Read full article on original website
Related
State Funds $150M in San Diego, Imperial County Highway, Bridge Projects
The state has allocated nearly $3 billion for projects to improve transportation infrastructure throughout California, including more than $150 million for San Diego and Imperial counties. The allocation, by the California Transportation Commission, includes more than $452 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021...
kyma.com
Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
holtvilletribune.com
District 5 Board of Supervisor Candidates Express Divergent Views
EL CENTRO – Candidates for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat faced off over the pros and cons of solar and lithium development in Imperial County. The pair of Holtville residents participated in a candidate forum in the County Administration Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, jointly sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico.
holtvilletribune.com
City Opposes to School District Impact Fee Hike
CALEXICO — Citing its potential impact to future homebuyers, the city of Calexico came out in opposition to a proposal by the Calexico Unified School District to increase its residential development fee. The city’s opposition was in the form of a letter that its City Council approved for submission...
Candidate Ida Obeso-Martinez running for Imperial City Council
There are about four weeks left until the 3 seats are filled for the Imperial City Council with six candidates in the race. The post Candidate Ida Obeso-Martinez running for Imperial City Council appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding
The Imperial Valley is seeing a series of floods and power outages during this Saturday's storm. The post Imperial Valley experiences power outages and flooding appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing
EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope
The Catholic Community Services Yuma's advisory board is hosting their 7th annual Toast for Hope fundraiser. The post Catholic Community Services host 7th annual Toast for Hope appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages
EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County
The Imperial County Public Health Department announced a mosquito pool tested positive for Saint Louis Encephalitis (SLE), a viral disease spread through mosquito bites. The post Infected mosquito pool found in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Candidates two out six: Luis Garcia, Stacy Mendoza running for Imperial City council
IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two of the six candidates are ready to serve as a city council in Imperial. Stacy Mendoza and Luis Garcia say they're two independents with traditional political ideas. They both say they want to create a better environment by brings more parks to the area...
‘Cut for the Cause’ hair cut event on October 23
The 14th annual 'Cut for the Cause' hair cut event will be on Sunday, October 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The post ‘Cut for the Cause’ hair cut event on October 23 appeared first on KYMA.
KPBS
Part 2: Lithium gold rush in Imperial Valley
The future of electric cars has created an enormous demand for lithium. Imperial County is rich in deposits and companies are prepared to mine the metal. In other news, parents protested outside the headquarters of the San Dieguito Union High School District Thursday, rallying to oppose antisemitism. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail
After last weeks mitigation hearing, the two San Luis women guilty of ballot abuse will learn their sentence today in court two years after the crime was committed. The post UPDATE: Former San Luis mayor guilty of ballot abuse sentenced to 30 days in jail appeared first on KYMA.
andnowuknow.com
The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment
SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
kyma.com
U.S. Department of Interior says Arizona broke federal law with shipping container placement
YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The federal government says Arizona and Governor Ducey broke the law when they placed 122 shipping containers in multiple gaps in Yuma's border wall. The containers themselves, and the placement of the containers, were both bought and paid for by the state using money from...
kyma.com
Cooler and more storm chances will soon return
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Yuma High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
holtvilletribune.com
LIVE FOOTBALL: Palo Verde @ Holtville
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets look to clinch the Desert League title with a victory over the Holtville Vikings at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday night, Oct. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Catch all the action right here with broadcaster John Moreno and...
calexicochronicle.com
FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title
HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
Comments / 0