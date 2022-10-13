Read full article on original website
Bug-Like Flying 3D Printers Are A Powerful New Tool
Many industries have embraced 3D printing, which requires a high level of precision to produce accurate prints. That's what makes these drones so special.
Acer Aspire Vero (2022) Review: Eco-Friendly First
The 2022 version of the Acer Aspire Vero makes the case for an environmentally-friendly laptop with a price that won't break the bank.
Today's Wordle Answer #481 – October 13, 2022 Solution And Hints
If you've been a long-term Wordle fan, you'll know by now that sometimes the most common words are the most difficult to guess, and today is no exception.
11 Best Uses For An Old Apple Watch
Given the computing power and hardware quality of the Apple Watch, this wearable has the potential to outlast its first intended life living on your wrist.
3 Raspberry Pi Tricks To Get The Most Out Of Your Pi Project
The Raspberry Pi has taken over the DIY tech world since the release of its first-generation board. In fact, it has become such a massive hit with hobbyists and professional developers that according to the Raspberry Pi Foundation's 2020 Annual Review, the Foundation has sold a total of 37.4 million units since its inception. This comes as no surprise given how flexible the board is when it comes to developing DIY projects. Users can make something as simple as an automatic light switch to something as complex as a motion-triggered Raspberry Pi security camera.
Microsoft's Mixed Reality Headsets Are Not Doing Great At Advanced Warfare Training
In 2021, Microsoft announced that it has signed a contract potentially worth about $22 billion with the U.S. Army. As part of the defense partnership, the company was supposed to develop and supply a special version of the HoloLens Mixed Reality headset for training and combat preparation purposes. It appears that the early tests involving Microsoft's gear haven't really gone according to plan.
