Central Michigan Life
President Davies reflects on past year with 2022 State of the University Address
Central Michigan University President Bob Davies is expected to reflect on the past year in his 2022 State of the University address on Wednesday. "The past two years of pandemic-related disruptions have challenged Central Michigan University in many ways, yet they also have revealed our community’s enormous strengths," Davies said in a press release announcing the speech. " In truth, the great tradition of CMU is the ability to adapt to meet the changing needs of the students, partners and communities we serve."
recordpatriot.com
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
Central Michigan Life
CMU secures first MAC win
Central Michigan football senior Thomas Incoom has made a name for himself in the Mid-American Conference running down ball carriers off the edge. But on Saturday, the defensive lineman found himself on the other side of that coin, with a 63 yard, game-winning fumble-recovery touchdown. “Oh man, when I saw...
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
theportlandbeacon.com
Portland's Natural Resources and the Man Who Protects Them
Michigan has a wealth of natural resources, and a rich history of sporting in the outdoors. Many from our community live their lives to take full advantage of all the various opportunities we have in our collective “back yard,” whether kayaking down the Grand, fishing with friends and family, or sitting in a blind waiting for the right deer to walk into view, the opportunities for enjoying the outdoors and Michigan’s natural resources abound.
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
Michigan man who put phone into Goodwill fitting room identified
Kent County Sheriff's Office was searching for a man who placed a phone under a changing room door at Goodwill in Lowell Township on Friday.
Central Michigan Life
CMU soccer rallies to draw with Akron
Down by one with 29 seconds to play, senior midfielder Maggie Basse battled an Akron defender, looking for space. Once Basse found an opening, she kicked the ball past the Zips goalkeeper and scored the tying goal for Central Michigan Soccer. However, as the Mid-American Conference regular season winds down,...
Central Michigan Life
CMU DII women's hockey stays perfect against Bowling Green State
After sixty minutes of hockey ended in a tie, the Central Michigan Division II women's hockey team looked to find that overtime spark on Saturday to keep their perfect record intact. That spark came from freshman forward Deklynn Woitas, scoring her first collegiate goal to give the Chippewas the 2-1...
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
Central Michigan Life
CMU field hockey ends 13-game losing streak against Lindenwood
After falling to Ohio 2-0 on Friday, the Central Michigan field hockey losing streak grew to 13-games. However, on Sunday, the Chippewas stopped the slide with a 6-0 victory over Lindenwood. " Happy the team was finally able to get the win that they have been working so hard for,"...
WNEM
Grocery store owner injured in hit-and-run
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw county business owner, known for his animated posts on Facebook is recovering after he was injured in a hit-and-run in the parking lot of his store. Gabe Shoup who is known among locals in the city of Burt for his “beep beep” videos on...
Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away
Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
Deputies arrest Sparta man after Ottawa County chase
Several law enforcement agencies were able to track down and arrest a man in Ottawa County after a chase, according to the sheriff’s office.
WZZM 13
BOND REVOKED | Allged driver in deadly Ionia crash sent back to jail after new charges
IONIA, Mich — Bond has been revoked for the alleged driver facing eight new charges in connection to a deadly crash involving bicyclists taking part in a Make-A-Wish event. Mandy Benn appeared in Ionia District Court Friday to be arraigned on the new charges, which include two counts of second degree murder, operating under the influence causing death and three counts of having a controlled substance.
wkzo.com
Ionia County woman facing more charges
IONIA, MI — A woman accused in a crash that killed two bicyclists in a Make-A-Wish fundraiser in Ionia County is facing new charges. Earlier this week two counts of second-degree murder were filed against Mandy Marie Benn in the July 30th crash that claimed the lives of 48-year-old Edward Erickson and 57-year-old Michael Salhaney.
Central Michigan Life
CMU Division III hockey goes 0-2 on weekend
After a perfect start to its season, Central Michigan Division III club hockey suffered back-to-back losses over the weekend. An inability to capitalize and penalties, hurt the Chippewas as they lost 3-1 to Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday and 4-3 to Ferris State on Suday. "We need to get better,"...
Central Michigan Life
CMU DII hockey falls to Adrian
After three periods and one overtime, it would take a shootout to decide a winner as the Central Michigan Division II men’s club hockey team battled Adrian College on Saturday. “It’s been a long start to the season, we’ve got a lot more losses than we have wins,” said...
