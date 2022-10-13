Read full article on original website
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
The Steve Wilks Era starts off on the wrong footEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
The Charlotte, NC Hunger WalkTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
A Down Syndrome Employee was Fired from Wendy's After 20 Years of Service, Then Offered His Job Back. Big Mistake.Zack LoveStanley, NC
Group continues push to remove ‘Red Raider’ mascot from Gaston County school
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools Superintendent sets time for community meet and greet events
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan-Salisbury Schools: Join us for a Meet & Greet with our new superintendent, Dr. Kelly Withers. Each RSS community is hosting an event for the community, staff and families to get to know Dr. Withers. Click here for more information. Spanish interpreters will be provided at all events.
Keeping yourself safe on the mountains
Pickup truck plows into a Walmart in Alexander County
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record For Ridership
RALEIGH – Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase...
CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data
S.C. School Report Cards showing improvement, despite pandemic-related disruptions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Department of Education and SC Education Oversight Committee have released the 2022 School Report Cards. The School Report Cards, which are based on South Carolina’s education accountability system, are required for all elementary, middle, and high schools. They receive overall ratings based on a 100-point scale.
Rowan-Salisbury school district bus involved in wreck on Long Ferry Road
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan-Salisbury school district bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning in Salisbury. It happened on Long Ferry Road near I-85 around 7 a.m. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could see a school bus in the middle lane of the road with damage on the left side of the bus and students being transported into another bus.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested, charged with DWI
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
'This is not what we wanted': S.C. report cards show significant learning decline during pandemic. State report cards are giving a better idea of how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted South Carolina students. CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data. Charlotte's bus...
Early voting starts this week in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Midterm Election is fast approaching, which means voters are gearing up to participate, but in-person early voting beings this Thursday for North Carolinians. “Vote for the change you want to see in your community," Mecklenburg County voter, Marcus Wilson said. “Early voting is usually...
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
Chris Tester named interim public works director for City of Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury City Manager Jim Greene, Jr. has named Chris Tester interim public works director ahead of current Director W. Craig Powers’ final days with the city. Tester began his career with the City of Salisbury in 2008 as an engineer in Salisbury-Rowan Utilities. In 2013,...
'It's out of our hands' Charlotte native loses car to Hurricane Ian's surge in hospital parking lot where she works
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte native, Mandy Groulx, has been living in Fort Myers, Florida for just over a year, where she works as a child life specialist in the pediatric intensive care unit at a children's hospital. The East Carolina University graduate admitted to WCNC's Jane Monreal, she didn't...
Police: Infant found in backseat of car used in high-speed chase into Catawba Co.
HILDEBRAN, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested Thursday night after police say they were led on a high-speed chase with a baby in the backseat. Burke County communications say they received a call around 9:13 p.m. about two Black males in a car showing off multiple guns and causing a disturbance in the Pond View Apartments parking lot in Hildebran. The caller said one of the men was screaming for a person to come out.
2nd annual Camden Cohick Memorial Car Show to benefit Suicide Awareness
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second straight year a special car show will be held in Rowan County to bring awareness to suicide prevention, and to raise funds for music scholarships. This scholarship fund honors the life, leadership, legacy and the love of music of Camden William Cohick...
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff’s Office sergeant fired after weekend arrest
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A sergeant with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged in an alleged domestic violence incident Sunday, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. Sean Dunne was charged with assault on a female after a 911 call was made from his...
Homicide investigation underway in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in south Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers in the Steele Creek Division responded to calls regarding the incident Sunday morning near 7900 Shady Oak Trail. One victim was found suffering from injuries and transported to an area medical center where they were later pronounced dead.
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
