a way to top Dresden Tri-Valley 14-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.
Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead
It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown
JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win
Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
Robert "Bob" Kissel
BUTLER: Robert “Bob” Kissel passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was 83. He was born on May 21, 1939 to parents Michael and Anna (Paulo) Kissel in Bellville, Ohio. A life long resident Bob was a graduate of Bellville High School, and went on to attend some college classes at Ashland University. He also proudly served in the Ohio Air National Guard.
Lucas can't hang with Fort Loramie
Riding a wave of production, Fort Loramie surfed over Lucas 34-17 on October 14 in Ohio football action. Fort Loramie drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Lucas after the first quarter.
Halt: Johnstown refuses to yield to Hebron Lakewood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Johnstown stopped Hebron Lakewood to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Johnstown Northridge on September 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
The Great Pumpkin Glow returns to Kingwood Center Gardens
MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow. The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.
Dorothy Mae Silavent
Dorothy Mae Silavent, 89, of Galion, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Dorothy was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 10, 1933, to the late Wiley Cochran Sr. and Gertrude (Robinson) Cochran. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Silavent as a...
Shelby City Council accepting donation of legal artifacts discovery
SHELBY – The Shelby City Council is set to consider Resolution No. 57-2022 accepting three documents discovered in renovating attorney Jonathon “JC” Elgin’s law office situated at 6 Water Street in Shelby. The documents include an original printing of the 1923 Charter and Codified Ordinances of...
