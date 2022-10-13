PULIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE NOTICE OF FILING OF PETITION FOR ADOPTION IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA AT CASE NUMBER: A2022-035 TO: THE FATHER OF T.B.M., WHOSE IDENTITY AND WHEREABOUTS ARE UNKNOWN,AND NOTICE TO ANY OTHER INTERESTED PARTY Take notice that a Petition for Adoption was filed in The Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama on September 23, 2022 for the adoption of T.B.M., a minor child. Such minor child was born to Zequilla Quinyanna Murphy on January 6, 2020. You have the right to contest this adoption. Be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response with the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last date of publication of this notice. The Probate Court of Elmore County is located at 100 East Commerce Street, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Failure to file an objection will result in the Court proceeding to consider such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON PROBATE JUDGE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Attorney for Petitioner: JULIANA TAYLOR ATTORNEY AT LAW 430 SOUTH DECATUR STREET MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA 36104 334-263-5100 Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 2 and 9, 2022 A2022-035.

