ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens

Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gives New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of 14-game winner Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is expected to stick with right-hander Aaron Civale, rather than turn to 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy