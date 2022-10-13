Read full article on original website
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Last week, economic data fed the market's volatility. Inflation remains red hot, so it doesn't look like the Federal Reserve will ease back on its aggressive push to cool the economy. This week, earnings season gains momentum. Investors will get to see how companies are navigating high costs and price-conscious consumers, while monitoring how the strong dollar is weighing on overseas business. You can follow live markets coverage here. Meanwhile, Bank of America reported Monday (more on that below). Here are some of the other big names set to report this week:
News Corp. Stock Up, Fox Shares Down as Investors Weigh Possible Merger
News Corp. and Fox Corp. announced Friday they were exploring whether to merge again nearly a decade after they split. The move would combine Fox news, sports and business channels with News Corp.'s properties such as the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. Shares of News Corp. rose...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Roblox, Continental Resources, Fox Corp and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Roblox — Roblox shares shot up 19.83% after the online gaming company reported metrics for September that showed stronger engagement than a year ago. Apple — The tech giant saw its shares rally 2.91% after Morgan Stanley reiterated the stock...
Jim Cramer Recaps 4 Major Banks' Earnings Reports
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts on the major banks that reported earnings this week. "If the whole market hadn't already roared yesterday, I think we could've had a nice rally in response to these numbers," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors his thoughts...
Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Any Chance to Sell Stocks During a Busy Week of Earnings
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to sell stocks next week as the busy earnings season continues. "The market's dominated by the tick, tick, tick of bonds, oil and the dollar," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to take any chance to...
Dow Climbs 600 Points as Strong Bank Earnings Help Fuel Relief Rally
Stocks rose sharply on Monday as investors weighed key earnings reports after a wild week of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 600 points, or 2%. The S&P 500 jumped 2.8%, and the tech heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 3.4%. The rally comes as stocks are near the lows of...
Bank of America Tops Estimates on Better-Than-Expected Bond Trading, Higher Interest Rates
Bank of America's third-quarter results topped expectations. The company reported better-than-expected fixed-income trading and gains in interest income thanks to choppy markets and rising rates. Like its Wall Street rivals, investment banking revenue posted steep declines. Bank of America said Monday that quarterly profit and revenue topped expectations on better-than-expected...
Why the Oil Trade May Have More Juice Despite a Losing Week
Even though WTI crude just saw its worst week in more than two months, the oil trade may have more juice left in the tank. Mirae Asset Securities' Chris Hempstead told CNBC's "ETF Edge" that he sees the Russia-Ukraine war fallout and OPEC+ oil cuts as key bullish catalysts for oil.
Goldman CEO David Solomon's Latest Remix Breaks Up the Bank's Struggling Consumer Finance Business
The reorganization plan calls for Goldman's four main divisions to be combined into three, according to people with knowledge of the plan. These people said trading and investment banking will form Goldman's largest and most important division from a revenue perspective. Its money-losing consumer finance operations will be split between...
Strategies to Navigate the $68 Trillion ‘Great Wealth Transfer,' According to Top-Ranked Advisors
Baby boomers are set to pass to their children more than $68 trillion, the biggest wealth transfer ever. Here are a few key strategies top-ranked advisors are using to bridge the gap between generations, while also reducing the tax bite. Between Bill Gates' pledge to give "virtually all" of his...
European Markets Close Higher as UK Performs Major U-Turn on Tax Cuts; British Pound Soars
LONDON — European markets closed higher on Monday as traders digested a major fiscal U-turn in the U.K. that sent sterling and government bond prices higher. Britain's new Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt opted to scrap most of the policies announced in Prime Minister Liz Truss's budget on Sept. 23, prompting gains in the pound. The U.K. currency was last seen up 2.1% at $1.1408, extending gains made ahead of the statement.
Trucking Company XPO Releases Some Quarterly Results Ahead of Brokerage Spinoff
Trucking company XPO Logistics said it expects to post third quarter revenue that would come in below analysts' expectations. But XPO also said it expects one earnings measure to come in higher than the company expected. XPO is set to deliver its full earnings report Oct. 31, a day before...
The Cost of Flying to China Has Exploded—Here’s Why
Luckily for travelers, China has begun easing restrictions on international travel. Unluckily for them, though, plane tickets are coming at a pretty steep cost. Some tickets to China from the United States are selling for up to 10 times what they were only a few years ago, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. That means people are paying thousands of dollars to get to the country—even for flights with layovers. For example, a one-way economy-class seat on a United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Shanghai, with a layover in South Korea, is going for $4,000 or...
Why Smartphones Are Getting Cheaper While Everything Else Is Skyrocketing, According to the Government
One product category monitored by the CPI recorded a 22% plunge, showing deflation: Smartphones. Normally, the CPI likes to compare prices for identical items which don't change much from year-to-year. So, it might compare eggs against eggs, for example. But in the case of smartphones, BLS has to control for...
2-Year Treasury Yields Decline as Investors Assess Inflation, Earnings
A key short-term U.S. treasury yield fell on Monday as investors looked to earnings reports to assess the impact of persistent inflation and paid close attention to U.K. economic turmoil that has been weighing on global bond markets. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury dipped by about five basis...
Sunflowers, War and Drought: Why the Price of Margarine and Butter Spiked 32%
Inflation has impacted all groceries, but none more so than butter and margarine in the past year. Margarine and butter prices rose 32% in September versus 12 months earlier, according to the latest consumer price index, issued Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A complex global trade dynamic...
Apple Workers in Oklahoma Vote for Company's Second U.S. Union Store
Employees at an Apple store in Oklahoma City Apple store voted on Friday to join a union. The tally was 56 votes in favor and 32 opposed. The National Labor Relations Board will certify the votes in the coming week. After that, Apple is required to bargain with the union over working conditions.
After Two Years of Shipping Snarls, Things Are Starting to Turn Around
After two years of port congestions and container shortages, disruptions are now easing as Chinese exports slow in light of waning demand from Western economies and softer global economic conditions, logistics data shows. "The retailers and the bigger buyers or shippers are more cautious about the outlook on demand and...
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
