Wichita Eagle
Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Speaks Out On Roughing Controversy
To many fans and the media, these “roughing the passer” calls are getting out of hand. When Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for roughing the passer on a strip sack against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, the NFL world erupted. Since, a debate...
Wichita Eagle
Here’s what KC Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes saw on the final interception vs. Buffalo Bills
Patrick Mahomes wanted to throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster. That’s the first thing you need to know about Buffalo’s game-clinching interception in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes, however, ended up trying to throw to Skyy Moore on...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Underdog Corners ‘Got Their Bone’ Against Greatest QB Of All Time
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked into Week 6 at 9.5-point underdogs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing Tom Brady without three members of their starting secondary. At cornerback, James Pierre and Josh Jackson took the field with Arthur Maulet at the slot. From the outside, they should've been the...
Wichita Eagle
Bears Tickets Available Home and Road Through SI
View the original article to see embedded media. One of the reasons why the Bears are looking at Arlington Heights for a new stadium is the chance for higher seating capacity. Soldier Field is the smallest stadium in the NFL at 61,500 seating capacity. With a smaller seating capacity comes...
Wichita Eagle
Three Chiefs Week 6 Snap Count Trends That Stand Out
In the Kansas City Chiefs' loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the home team had a mixed bag of performances on both sides of the ball. Offensively, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Travis Kelce both topped the 100-yard mark and Patrick Mahomes played a very solid game outside of an interception late in the fourth quarter. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's unit gave up some chunk plays for touchdowns to Buffalo but otherwise had a respectable outing and allowed just 24 points on the afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Frank Reich Talks Through Game-Winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts pulled off game-winning touchdown drive against the Jacksonville Jaguars with just 17 seconds left on the clock. They only needed a field goal to win, but quarterback Matt Ryan saw a matchup he liked and threw a 32-yard strike to rookie-receiver Alex Pierce. Head coach Frank Reich...
Wichita Eagle
To Make Super Bowl ‘Run,’ Packers Must Add by Trade Deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has sung the praises of Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb. He’s raved about the potential of rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson. Rodgers has also talked frequently about his improved relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst.
Wichita Eagle
Expect Steelers to Start Mitch Trubisky Against Dolphins
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely hand the starting job in Week 7 to Mitch Trubisky, even if Kenny Pickett is cleared of concussion protocol. Why? Because players typically need 4-6 days to pass through all the stages, and with two starts and eight quarters under his belt, the Steelers are likely going to lean toward the side of caution both with health and experience.
Wichita Eagle
Cardinals WR Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown Suffers Foot Injury
Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is feared to have suffered a potentiall season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Brown left the game late in the fourth quarter after an interception by Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray. Brown did...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Jets Put Packers’ Offensive Line Through Spin Cycle
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ offensive line features a five-time All-Pro and a Pro Bowler. General manager Brian Gutekunst has supplemented the group with nine – nine! – draft picks the last three years. During Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets, Green...
Wichita Eagle
Five Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Win Over Buccaneers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a gut-check win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to pull out of a four-game slide that had vaulted them into contention for the first overall pick in next spring's draft. They were led by an outstanding team performance from the defense, which was...
Wichita Eagle
Monday Morning Thoughts: The Key Card Might Not Work for Much Longer
Through the first five games of the season, the Carolina Panthers' offense lacked an identity. Well, that's not entirely true. Their identity was that they were unable to stay on the field on third downs and struggled to muster up any sort of success in the passing game. On the...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Plans to Return Sunday vs. Lions
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after the team’s 26–17 loss to the Eagles on Sunday night that he plans to return to the field for next Sunday’s matchup against the Lions, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. Prescott hasn’t played since Week 1 when he fractured his...
Wichita Eagle
INJURY UPDATE: Los Angeles Rams OT Joe Noteboom Out For Season Torn Achilles
The Los Angeles Rams have already had a brutal year on the injury front for their offensive line. And on Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium, it got even worse, with starting tackle Joe Noteboom reportedly tearing his Achilles tendon on Sunday, confirming the fears of head coach Sean McVay after the game.
Wichita Eagle
Sooners in the NFL: Week 6
Another NFL Sunday has come and gone with Week 6 now in the books just short of Monday night’s collision between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers. As the season rolls on with roughly one-third of the season’s games wrapped up, players continue to solidify the roles they have carved out for themselves as the games gain more and more importance with each passing week.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Former Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown Out for the Season
Former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown reportedly got some bad news Monday. The Arizona Cardinals speedster will miss the remainder of the 2022 NFL season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after suffering a foot injury in a 19-9 loss to Seattle. It’s a major setback for Brown, who was...
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Saints Injury Roundup: Dalton, Peat, Trautman Among New Faces on Report
With the short week, the Saints go into preparation mode immediately for their Thursday Night Football game against the Cardinals out west. The team did not practice on Monday, but put out an estimated practice report. Here's how it looks, with a lot of good and bad. View the original...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Tradeable Players Show Out in Redemption Game
PITTSBURGH -- There are two names that seem to be mentioned more than any when talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers trade possibilities. Coming into Week 6, Chase Claypool and Devin Bush were two of the most over with players on the roster. Leaving a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, both are looking like heroes.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Move to 6-0, Beat Cowboys 26-17
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles first-half lead was all but gone. Only three points separated the Dallas Cowboys from tying the game early in the fourth quarter. Then the offense roared to life and the defense followed suit. The result was a 26-17 win in a primetime Sunday night game...
Wichita Eagle
‘Special’ Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker Shines vs. Cardinals in First NFL Start
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III talked the talk entering his first professional start on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, and he more than walked the walk when it mattered most. proclaimed the second-round pick filling in for the injured Rashaad Penny. And ready, Walker was. On the...
