NBC San Diego
White House Covid Czar Calls on Seniors to Get Omicron Booster Now — It ‘Literally Could Save Your Life'
Dr. Ashish Jha, head of the White House Covid task force, said everyone older than 50 and senior citizens in particular need to get an omicron booster as soon as possible. "If you're over 50, certainly if you're over 65, you've got to go get these vaccines because it actually, literally could save your life. It's a difference between life and death," Jha said.
NBC San Diego
Omicron BA.5 Is Declining in the U.S. as Emerging Variants Gain Ground, CDC Data Shows
Although the omicron BA.5 variant remains dominant in the U.S., it is starting to lose some ground to other versions of the virus, according to CDC data. The omicron subvariants BQ.1, BQ.1.1 and BF.7 have gained ground and are causing about 17% of new infections, according to the data. Scientists...
NBC San Diego
Student Loan Forgiveness Application Officially Launches, Putting Relief in Sight for 40 Million Americans
Tens of millions of Americans can now apply for student loan cancellation. In addition to your full name and date of birth, you'll also have to provide your Social Security number. Proof of income won't be required unless the Education Department follows up with an additional request. The U.S. Department...
NBC San Diego
Omicron-Specific Covid Boosters Appear to Work Well, New Data Says—Regardless of the Side Effects You Experience
If you already got your omicron-specific Covid booster, you might have experienced some side effects. Maybe even ones that were more intense than your previous shot. But there's no need to worry: Experts and new data say the new shots appear to work — regardless of whether you experience moderate, mild or no side effects at all.
