news3lv.com
Gov. Sisolak and Metro Sheriff Lombardo receive new endorsements
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak stopped at the Boulevard Mall to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Gov. Sisolak also received an endorsement from the Nevada political group Hispanics in Politics. Gov. Sisolak's challenger, Metro Sheriff Joe Lombardo, recently received endorsements from the Latin and Henderson Chambers of Commerce.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Senators secure $1 million grant for law enforcement
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen announced they have secured a grant of more than $1 million for law enforcement in the state. The grant, which totals $1,294,662, is coming through the DOJ’s Community Oriented Policing Services to support public safety across the...
Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Abortion bans have real-life consequences. But you wouldn’t know that listening to Republican politicians in Nevada. Since June, we have seen tragedy after tragedy unfold as patients are forced to travel hundreds of miles for care if they have the resources, self manage their abortions outside the medical system, or are even forced to go […] The post Anti-abortion politicians think they can play games with Nevadans’ rights appeared first on Nevada Current.
Two swing House seats in spotlight in battleground of Nevada
RENO, Nev. (AP) — As they have been for most elections the past decade, two of Nevada’s four U.S. House races are in the swing-seat spotlight as Democratic incumbents Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford seek reelection in the western battleground state. But for the first time in...
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
pvtimes.com
‘Cops for Joe McGill’: Why local officers support challenger in race to unseat sheriff
The intersection of highways 160 and 372 was ground zero for the campaign rally of Nye County Sheriff candidate Joe McGill on Monday, Oct. 10. The event, dubbed “Cops for Joe McGill,” served two purposes — Lt. Adam Tippetts and Sgt. Cory Fowles also spoke to attendees about wronfully being placed on administrative leave following accusations of “criminal actions” for their part in organizing a Political Action Committee in support of their co-worker McGill, who is running to unseat incumbent Sheriff Sharon Wehrly.
ksl.com
Why one Utah representative wants to get rid of the Utah state sales tax on groceries
This story is sponsored by Judy Weeks Rohner. Representative Judy Weeks Rohner, R-West Valley City, believes that saving even a few dollars at the grocery store checkout line can make a big difference in the lives of all Utahns. Especially the working middle class and people who are on a fixed income. That's why Rohner is supporting a bill to get rid of the state's 1.75% sales tax on food instead of cutting personal and corporate income tax.
KOLO TV Reno
Question 3 asks: Should Nevada adopt a ‘Ranked Voting’ system?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Question 3 on the ballot asks the voter to amend the Nevada Constitution to allow for an open primary in the state, and then during the general election apply a ranked voting system for all the U.S Congressional and Senate races, constitutional offices, and state legislative offices. To understand how a ranked voting system works, look to Alaska.
KOLO TV Reno
NDOT inviting public feedback for highway plagued by crashes
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is inviting the general public to provide feedback on traffic improvements to U.S. 50. at Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. You are invited to give your feedback at the following locations and times:. Oct. 27 from 10:00 a.m. noon at...
Nevada DMV closed today due to internet outage
Nevada DMV and other state offices are closed Friday due to a significant internet outage, according to DMV's Twitter.
Who is Brian Dahle? 1-on-1 with the man trying to unseat CA Gov. Gavin Newsom
A recent poll found that more than 50% of California voters are not familiar with Republican State Senator Brian Dahle, who is running against current Governor Gavin Newsom.
Elko Daily Free Press
Nevada tax revenues exceed general fund budget by more than $1 billion
Nevada’s faster-than-expected economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a period of high inflation triggered record-setting amounts of sales and gaming tax revenues, leading the state to collect more than $1 billion more than tax revenue projections for the last fiscal year. The $5.5 billion collected through the fiscal...
newsfromthestates.com
Nevada second in September foreclosure filings
Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
KOLO TV Reno
5th Annual Northern Nevada Construction Career Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Friday morning, a Coalition of northern Nevada Construction Industry associations, trades and contracting companies in partnership with Washoe County School District, hosted over 1,600 middle and high school students from school across the region for Construction Career Day. Students got the opportunity to interact with, have...
California hopes to lure more anglers with introduction of 365-day fishing license
California anglers can soon purchase a 365-day fishing licenses for 2023, as the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will kick off sales on Nov. 15 — months sooner than initially anticipated. “I applaud the staff that worked tirelessly to bring this benefit to California’s anglers who have been...
Do you blame oil companies for California’s high gas prices?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California Governor Gavin Newsom is continuing his fight against big oil with a new social media campaign. His message? Greedy oil companies are ripping you off. The social media campaign comes as Gov. Newsom calls for a special legislative session on December 5th to vote on his proposed windfall profits tax […]
luxury-houses.net
A Private and Enchanting Estate is Unlike Any Other in Washoe Valley City, Colorado Seeks $5.5 Million
18250 Lake Vista Rd in Washoe Valley City for Sale. 18250 Lake Vista Rd, Washoe Valley City, Nevada is a custom European-style home features superior quality finishes throughout situated on a private water-ski lake in Hidden Lake Ranch. This estate in Washoe Valley City offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 18250 Lake Vista Rd, please contact Jean C Merkelbach (Phone: 775-901-0704) at Engel and Volkers Lake Tahoe for full support and perfect service.
KOLO TV Reno
New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
