According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a crash involving a school bus happened around 8:00am this morning in Marion County. FHP says that a vehicle was traveling north in the outside lane on US Highway 301. Another vehicle and a school bus which was parked in front of it were stopped in that lane as well. The vehicle traveling north was unable to stop in time and collided into the other vehicle which then collided into the school bus.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO