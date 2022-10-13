ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro Fall Festival

The Carencro Cultural District presents Crow Fest: Downtown Carencro’s Fall Festival Saturday, October 29 from 6pm to 8pm. The public is invited to trick or treat down St. Peter Street. The road will be closed to traffic during the festival. Downtown businesses will be giving out candy and treats. There will lots of family-friendly activities.
Meet Jacquie! Lafayette Animal Shelter's Pick For Furever Home Friday

Jada Duhon, with the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, stopped by News15 at Noon with Jacquie, a precious pup who is searching for the perfect couch to watch Netflix on. Meet the adorable Jacquie,. Jacquie is a 3year old Bulldog. Her ideal home includes Netflix, snacks (her favorite being...
The arts and crafts of the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Along with the great music and delicious food, the Festivals Acadiens also brings artists together from all over the country to showcase their work. The President of Louisiana Crafts Guild Andre Juneau told News 10 that “All of our artists from all over the country come to see us. It’s kind of Louisiana themed but we have people coming from New Orleans and Tennessee and Mississippi and Texas just to come in and be Cajun for the weekend.”
Monday AM Forecast: Freeze Watch issued ahead of a powerful cold front

A Freeze Watch has been issued for areas north of Baton Rouge heading into Wednesday. Today & Tonight: Good morning! It may not feel like it now, but it is about to get chilly! This morning a cold front will be passing through the area. It will be muggy, warm, and foggy with a little bit if drizzle all morning. As the front completely passes through this afternoon, skies will clear up, but temperatures will be fighting some cooler air. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. Tonight temperatures will take a dive into the 40s. Be sure to adjust your AC tonight before you go to bed.
The 10 Rules for Living in New Iberia

New Iberia is known for the Sugarcane Festival, Tabasco on Avery Island, and, of course, the "New Iberia Haircut." But did you know that there were rules to living in the seat of Iberia Parish?. If not—don't worry; they were literally just created today by a New Iberia resident by...
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families

Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
Incredible New Myrtles Plantation ‘Chloe’ Ghost Photo Taken By Lafayette Woman [Photo]

On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
Top 10: WalletHub Ranks the Best Colleges and Universities in Louisiana

Growing up, there was always one university that I always wanted to go to - the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Now, I know that many people don't necessarily know where they want to go to college until they have to make the decision but, for most people, they take pride in where they go to school. Making that choice of where you will spend the next 4 (or 5 or 6 or 7...) years learning about what will hopefully be your career is a huge deal.
Beloved Lafayette Taco Truck Heavily Damaged After Catching Fire Overnight

A popular Lafayette food truck sustained heavy fire damage after catching fire overnight. Just after midnight, Lafayette firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from a food truck that was parked near the Coin Laundry in the 1900 block of W. University Avenue. Lafayette Fire Department Public Information officer...
