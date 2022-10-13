Read full article on original website
GOP bill would make giving kids 'irreversible' gender transitions illegal in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (TND) — A new bill introduced by Republican state representatives in Michigan would criminalize enabling or conducting "irreversible" gender transition procedures for minors, including surgeries and hormone therapy. House Bill 6454 would make it a felony for parents, legal guardians or physicians to assist in the medical...
Levy County Sheriff's Office warns of increasing violence in East Williston
Levy County — While investigating two shootings in East Williston, the Levy County Sheriff's Office says deputies recovered more than 70 shell casings. They say the first shooting took place in late September, near County Road 318. LCSO says witness did not cooperate in identifying everyone involved, but the investigation remains open. The Sheriff's Office says an argument between two groups resulted in the gun shots.
Human remains found inside burned car in Marion County
Marion County — The Marion County sheriff's Office says deputies found human remains inside an abandoned car, which was destroyed. The Sheriff's Office says deputies found the remains on Wednesday morning at 10 AM, but they announced the news Monday morning. They believe the car fire started on October...
19-year-old arrested for shooting a man at Lawtey gas station
According to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), Blake Wyckoff, 19, was arrested for a shooting that took place at a Fast Track in Lawtey. BCSO says that around 11:21pm Saturday night, there were multiple reports of a male being shot at the store. When deputies arrived, they observed that...
School bus crash in Marion County earlier this morning
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a crash involving a school bus happened around 8:00am this morning in Marion County. FHP says that a vehicle was traveling north in the outside lane on US Highway 301. Another vehicle and a school bus which was parked in front of it were stopped in that lane as well. The vehicle traveling north was unable to stop in time and collided into the other vehicle which then collided into the school bus.
A suspect was arrested linking to a murder at Gardenia Gardens
According to Gainesville Police Department, Aziel Dejayn Brown-Gainey, 20, was arrested as a suspect linking to a shooting that occurred at Gardenia Gardens apartments just a little over a month ago. On Sept. 1st around 10:40 pm, GPD says they received calls about a person that was shot in the...
Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore de-commits from Florida
According to the twitter of starting Buchholz quarterback Creed Whittemore, he has decommitted from the University of Florida and announced his commitment to Mississippi State yesterday evening. "I am committed 100%," said Creed Whittemore under his original post. Whittemore also stated on his twitter that he was appreciative of the...
Florida Gators unable to complete comeback fall to LSU Tigers
The Florida Gators took on LSU Tigers on Tom Petty Day. Fans gathered today to not only cheer on the Gators against their rivals but also to celebrate the inaugural Tom Petty Day at The Swamp. In the first quarter both teams exchanged touchdowns before sophomore running back Montrell Johnson...
Newberry scores a homecoming victory against Eastside
The Eastside Rams took on Newberry Panthers on their home turf. Both teams are close in the Gainesville high school football rankings with the Rams at five and the Panthers at six. For the Panthers, it was homecoming week and in the first half, they did not disappoint their alumni...
