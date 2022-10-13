Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPRI 12 News
C’s return as an NBA Title favorite, open season Tuesday
After falling just short of the ultimate goal last season, the Celtics have been waiting a long four months to get back to a championship pursuit, and that starts Tuesday night at the td garden against the 76ers.
MLB Playoffs: Guardians-Yankees Game 5 finale; NLCS opens
Following the second rainout of the series, the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees are set to finally settle their American League playoff Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx. After that, a most unexpected National League Championship Series matching the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres gets underway at Petco Park. After fans waited through a 2 1/2-hour rain delay, the decisive Game 5 of the Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees was postponed Monday night and rescheduled for Tuesday at 4:07 p.m. That gives New York a chance to start All-Star lefty Nestor Cortes on three days’ rest instead of 14-game winner Jameson Taillon. Cleveland is expected to stick with right-hander Aaron Civale, rather than turn to 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber on short rest.
Germantown volleyball rallies to advance to first MHSAA state championship since 2015
MADISON – Rita Sharpe had a vision when she took over the Germantown volleyball program in 2019 — winning a North State championship within four years was one of the highlights of that plan. The Mavericks hadn't advanced to a state championship game since 2015. That all changed...
Comments / 0