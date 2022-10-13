Central Michigan University President Bob Davies is expected to reflect on the past year in his 2022 State of the University address on Wednesday. "The past two years of pandemic-related disruptions have challenged Central Michigan University in many ways, yet they also have revealed our community’s enormous strengths," Davies said in a press release announcing the speech. " In truth, the great tradition of CMU is the ability to adapt to meet the changing needs of the students, partners and communities we serve."

