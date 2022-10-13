ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Energy prices: Power NI electricity price to fall by 10%

Power NI customers will see electricity prices fall by 10% from the start of November as a result of the energy price cap. The cap will more than reverse a 60% increase which would have applied from the same date. This cap sets the highest amount suppliers are allowed to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun

Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Upworthy

Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham

This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BBC

Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'

In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy