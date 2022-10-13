ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

4 Arkansas men sentenced to 47 years combined in federal prison for trafficking meth

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 13, 2022, the US Department of Justice announced that four Arkansas men were sentenced to collectively 47 years in federal prison for drug trafficking. According to court documents, beginning in February 2019, investigators with the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating out of the El Dorado Division of the Western District of Arkansas.

During the investigation, Pharrell Bronse Jackson of El Dorado, Ark. and his drug trafficking organization Michael Fitzgerald Williams Jr., Gary Bernard Green II, and Jacovas Deonta Mitchell were identified by investigators to be responsible for distributing a large amount of methamphetamine from Magnolia, Ark.

Members of the organization were sentenced to the following prison terms:

  • Pharell B. Jackson of El Dorado, Ark. : Sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
  • Michael F. Williams Jr. of North Little Rock, Ark. : Sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
  • Gary B. Green II of Camden, Ark. : Sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
  • Jacovas D. Mitchell of El Dorado, Ark. : Sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for Knowing and Intentionally Distributing Methamphetamine.
