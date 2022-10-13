Read full article on original website
Texans fall to Lumberjacks in Nacogdoches to wrap up road trip
NACOGDOCHES — In a game featuring the top two ranked teams in the first official edition of the ASUN-WAC Power rankings, it was Stephen F. Austin who came up on top over Tarleton on Saturday night in Nacogdoches 41-24. The Texans (4-2- 1-1 WAC) had their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Lumberjacks (4-3, 1-0 WAC), who improved their home winning streak at Homer Bryce Stadium to 13.
The Rest of the Story
Stephenville voters will soon have the opportunity to vote in a bond election to accept or reject the Stephenville ISD’s request to borrow $40,000,000 to build a new stadium. Supporters of the bond issue say that “no tax rate hike” will be needed to meet the ISD’s obligation to repay both the principal and the interest. But that doesn’t mean your taxes won’t go up anyway. Before you vote, you should understand the potential impact on both the tax rate and the tax burden. So let’s look at the rest of the story.
