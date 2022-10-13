Read full article on original website
Trump administration pressured CDC during COVID-19 response, House says
The Trump administration allegedly "bullied" top officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2020 to present a more optimistic view of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new House report.
Health Care — Trump staffers interfered in CDC guidance, report finds
All seven members of the Korean megastar boy band BTS will be serving their mandatory time in the South Korean military, it was announced today, with plans to regroup in 2025. Best of luck to the ARMY. In health new, a House committee report shows how the Trump administration interfered...
NBC Philadelphia
Surge in Cases of RSV, a Virus That Can Severely Sicken Infants, is Filling Hospital Beds
Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks. The virus began circulating in the summer, to doctors' surprise, since it usually peaks in winter. For many kids, RSV symptoms look like a common cold. But for others — young babies...
The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know
Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Monday that student loan borrowers can begin to apply for debt relief through a new online application. Biden said the application is easy and fast. It will allow every borrower with an income of $125,000 or less ($250,000 for married couples) to have up to $10,000 in debt forgiven, […] The post The student debt relief application is live: Here’s what you need to know appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Washington Post warns DC bill allowing illegals to vote is a ‘political gift to the GOP’ before midterms
The Washington Post Editorial Board published a piece condemning a D.C. bill to allow noncitizens to vote in local elections by suggesting it could backfire on Democrats.
