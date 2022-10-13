ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

richlandsource.com

Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican

ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Newark Catholic defeats Heath in lopsided affair

Newark Catholic's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Heath during a 35-7 blowout on October 14 in Ohio football. The first quarter gave Newark Catholic a 14-0 lead over Heath.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair

Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln

Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Too wild to tame: Danville topples Mt. Gilead

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Danville will take its 19-8 victory over Mt. Gilead in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. The first quarter gave Danville a 7-0 lead over Mt. Gilead.
MOUNT GILEAD, OH
richlandsource.com

Hillsdale falls to Northwestern in Wayne County League showdown

JEROMESVILLE — Two of the premier playmakers in the Wayne County Athletic League put on a show Friday night at Hillsdale. Northwestern dual-threat quarterback Ethan Siders threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and the Huskies held off Hillsdale and standout senior signal-caller Jake Hoverstock 17-12. GALLERY: Northwestern 17,...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win

Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
Robert "Bob" Kissel

Robert "Bob" Kissel

BUTLER: Robert “Bob” Kissel passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was 83. He was born on May 21, 1939 to parents Michael and Anna (Paulo) Kissel in Bellville, Ohio. A life long resident Bob was a graduate of Bellville High School, and went on to attend some college classes at Ashland University. He also proudly served in the Ohio Air National Guard.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Lucas can't hang with Fort Loramie

Riding a wave of production, Fort Loramie surfed over Lucas 34-17 on October 14 in Ohio football action. Fort Loramie drew first blood by forging a 13-7 margin over Lucas after the first quarter.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Johnstown refuses to yield to Hebron Lakewood

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Johnstown stopped Hebron Lakewood to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Johnstown Northridge on September 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

The Great Pumpkin Glow returns to Kingwood Center Gardens

MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow. The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.
MANSFIELD, OH
Dorothy Mae Silavent

Dorothy Mae Silavent

Dorothy Mae Silavent, 89, of Galion, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare of Galion. Dorothy was born in Cherokee, Alabama on September 10, 1933, to the late Wiley Cochran Sr. and Gertrude (Robinson) Cochran. To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Silavent as a...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby City Council accepting donation of legal artifacts discovery

SHELBY – The Shelby City Council is set to consider Resolution No. 57-2022 accepting three documents discovered in renovating attorney Jonathon “JC” Elgin’s law office situated at 6 Water Street in Shelby. The documents include an original printing of the 1923 Charter and Codified Ordinances of...
SHELBY, OH

