Wetumpka, AL

AL.com

Baumhower’s Victory Grille coming to Troy

Baumhower’s Victory Grille plans to open a new location in Troy next summer. The property is being developed by H.M. Nowlin & Associates of Decatur. Troy Mayor Jason Reeves said his city, with a population of more than 19,000, will be “by far” the smallest market the chain has entered.
TROY, AL
riverregionsports.com

PIKE ROAD-SE: Mustangs pull a shocker over Pats

MILLBROOK -- Pike Road coach Ed Rigby knew the obstacles facing his team before he ever got off the bus for Friday’s 6A Region 2 matchup at Foshee-Henderson Stadium. Stanhope Elmore coach Brian Bradford has been facing the same personnel issues all season. A short-handed Pike Road team couldn’t...
MILLBROOK, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban reviews play calling on Alabama's last 5 plays from loss at Tennessee

Nick Saban and Alabama have been criticized for the play calling at the end of the Tennessee game, and the coach reviewed the scenarios at his Monday press conference. “The last 5 plays of the game, we didn’t execute,” Saban said. “We can talk about running the ball, but we dropped a pass and the clock would be running and we would be closer.”
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Coach Terrence Vaughn wears many hats at Brewbaker Middle School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Terrence Vaughn has been at Brewbaker Middle School for 19 years now. He’s a baseball coach, football coach, physical education teacher and athletic director. While he wear many hats and has a lot of titles, Vaughn said it’s all rewarding. “Usually you don’t see...
MONTGOMERY, AL
d1sportsnet.com

Mouhamed Dioubate commits to Alabama

4 star forward Mouhamed Dioubate has committed to Alabama. The 6-7, 215 pound Diobate, from Flushing NY, chose Alabama over 17 offers. He is rated the No. 20 forward in the 2023 class and No. 110 overall. October 16, 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

College Football World Calling For 1 Coach To Be Fired

The college football world is calling for one prominent head coach to be fired after a disastrous start to the season. Auburn fell to 3-4 on the season with a 48-34 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, head coach Bryan Harsin's record sits at 9-11.
AUBURN, AL
tigerdroppings.com

Here Was Paul Finebaum's Reaction To Alabama's Loss To Tennessee

Alabama fell to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday. Here was Paul Finebaum's reaction to the upset... "Yesterday was the personification of the sport and it’s why people like us are so passionate,” Finebaum said (first transcribed by Saturday Down South). “There are a lot of troubling signs coming out of it for Alabama as well as some positive signs for Tennessee, but, Alabama does not look well-coached. That’s off the record."
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama National Fair leaders pleased with this year’s crowds

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday marks the last day of the Alabama National Fair. People came from miles around to enjoy what is known as the 10 best days of fall. From the rides to food, there was something for everyone. Randy Stephenson, executive director of the Alabama National Fair,...
ALABAMA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

The 9 most romantic date spots and restaurants in Auburn/Opelika

Valentine’s Day is closing in and we’ve rounded up nine of the most romantic date spots in the 334. From delicious restaurants to beautiful scenery, there’s plenty of places to explore with your significant other. Let’s dive in. You are reading: Things to do in auburn...
AUBURN, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

See Updated Gospel Calendar Events for Our Area

FRI – Oct 21 – 7 PM – The Hunting Ridge Church of God welcomes The Browders to the area. There will not be any admission charged and a love offering will be received. Call Brian Hooks at 334-799-3769 for information. FRI – Oct 21 8 AM...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

A2022-035

PULIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA AT CASE NUMBER: A2022-035 TO: THE FATHER OF T.B.M., WHOSE IDENTITY AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN,AND NOTICE TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on September 23, 2022 for the adoption of T.B.M., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Zequilla Quinyanna Murphy on January 6, 2020. You have the right to contest this adoption. Be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. The Probate Court of Elmore County is located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Failure to file an objection will result in the Court proceeding to consider such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: JULIANA TAYLOR ATTORNEY AT LAW 430 SOUTH DECATUR STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-263-5100 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 A2022-035.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
MONTGOMERY, AL
etxview.com

Fire to burn itself out on Lake Martin

A fire still burns Tuesday morning on uninhabited Midway Island on Lake Martin. The large island is approximately 50 acres and sits in the Tallapoosa River channel stretching into both Elmore and Tallapoosa counties. It is across the water from Windemere and is only accessible by water. According to Alexander...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Man injured in Saturday Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that left a man injured. According to Montgomery Police Sgt. Tina McGriff, authorities responded to the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard around 1:10 p.m. in reference to a person shot. That’s just off Atlanta Highway. There, officers found an adult male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.
MONTGOMERY, AL

