ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid-19 health crisis fears ‘may have led to 14% drop in live births in Europe’

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNzKm_0iY8RNLO00

Europe saw a 14% drop in the number of babies being born in January 2021 compared with live births in the same month in previous years – likely triggered by fears of a Covid-19 health crisis during the first wave of the pandemic, researchers have said.

Scientists from Switzerland said countries with the toughest lockdowns in early 2020 and over-occupied intensive care units experienced the biggest drops in live births nine to 10 months later.

The team said these findings, published in the journal Human Reproduction, may lead to “long-term consequences on demographics particularly in western Europe where there are aging populations”.

Dr Leo Pomar, a midwife sonographer at Lausanne University Hospital and associate professor at the School of Health Sciences in Lausanne, Switzerland – and first author of the study, said: “The decline in births nine months after the start of the pandemic appears to be more common in countries where health systems were struggling and capacity in hospitals was exceeded.

“This led to lockdowns and social distancing measures to try to contain the pandemic.

“The longer the lockdowns the fewer pregnancies occurred in this period, even in countries not severely affected by the pandemic.

“We think that couples’ fears of a health and social crisis at the time of the first wave of Covid-19 contributed to the decrease in live births nine months later.”

England and Wales saw a 13% drop in live births in January 2021, compared to January 2018 and 2019 – while the number of babies born in Scotland decreased by 14%.

Lithuania and Romania saw the biggest drop in live births, at 28% and 23% respectively.

Sweden, which did not have a lockdown but did have a high number of deaths, did not experience a drop in live births, the researchers found.

The team found that the duration of lockdowns was the only factor associated with the decline in live births in January 2021, compared with January 2019 and January 2018.

Dr Pomar said: “The association we found with the duration of lockdowns may reflect a much more complex phenomenon, in that lockdowns are government decisions used as a last resort to contain a pandemic.

“Lockdown duration has a direct impact on couples.”

While live births have seen a rebound, March 2021 was the only month with a live birth rate similar to the pre-pandemic monthly rate, the researchers said.

But they added that this rebound does not seem to compensate for the decline in birth rates in January 2021.

Dr Pomar said: “The fact that the rebound in births does not seem to compensate for the decrease in January 2021 could have long-term consequences on demographics, particularly in western Europe where there are aging populations.”

Christian De Geyter, a professor at the University of Basel, Switzerland – who is the deputy editor of Human Reproduction, said the data on the impact of lockdowns on couples seeking fertility treatment is not available yet.

Prof De Geyter, who was not involved in the study, said: “These observations are important because they show that human reproductive behaviour, as evidenced by numbers of live births, changes during dramatic events, epidemics and global crises.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
RELATIONSHIPS
newschain

Arrests after body found and police probe if pair ‘taken against their will’

Three arrests have been made after the discovery of a man’s body in woodland in Essex as police investigate whether two people were taken against their will. The body is believed to be that of a man in his 40s who had gone missing from an address in north London, alongside a woman in her 30s who has since been found physically unharmed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Same again for resurgent Stoke when Rotherham visit

Stoke are set to pick from the same squad when they host Rotherham. The Potters extended their revival under boss Alex Neil with a 2-0 win at Preston on Saturday and, barring some late fatigue, they looked to have come through OK. Neil has hinted he might mix things up...
SOCCER
newschain

These Japanese maples will bring a world of autumnal colour to your garden

Japanese maples can boost the autumnal palette of your garden, with burnt orange, zingy yellow, scarlet red and deep burgundy colours. These spectacular deciduous trees, also known as acers – some of which can be grown in a pot, while others need a wider space to branch out – add warmth, colour and architecture to your garden, whatever the size.
GARDENING
newschain

Bird flu prevention zone declared across Britain in ‘devastating’ outbreak

An avian flu “prevention zone” has been declared across Great Britain as the country continues to battle a “devastating” outbreak of the disease. Officials announced it will now be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict measures to protect flocks from bird flu, including keeping free range birds in fenced areas and stringent biosecurity for staff on farms.
ANIMALS
newschain

School uniform logos could be scrapped in bid to make clothes more affordable

Logos on school uniforms could be scrapped as part of a review being launched in Wales. Education minister Jeremy Miles has announced a consultation on proposals to make school uniforms more affordable. Options to be considered include the use of school branding and whether schools should have no logo at...
U.K.
newschain

Ben Garner praises Charlton’s work ethic after win over 10-man Portsmouth

Ben Garner praised the work ethic of his Charlton side as they maintained their impressive home record with a 3-0 victory over 10-man Portsmouth. The Addicks are unbeaten at The Valley in their nine matches in all competitions there this season, with 16 of their 22 league goals scored in SE7.
SOCCER
newschain

Djed Spence feels his tactical knowledge has improved since Tottenham move

Djed Spence believes his tactical knowledge has improved since joining Tottenham and insists he will be “ready” for when a chance presents itself. The £12.5million signing has barely featured for Spurs following a summer move from Middlesbrough, with boss Antonio Conte referring to him as a “club signing” on several occasions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Suspected California serial killer’s criminal past emerges

A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic offences and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday after surveilling him as he drove through the...
STOCKTON, CA
newschain

Francis Bacon triptych sells for £24.3m at auction

A Francis Bacon triptych depicting his close friend has sold for £24.3 million – the highest value work sold in a Frieze season auction in the last 10 years. The paintings, titled Three Studies for Portrait of Henrietta Moraes, come from the collection of American media executive William S Paley, who acquired the work from Malborough Gallery months after it was finished in 1963.
VISUAL ART
newschain

Ten-man Portsmouth endure night to forget as Charlton secure comfortable win

Ten-man Portsmouth endured a night to forget in south-east London as Charlton maintained their unbeaten home record this season with an impressive 3-0 victory. Charlton were in a commanding position by the break. A short corner from the hosts saw Scott Fraser swing in a cross and centre-back Ryan Inniss outmuscled Michael Morrison to head past Joshua Griffiths.
SOCCER
newschain

Shehan Karunatilaka: Cricket writer, satirist and Booker Prize winner

Sri Lankan writer Shehan Karunatilaka first burst on to the scene with 2010’s award-winning Chinaman, centring around cricket in Sri Lankan society. His website describes him as a writer of “punchlines, manifestos and calls-to-action”. Born in Galle in southern Sri Lanka in 1975, Karunatilaka grew up in...
WORLD
newschain

Kanye West buying alternative social media platform Parler

Kanye West has begun the process of buying alternative messaging platform Parler after his Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked. A statement from parent company Parlement Technologies said it has entered into an agreement in principle for the rapper, who has legally changed his name to Ye, to acquire the site.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy