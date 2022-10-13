Read full article on original website
BBC
Energy prices: Power NI electricity price to fall by 10%
Power NI customers will see electricity prices fall by 10% from the start of November as a result of the energy price cap. The cap will more than reverse a 60% increase which would have applied from the same date. This cap sets the highest amount suppliers are allowed to...
Beautiful face of medieval woman found in Scottish priory is brought back to life 700 years after her death using 3D digital reconstruction
Scientists have ingeniously built a 3D digital reconstruction of a 'beautiful' 14th century woman and a cleric with a cleft palate - both of whom will talk to visitors at a book festival about life at Scotland's 'cradle of Christianity'. The unknown woman, who died in her 20s and was...
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
A law student died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face GP appointment, the NHS has admitted. David Nash, 26, from Nantwich in Cheshire, had four phone appointments with GPs and nurses between October and November 2020. He was denied an in-person consultation, despite telling practice staff that he was suffering...
buckinghamshirelive.com
New Covid symptom to watch for as another wave has begun
Experts are warning that a new wave of Covid has begun in the UK and many people may not realise they have the virus at first because a new symptom is increasingly common. People across the UK have got used to watching out for a new persistent cough, fever and loss of sense of taste or smell as signs of the virus.
epicstream.com
Prince William, Kate Middleton Losing Their New Prince and Princess of Wales Title? New Petition Calls to Scrap the Title
King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his inaugural speech as the new monarch. However, there is a petition to scrap the title, according to a new report. Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Lose Their Wales Titles?. A new petition...
New Covid symptom strikes first as latest wave threatens ‘devastating’ winter
THE most common Covid symptoms plaguing Brits have changed, experts have warned. It comes as a spike in cases has led some experts to warn the UK is on the brink of a "devastating" new wave this winter. Covid-19 infections in the UK have risen 72 per cent since last...
This is the oldest surviving portrait of the first true King of England who is related to the current British royals
King Athelstan presenting a book to a saintPublic Domain Image. King Athelstan (reigned from 927 - 939) is considered to be the first true King of England by modern historians. While the first sovereign of Britain was Egbert, it was Athelstan who was considered to be the King of all of England.
I moved from the US to Ireland. Here's what the 'American' section of the grocery store is actually like.
As an American who's been living in Dublin, Ireland, for three years, it's expensive to buy any comfort foods from back home in the tiny "US" section.
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Australian man who claims he is Charles and Camilla's lovechild reveals his plans for a Netflix story about his secret upbringing
An Australian man who claims he is the lovechild of Charles and Camilla says he wants Netflix to make a story about his secret upbringing. Simon Charles Dorante-Day says he has been approached by 'leading' documentary makers in the UK and US about his claims - which he says come from years of research.
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
Psychiatrist ‘unable to sleep’ after seeing material viewed by Molly Russell
Expert tells London inquest material 14-year-old viewed online would ‘certainly’ have affected her
Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'
A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
Yogurt company Siggi's will pay one person $50,000 to move to Iceland and follow a 4-day work week as its 'Chief Simplicity Officer'
The person will also suggest new yogurt flavors inspired by Icelandic food and document their trips to see the Northern Lights and nature in Iceland.
Martin Lewis warns savers ‘be prepared to switch banks’ after interest rate hike
Martin Lewis has issued a warning to savers that they should be prepared to switch banks as interest rates have risen by 0.5 per cent. It comes as the Bank of England (BoE) has said the UK interest rate is now at its highest level since the 2008 financial crisis and indicated that the country is already in a recession, as it expects a 0.1 per cent fall in GDP over the current quarter.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
British passenger, 63, is found dead by his wife on board flight from UK to Cyprus
A British passenger has been found dead by his wife on board a flight from the UK to Cyprus. The tourist, 63, lost consciousness on the flight to the city of Paphos on the southwest coast of the Mediterranean island. He never regained his consciousness and his wife on the...
BBC
Ex-wife of Dubai royal: 'Please help me and my children'
In a video exclusively obtained by the BBC, Zeynab Javadli appeals for help, saying: "My children and I are terrified and frightened for our lives and safety." Lawyers acting for Ms Javadli, the former wife of a member of the ruling family in Dubai, have lodged a request to the UN Human Rights Council to intervene with the authorities in the UAE to ensure the safety of her and her children.
King Charles mutters ‘dear oh dear’ as he greets Liz Truss for weekly audience
King Charles III muttered “dear, oh dear” as he greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night. The monarch was hosting the prime minister in one of the palace’s large reception rooms after an earlier meeting with the King and Queen of Malaysia. A clip released...
U.K.・
Aussie dad is among the 10 people killed in horror Ireland service station explosion that left three kids dead
An Australian father is among 10 people, including three children, killed in a massive explosion at an Irish service station. James O'Flaherty, 48, from Sydney, was confirmed as one of those who perished in the blast in County Donegal in Ireland's northwest on Friday. Four men, three women, two teenagers...
