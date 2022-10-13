Read full article on original website
Related
villages-news.com
Drug suspect arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle near Morse Gate
A drug suspect was arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle during a traffic stop near the gate at Morse Boulevard and U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in The Villages. Thomas Eugene Pittman, 39, of Fort Pierce, was traveling in a silver Toyota Camry with a Georgia license plate at 9:14 p.m. Thursday when the vehicle was pulled over due to an expired registration, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter tracked down after fleeing Walmart at Buffalo Ridge
A 65-year-old shoplifting suspect has been arrested in connection with the attempted theft of items from Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Lois Catherine Tillman was arrested Friday afternoon on a probable cause warrant at her home in Oxford. She had been caught on surveillance pushing a cart full of merchandise out of the store in August without paying for the items, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A store employee asked to see a receipt for the merchandise, so Tillman left the cart, got into the passenger side of a black Mazda 6 and left the parking lot.
villages-news.com
$20,000 in fines racked up over junk car at dead couple’s home in The Villages
More than $20,000 in deed compliance fines have been racked up over a junk car at a dead couple’s home in The Villages. The Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors learned of the staggering figure during a meeting Friday at Savannah Center. The home at 2016 Cordero Court...
villages-news.com
Golf cart thief serving jail time after snatching Yamaha parked at town square
A golf cart thief has been sentenced to jail time after snatching a Yamaha parked at a town square in The Villages. Patrick Ewel White, 39 of Okahumpka, has been sentenced to six months in the Lake County Jail after pleading no contest last month to a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle. He was given credit for 65 days already served in jail.
villages-news.com
Suspect confesses to addiction to opioids during arrest at Wawa
A drug possession suspect confessed to an addiction to opioids during an arrest at a Wawa convenience store. Christopher James Lee, 31, of Summerfield, was driving a black Suzuki passenger car this past Thursday night when he was pulled over at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 after failure to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.
villages-news.com
Proposed Villages Fire District is a pig in a poke
An article in the October issue of the POA Bulletin contains a good analysis of the proposed Villages Fire District, supporting the POA’s recommendation that we vote NO. If you missed reading the article or need to refresh your memory before voting, here is a link: https://docs.google.com/viewerng/viewer?url=https://poa4us.org/wp-content/uploads/simple-file-list/Bulletins/2022-10-Bulletin.pdf&hl=en. In addition to the three primary reasons specified in the article, there is another to reason to vote NO on the Fire District: The proponents of the Fire District (Developer-appointed local officials, Developer’s employee Representative Hage, and Developer-owned Daily Sun) are asking us, the residents of Sumter County, to buy the proverbial pig in a poke.
villages-news.com
Mold a problem at dead man’s home in The Villages
Mold has become a problem at a dead man’s home in The Villages. The home at 8269 SE 177th Winterthur Loop in the Village of Piedmont was the subject of a public hearing this past Friday in front of the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.
fox35orlando.com
Fake 'gun' scare causes chaos at Florida family-friendly festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - There was a big scare this weekend at a festival in Clermont when a stampede of teenagers started running after some believed there was a gun in the crowd. Police say it was a false claim. Clermont Police say there was no gun found or real threat...
BOCC Oct. 18 meeting to vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week will face another organized neighborhood in opposition to a proposed development, this time for the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor. The developer seeks to rezone nearly 122 acres currently zoned as general agriculture, residential...
villages-news.com
Villager’s son ordered to stay away from booze after commotion at restaurant
A Villager’s son has been ordered to stay away from booze after causing a commotion at a popular restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square. Donald Patrick Williams, 34, who lives with his mother in the Village of Pine Ridge in the Fruitland Park Section of The Villages, earlier this month in Sumter County Court was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract which could allow him to escape prosecution on a charge of disorderly intoxication. He must refrain from alcohol and illegal substances, seek an alcohol and substance abuse evaluation, submit to random drug screens at his own expense and perform 15 hours of community service.
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find human remains in burned vehicle in Marion County
SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies found human remains in an abandoned burned vehicle in Silver Springs. The discovery was made around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, when deputies responded to the 2000 block of NE 231st Avenue regarding a suspicious vehicle that had been destroyed by fire, the sheriff's office stated in a Facebook post.
villages-news.com
Aldi clerk arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from cash register
An Aldi clerk was arrested after allegedly pocketing $6,400 from a cash register. Nathan Randolph Bartlett, 21, of Lake Weir, was arrested on felony charges of fraud and grand theft after an internal investigation at the store located on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Leas was “yelling racial slurs in reference to the victim being African American,” the report said.
villages-news.com
Mold problem reported at home on Historic Side of The Villages
A mold problem has been reported at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. The home at 1637 W Schwartz Blvd. was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in front of the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The home is owned by the William Heasley Jr. Life Estate and Erica H. Miller.
villages-news.com
Theodore Joseph Bowen
Theodore Joseph Bowen — “Teddy” — age 87 of the Villages, FL passed away on October 5, 2022, at The Villages Regional Hospital. Teddy was born on October 6, 1934, in Jersey City, NJ to his parents Kenneth and Mary (Bihuniak) Bowen. He resided in Brooklyn, NY until he retired to Orange County NY. Ted was a NYC Fireman and loved serving his community in that capacity. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
villages-news.com
Wildwood officials invite public to join in special tribute to local veterans
Wildwood officials are inviting residents to help them recognize and thank veterans from the community in honor of Veterans Day. “We are encouraging people to write thank-you cards and notes, which we will display at City Hall,” Mayor Ed Wolf said. “We also are collecting names of veterans so we can recognize these special men and women as part of the display and invite them to a meet-and-greet with the public.”
blackchronicle.com
14 found living in ‘deplorable’ Central Florida home, 6 arrested on drug-related charges
DEBARY, Fla. – The Volusia Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics warrant at a DeBary residence after receiving multiple complaints and tips about the residence and found 14 individuals living in deplorable situations with makeshift electrical traces powered by a generator. Of the 14, deputies arrested six of them on drug-related charges.
WCJB
Marion County residents broke their silence during their annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The domestic violence awareness walk in Ocala all began when a professor at the College of Central Florida was killed back in 2004. “It was here in this parking lot that one of our college professors Debra Vazquez was killed back in 2004 so we’re here in this parking lot hoping to create awareness. Since Debra’s death we’ve lost 112 more including three this year,” said Monica Bryant with the Marion County Children’s Alliance.
villages-news.com
Southside pool will be closed Friday for maintenance
The Southside adult pool on the Historic Side of The Villages will be closed for maintenance on Friday, Oct. 21.This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Paradise Recreation Center at (352) 753-0637.
click orlando
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
Comments / 4