Holtville, CA

kyma.com

Storm leaves its mark on Imperial County

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Valley residents and businesses are recovering after a storm blew through Imperial County on Saturday afternoon. The storm brought heavy rain, high winds, and even hail in some parts of the Valley. Residents say this was a storm that left its mark. El Centro...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

District 5 Board of Supervisor Candidates Express Divergent Views

EL CENTRO – Candidates for the Imperial County Board of Supervisors District 5 seat faced off over the pros and cons of solar and lithium development in Imperial County. The pair of Holtville residents participated in a candidate forum in the County Administration Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12, jointly sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Calexico.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

City Opposes to School District Impact Fee Hike

CALEXICO — Citing its potential impact to future homebuyers, the city of Calexico came out in opposition to a proposal by the Calexico Unified School District to increase its residential development fee. The city’s opposition was in the form of a letter that its City Council approved for submission...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Brawley Man in Custody for Phoenix Bar Killing

EL CENTRO — Federal agents assisted El Centro police in locating and arresting a homicide suspect late Wednesday night, Oct. 12 in the city of Imperial who is accused of gunning down a 29-year-old man at Phoenix Bar on Monday morning, Oct. 10. Jose Luis Revelo, 30, of Brawley...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Downpour Results in Flooding, Power Outages

EL CENTRO – A downpour that included hail and strong gusts of wind inundated streets, toppled utility poles and prompted power outages across the central part of the Valley about midday Saturday, Oct. 15. The storm prompted a flash flood warning to be in effect until 5:15 p.m., Saturday,...
EL CENTRO, CA
KPBS

Part 2: Lithium gold rush in Imperial Valley

The future of electric cars has created an enormous demand for lithium. Imperial County is rich in deposits and companies are prepared to mine the metal. In other news, parents protested outside the headquarters of the San Dieguito Union High School District Thursday, rallying to oppose antisemitism. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
andnowuknow.com

The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment

SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
HURON, CA
kyma.com

Cooler and more storm chances will soon return

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Today is the warmest day of the week as highs trend 5 to 8 degrees above normal. A weather disturbance is expected to move into our area this weekend bringing chances for rain showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. With these storms heavy...
YUMA, AZ
High School Football PRO

Parker, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Yuma High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

LIVE FOOTBALL: Palo Verde @ Holtville

HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High Yellowjackets look to clinch the Desert League title with a victory over the Holtville Vikings at Birger Field in Holtville on Friday night, Oct. 14. Kick off is at 7 p.m. Catch all the action right here with broadcaster John Moreno and...
HOLTVILLE, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Palo Verde Shuts Out Vikings, Wins DL Title

HOLTVILLE — The Palo Verde Valley High School football team won its second consecutive Desert League championship with a 35-0 victory over Holtville at Birger Field here on Friday, Oct. 14, spoiling the Vikings’ homecoming game. The Yellowjackets (8-1 overall, 3-0 in DL) not only won the DL...
HOLTVILLE, CA

