Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy
Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
riverregionsports.com
PIKE ROAD-SE: Mustangs pull a shocker over Pats
MILLBROOK -- Pike Road coach Ed Rigby knew the obstacles facing his team before he ever got off the bus for Friday’s 6A Region 2 matchup at Foshee-Henderson Stadium. Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has been facing the same personnel issues all season. A short-handed Pike Road team couldn’t...
Luverne, October 17 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Luverne. The McKenzie High School basketball team will have a game with Luverne High School on October 17, 2022, 14:30:00. The McKenzie High School basketball team will have a game with Luverne High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee
Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
WSFA
Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
d1sportsnet.com
Mouhamed Dioubate commits to Alabama
4 star forward Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to Alabama. The 6-7, 215 pound Diobate, from Flushing NY, chose Alabama over 17 offers. He is rated the No. 20 forward in the 2023 class and No. 110 overall. October 16, 2022.
Auburn’s Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby get into heated argument on sidelines, have to be separated
Emotions boiled on the Auburn sidelines during the first half of the Tigers’ game with Ole Miss. After falling behind 21-0, Bryan Harsin’s team rallied for 14 straight points. However, with just more than five minutes left in the second quarter and after Auburn’s first score of the...
5 headliner Bryan Harsin replacements who would save Auburn football
Saturday’s tough loss at Ole Miss might mean the end of the line for Bryan Harsin leading the Auburn football program. At 3-4 and heading into a bye week, it might be the time for the Auburn football program to punt on the Bryan Harsin era. In his first...
Watch fan run onto field during Auburn-Ole Miss game, get taken out by security
The Ole Miss Rebels weren’t the only ones running all over the field at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. The Rebels had three different 100-yard rushers against Auburn on Saturday, but it was the fan who might have had the single-best run of the day. It, however, didn’t end well.
atozsports.com
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired
The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
tigerdroppings.com
Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee
Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
Watch: Nick Saban Rages After Alabama Player Commits Costly Mistake
Things are going really well for Tennessee in the first half of the Top-10 showdown in Neyland Stadium this afternoon. The Vols lead 28-17 with under two minutes remaining in the first half, and No. 3 Alabama looks to be in early danger of losing their first game of the season. One of ...
WSFA
Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
cohaitungchi.com
The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika
Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
elmoreautauganews.com
See Updated Gospel Calendar Events for Our Area
FRI – Oct 21 – 7 PM – The Hunting Ridge Church of God welcomes The Browders to the area. There will not be any admission charged and a love offering will be received. Call Brian Hooks at 334-799-3769 for information. FRI – Oct 21 8 AM...
Wetumpka Herald
A2022-035
PULIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA AT CASE NUMBER: A2022-035 TO: THE FATHER OF T.B.M., WHOSE IDENTITY AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN,AND NOTICE TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on September 23, 2022 for the adoption of T.B.M., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Zequilla Quinyanna Murphy on January 6, 2020. You have the right to contest this adoption. Be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. The Probate Court of Elmore County is located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Failure to file an objection will result in the Court proceeding to consider such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: JULIANA TAYLOR ATTORNEY AT LAW 430 SOUTH DECATUR STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-263-5100 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 A2022-035.
WSFA
Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
etxview.com
Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin
A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
WSFA
Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
