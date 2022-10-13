Read full article on original website
Missoula Crime Report: One Defendant Pushed Over Two Buildings
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 24 criminal complaints this week, which is two more than last week and significantly higher than the weekly average. According to County Attorney Kirsten Pabst, two of those were partner or family member assault cases and one was a strangulation case.
Settlement reached from Western Montana Fair 2018 accident
In August 2018, emergency personnel responded to reports of an injured girl at the county fairgrounds. The girl had fallen from a carnival ride dubbed the Typhoon and was transported to the hospital.
Montana man faces several charges following chase in stolen semi
AVON, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A Montana man faces multiple charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen semi Thursday afternoon. Authorities received a call just after noon about a semi tractor and trailer that was stolen from a Fridley parking lot. The owner was following it through Stearns County.
Woman Steals Man’s $10,000, Gives it to the Missoula Homeless
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, a male contacted the Missoula Police Department to report a theft of over $10,000 in cash. Approximately six days earlier, the male was gambling at a casino on W. Broadway when he met 33-year-old April Hartley. The male invited Hartley to accompany him to another casino in town.
Missoula Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for reckless motorcyclist
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a reckless biker. Shortly after 10:00 pm, Ravalli County dispatch received a report from Missoula County that a blue motor cycle was driving on U.S. Highway 93 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Girl back in beer glass after May theft at KT's Hayloft
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lolo's most well-known girl is back in her beer glass at KT's Hayloft. Paul Haygood got footage of workers putting her back in her normal perch on top of the roof at the popular bar along Highway 93. In May, the search was on for whoever...
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,027 Cases, 11 New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 312,863 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,027 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,256 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,570,245 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 577,203...
Montana wants to be the next wine country
Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Sheriff trying to ID theft suspects at Oxbow Cattle Co. in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement is trying to identify two suspects accused of theft on two different occasions at Oxbow Cattle Company in Missoula Sept. 12. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said via Facebook said one suspect is a man and the other is a woman. Oxbow Cattle Company is...
Missoula Man Hits Two Employees While Attempting to Steal Beer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 8, 2022, at approximately 9:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a casino on West Harrier after receiving a report of a robbery. The suspect male reportedly punched two females while attempting to steal beer and fled the scene in a silver vehicle. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Man Threatens Woman With a Gun Near a Missoula Motel
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 6, 2022, at approximately 11:37 p.m., officers with the Missoula Police Department responded to a motel on Broadway Street after receiving a report that James Shadis pointed a gun at a female. The female informed dispatch that Shadis said, “I got something for you” and cocked his gun two times.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued for Montana man possibly in the Spokane area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a Missoula man who may be in the Spokane area. Alexander Blair, 28, was reported missing on October 8. He has brown hair and dark eyes. He is 5’8″ tall and 180 pounds. Blair also has tattoos, including one that says “Only God Can Judge...
UM-based program expands medical services to Hungry Horse
MISSOULA, Mont. — The University of Montana's Family Medicine Residency of Western Montana recently expanded its medical services to include Greater Valley Health Center's location in Hungry Horse. The UM-based program will expand to more rural and underserved populations with the help of a federally funded grant. UM released...
Winter shelter will enable the enforcement of illegal camping
With Missoula's Authorized Camp Site closing next month, some have expressed concern that it could lead to a resurgence in illegal camping on public land in other parts of the city and county.
Missoula teen with rare disease is gifted service dog
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula teen was gifted a new furry friend with a very important job. Taylor Wallace, 13, has a rare disease called apraxia, which affects sensory and motor development and makes it hard to communicate verbally. Service dog, George, provides deep pressure therapy for Taylor whenever...
UPDATE: MEPA cancelled for 13-year-old Ravalli Co. boy
The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is requesting a Missing and Endangered person advisory for Aiden Allen seen Thursday night in Victor.
Fixing One of Western Montana’s Most Dangerous Highways
It's one of the area's busiest highways. But also one of the most dangerous. And the Montana Department of Transportation is hoping you have ideas to help them fix the situation. Next week, consulting engineers will begin collecting that input as they launch into the public phase of developing what's...
Car fire causes traffic delays on Hwy 93
MISSOULA, MT — A car fire is causing traffic delays on Highway 93 near Arlee Saturday afternoon. A NBC Montana reporter was in the area around 1:41 p.m. when Arlee Volunteer Fire Department was on scene putting out the fire. It is unknown if the driver was injured. The...
Idaho Shocks #3 Montana with 30-23 Win in Missoula
Late in the fourth quarter of Saturday afternoon’s game between Montana and Idaho, Griz quarterback Lucas Johnson stepped back to pass looking to convert a big first down as he’s done so many times this season. Vandals defensive back Davis Dengah turned the game on its head, though, when he stepped in front of the pass and authored Johnson’s second pick in as many drives. It turned out to be the play that sealed what is undoubtedly the biggest victory for the Idaho program since moving back down to the FCS.
